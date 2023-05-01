Stock VIV VIVENDI SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Vivendi SE

Equities

VIV

FR0000127771

Entertainment Production

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:27 2024-04-11 am EDT 		After market 03:01:13 pm
9.988 EUR +1.07% Intraday chart for Vivendi SE 10.05 +0.60%
08:42pm VIVENDI : EPS upgrade (2023: -5.1%, 2024: +17.1%) Alphavalue
04:30pm Activist Bluebell proposes Google executive as Telecom Italia CEO RE
This Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Vivendi SE

VIVENDI : EPS upgrade (2023: -5.1%, 2024: +17.1%) Alphavalue
Activist Bluebell proposes Google executive as Telecom Italia CEO RE
VIVENDI : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation CF
Proxy advisers urge Telecom Italia investors to hand CEO another term RE
Vivendi: Canal+ makes mandatory offer for MultiChoice CF
Vivendi’s Canal+ Launches Formal Offer to Purchase South Africa's Multichoice MT
Vivendi's Canal+ makes firm offer to buy rest of South Africa's MultiChoice RE
Vivendi's Canal+ makes mandatory buyout offer for South Africa's MultiChoice RE
Econocom: two new additions to the Board of Directors CF
CAC40: up moderately, remains in contact with 8150 pts CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 02/04/2024 - 15:15 DP
Vivendi Signs Put Option Agreement to Sell Festival, International Ticketing Business to CTS Eventim MT
Vivendi: towards sale of activities to CTS Eventim CF
Merlyn, Bluebell present rival lists for Telecom Italia board, TIM says RE
Small investor group seeks seat on Telecom Italia's revamped board RE
Italy economy minister says up to the market to decide on Telecom Italia RE
Merlyn Partners discloses stake in Telecom Italia ahead of vote on new board RE
Telecom Italia flags cash call risk to investors if KKR deal collapses, sources say RE
Telecom Italia plan for revamped business is sustainable, minister says RE
Bolloré: Group net income of 268 ME in 2023 CF
CAC40: record closing despite a disappointing stat for the USA CF
KKR working to meet finalise Telecom Italia network deal this summer RE
Telecom Italia sees net debt rising to $8.21 bln after network sale RE
Italy's TIM to give guidance on debt path after market rout, sources say RE
VIVENDI : Oddo BHF remains positive, but lowers its target CF

Chart Vivendi SE

Chart Vivendi SE
More charts

Company Profile

Vivendi SE consists of several leading companies in the content production, communication and media: - Groupe Canal +: a leading operator in pay television in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia; - Lagardère: publishing, media and travel retail group; - Studiocanal: Europe's leading player in the production, acquisition, distribution and international sales of films and TV series; - Havas: a world-leading communications group organized into three operating units that cover all businesses in the sector (creativity, media expertise and health/well-being); - Prisma Media: market leader in French magazine publishing, online video and daily digital audience; - Editis (discontinued operation): second French publishing group and leader in several fields including general literature, youth, practice, illustrated, comics, education and reference; - Gameloft: a world leader in mobile video games; - Vivendi Village: it is comprised of the international ticketing company See Tickets, the promoter and festival owner Olympia Production (France), the festival owner U Live (the United Kingdom), the Paris-based concert halls Olympia and the Théâtre de l'Oeuvre, the cinema and entertainment venues CanalOlympia (Africa), and the IP development agency and consultancy The Copyrights Group (IP development agency and consultancy); - Dailymotion: one of the world's largest platforms for aggregation and distribution of video content (more than 350 million unique users per month); - Group Vivendi Africa (GVA): a FTTH (Fiber to the home) operator active in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Sector
Entertainment Production
Calendar
2024-04-28 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Vivendi SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
9.882 EUR
Average target price
13.26 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.22%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Entertainment Production

1st Jan change Capi.
VIVENDI SE Stock Vivendi SE
+3.22% 10.88B
BOLLORÉ SE Stock Bolloré SE
+10.26% 18.34B
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. Stock Warner Music Group Corp.
-3.60% 18.11B
TKO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Stock TKO Group Holdings, Inc.
+17.52% 8.03B
COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET SE Stock Compagnie de l'Odet SE
+5.78% 6.96B
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD. Stock Toei Animation Co.,Ltd.
-25.52% 3.75B
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO.,LTD. Stock Oriental Pearl Group Co.,Ltd.
-5.05% 3.23B
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Stock Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
+0.20% 2.81B
PT MD PICTURES TBK Stock PT MD Pictures Tbk
+16.67% 2.75B
PT MNC DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT TBK Stock PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk
-3.33% 2.2B
Other Entertainment Production
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. VIV Stock
  4. News Vivendi SE
  5. Vivendi: EPS upgrade (2023