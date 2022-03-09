Vivendi : Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

EARNINGS ANALYSIS: GROUP AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS ........................................................................................................................................................
NOTE 1
ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND VALUATION METHODS............................................................................................................................................................
42
NOTE 2
MAJOR EVENTS ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................
61
NOTE 3
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP ...........................................................................................................................................................................................
SEGMENT DATA ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................
FINANCIAL CHARGES AND INCOME .................................................................................................................................................................................
74
NOTE 8
INCOME TAXES............................................................................................................................................................................................................
75
NOTE 9
EARNINGS PER SHARE ..................................................................................................................................................................................................
81
NOTE 10
CHARGES AND INCOME DIRECTLY RECOGNIZED IN EQUITY ...................................................................................................................................................
CONTENT ASSETS AND COMMITMENTS...........................................................................................................................................................................
INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY AFFILIATES ...............................................................................................................................................................................
NET WORKING CAPITAL ................................................................................................................................................................................................
94
NOTE 17
CASH POSITION ...........................................................................................................................................................................................................
RELATED PARTIES.......................................................................................................................................................................................................
113
NOTE 25
CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AND OTHER COMMITMENTS .................................................................................................................................................
ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION ...............................................................................................................................................................
136
Key consolidated financial data for the last five years
Preliminary comments:
As from September 14, 2021, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, Universal Music Group (UMG) was presented as a discontinued operation in Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements. On September 23, 2021, the payment date of the distribution in kind of UMG shares to Vivendi's shareholders, Vivendi ceded control of UMG and deconsolidated its 70% interest in UMG. For a detailed description of this transaction, please refer to Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The adjustments to previously published data are presented in the Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Note 31 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These adjustments were made to all periods, as set out in the table of selected key consolidated financial data below, in respect of data from the Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Cash Flows.
As a reminder, in 2019, Vivendi applied a new accounting standard:
IFRS 16 - Leases: in accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the change of accounting standard was recorded in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. In addition, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019; therefore, the data relative to prior years is not comparable.
As a reminder, in 2018, Vivendi applied two new accounting standards:
IFRS 15 - Revenues from Contracts with Customers: in accordance with IFRS 15, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to revenues as from January 1, 2017; and
IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments: in accordance with IFRS 9, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Earnings and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31, 2018, restating its opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2018; therefore, the data in this report relative to prior years is not comparable.
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Consolidated data
Revenues
9,572
8,668
8,747
7,916
6,849
Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) (a)
690
298
402
386
207
Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT)
404
248
343
361
343
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners
24,692
1,440
1,583
127
1,216
Adjusted net income (a)
649
292
778
482
688
Net Cash Position/(Financial Net Debt) (a)
348
(4,953)
(4,064)
176
(2,340)
Total equity
19,194
16,431
15,575
17,534
17,866
of which Vivendi SE shareowners' equity
18,981
15,759
15,353
17,313
17,644
Cash flow from operations (CFFO) (a)
748
646
199
288
344
Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) (a)
579
723
22
208
800
Financial investments
(2,124)
(1,634)
(2,221)
(670)
(3,635)
Financial divestments
76
323
1,062
2,283
970
Dividends paid by Vivendi SE to its shareholders
653
690
636
568
499
Special distribution in kind of 59.87% of UMG to Vivendi SE shareowners
25,284
Purchases/(sales) of Vivendi SE's treasury shares
693
2,157
2,673
-
203
Per share data
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
1,076.3
1,140.7
1,233.5
1,263.5
1,252.7
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners per share
22.94
1.26
1.28
0.10
0.97
Adjusted net income per share
0.60
0.26
0.63
0.38
0.55
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares)
1,045.4
1,092.8
1,170.6
1,268.0
1,256.7
Equity per share, attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners
18.16
14.42
13.12
13.65
14.04
Dividends per share paid
0.60
0.60
0.50
0.45
0.40
In millions of euros, number of shares in millions, data per share in euros.
The non-GAAP measures of EBITA, Adjusted net income, Net Cash Position (or Financial Net Debt), Cash flow from operations (CFFO) and Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance as presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes, or as described in this Financial Report. Vivendi considers these to be relevant indicators of the group's operating and financial performance. Each of these indicators is defined in the appropriate section of this Financial Report. In addition, it should be noted that other companies may have definitions and calculations for these indicators that differ from those used by Vivendi, thereby affecting comparability.
Note:
In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, the following items are incorporated by reference in this report:
for the year ended December 31, 2020: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 220 to 348 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on April 13, 2021 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.21-0297 and on pages 220 to 348 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel); and
for the year ended December 31, 2019: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 188 to 317 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on March 11, 2020 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.20-0121 and on pages 188 to 315 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel).
Any portions of Universal Registration Document No. D.21-0297 and No. D.20-0121 that are not referred to above are either not relevant to investors, or are covered elsewhere in this Financial Report.
