Vivendi : Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Wednesday March 09, 2022

Key consolidated financial data for the last five years

Preliminary comments:

As from September 14, 2021, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, Universal Music Group (UMG) was presented as a discontinued operation in Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements. On September 23, 2021, the payment date of the distribution in kind of UMG shares to Vivendi's shareholders, Vivendi ceded control of UMG and deconsolidated its 70% interest in UMG. For a detailed description of this transaction, please refer to Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The adjustments to previously published data are presented in the Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Note 31 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These adjustments were made to all periods, as set out in the table of selected key consolidated financial data below, in respect of data from the Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Cash Flows.

As a reminder, in 2019, Vivendi applied a new accounting standard:

IFRS 16 - Leases: in accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the change of accounting standard was recorded in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. In addition, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019; therefore, the data relative to prior years is not comparable.

As a reminder, in 2018, Vivendi applied two new accounting standards:

IFRS 15 - Revenues from Contracts with Customers: in accordance with IFRS 15, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to revenues as from January 1, 2017; and

IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments: in accordance with IFRS 9, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Earnings and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31, 2018, restating its opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2018; therefore, the data in this report relative to prior years is not comparable.

Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Consolidated data Revenues 9,572 8,668 8,747 7,916 6,849 Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) (a) 690 298 402 386 207 Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) 404 248 343 361 343 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners 24,692 1,440 1,583 127 1,216 Adjusted net income (a) 649 292 778 482 688 Net Cash Position/(Financial Net Debt) (a) 348 (4,953) (4,064) 176 (2,340) Total equity 19,194 16,431 15,575 17,534 17,866 of which Vivendi SE shareowners' equity 18,981 15,759 15,353 17,313 17,644 Cash flow from operations (CFFO) (a) 748 646 199 288 344 Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) (a) 579 723 22 208 800 Financial investments (2,124) (1,634) (2,221) (670) (3,635) Financial divestments 76 323 1,062 2,283 970 Dividends paid by Vivendi SE to its shareholders 653 690 636 568 499 Special distribution in kind of 59.87% of UMG to Vivendi SE shareowners 25,284 Purchases/(sales) of Vivendi SE's treasury shares 693 2,157 2,673 - 203 Per share data Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1,076.3 1,140.7 1,233.5 1,263.5 1,252.7 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners per share 22.94 1.26 1.28 0.10 0.97 Adjusted net income per share 0.60 0.26 0.63 0.38 0.55 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares) 1,045.4 1,092.8 1,170.6 1,268.0 1,256.7 Equity per share, attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners 18.16 14.42 13.12 13.65 14.04 Dividends per share paid 0.60 0.60 0.50 0.45 0.40

In millions of euros, number of shares in millions, data per share in euros.