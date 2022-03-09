Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

03/09/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021

Financial Report

and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

March 9,

2022

VIVENDI

European Company with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board and a share capital of €6,097,085,923.50 Head Office: 42 avenue de Friedland - 75380 PARIS CEDEX 08 - FRANCE

IMPORTANT NOTICE: READERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AT THE END OF THIS FINANCIAL REPORT.

Wednesday March 09, 2022

KEY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS.....................................................................................................................................

4

I- 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT.............................................................................................................................................................................................................

6

1

EARNINGS ANALYSIS: GROUP AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS ........................................................................................................................................................

6

1.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS...................................................................................................................................................................................

7

1.2 ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS ..........................................................................................................................................................

8

1.3

ANALYSIS OF REVENUES AND OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT ......................................................................................................................................

12

2

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES .....................................................................................................................................................................................

19

2.1 LIQUIDITY AND EQUITY PORTFOLIO..............................................................................................................................................................................................

19

2.2 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS ANALYSIS ..................................................................................................................................................................................

21

2.3 ANALYSIS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES ....................................................................................................................................................................

24

3

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS .......................................................................................................................................................................................

25

4

OTHER DISCLAIMERS ...........................................................................................................................................................................................................

25

II- APPENDIX TO THE FINANCIAL REPORT ...............................................................................................................................................................................

26

1

QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT ...........................................................................................................................................................................

26

2

ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION............................................................................................................................................................................

27

III- AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 ......................................................................

30

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................................................

30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS...........................................................................................................................................................................

36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .............................................................................................................................................

37

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION.......................................................................................................................................................

38

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS......................................................................................................................................................................

39

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY......................................................................................................................................................

40

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................................................................................................

42

NOTE 1

ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND VALUATION METHODS............................................................................................................................................................

42

NOTE 2

MAJOR EVENTS ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................

61

NOTE 3

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP ...........................................................................................................................................................................................

63

NOTE 4

COVID-19PANDEMIC IMPACTS ....................................................................................................................................................................................

68

NOTE 5

SEGMENT DATA ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................

68

NOTE 6

EBIT .........................................................................................................................................................................................................................

73

NOTE 7

FINANCIAL CHARGES AND INCOME .................................................................................................................................................................................

74

NOTE 8

INCOME TAXES............................................................................................................................................................................................................

75

NOTE 9

EARNINGS PER SHARE ..................................................................................................................................................................................................

81

NOTE 10

CHARGES AND INCOME DIRECTLY RECOGNIZED IN EQUITY ...................................................................................................................................................

81

NOTE 11

GOODWILL .................................................................................................................................................................................................................

82

NOTE 12

CONTENT ASSETS AND COMMITMENTS...........................................................................................................................................................................

85

NOTE 13

LEASES ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................

88

NOTE 14

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY AFFILIATES ...............................................................................................................................................................................

89

NOTE 15

FINANCIAL ASSETS ......................................................................................................................................................................................................

92

NOTE 16

NET WORKING CAPITAL ................................................................................................................................................................................................

94

NOTE 17

CASH POSITION ...........................................................................................................................................................................................................

95

NOTE 18

EQUITY ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................

96

NOTE 19

PROVISIONS................................................................................................................................................................................................................

98

NOTE 20

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS.....................................................................................................................................................................................................

99

NOTE 21

SHARE-BASEDCOMPENSATION PLANS...........................................................................................................................................................................

104

NOTE 22

BORROWINGS AND OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ..........................................................................................................

107

NOTE 23

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT ......................................................................................................................................................................

112

NOTE 24

RELATED PARTIES.......................................................................................................................................................................................................

113

NOTE 25

CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AND OTHER COMMITMENTS .................................................................................................................................................

120

NOTE 26

LITIGATION ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................

123

NOTE 27

MAJOR CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES OR ENTITIES ACCOUNTED FOR UNDER THE EQUITY METHOD ..................................................................................................

133

NOTE 28

STATUTORY AUDITORS FEES.........................................................................................................................................................................................

134

NOTE 29

AUDIT EXEMPTIONS....................................................................................................................................................................................................

135

NOTE 30

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .................................................................................................................................................................................................

135

NOTE 31

ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION ...............................................................................................................................................................

136

Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Vivendi / 3

Wednesday March 09, 2022

Key consolidated financial data for the last five years

Preliminary comments:

As from September 14, 2021, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, Universal Music Group (UMG) was presented as a discontinued operation in Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements. On September 23, 2021, the payment date of the distribution in kind of UMG shares to Vivendi's shareholders, Vivendi ceded control of UMG and deconsolidated its 70% interest in UMG. For a detailed description of this transaction, please refer to Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The adjustments to previously published data are presented in the Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Note 31 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These adjustments were made to all periods, as set out in the table of selected key consolidated financial data below, in respect of data from the Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Cash Flows.

As a reminder, in 2019, Vivendi applied a new accounting standard:

  • IFRS 16 - Leases: in accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the change of accounting standard was recorded in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. In addition, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019; therefore, the data relative to prior years is not comparable.

As a reminder, in 2018, Vivendi applied two new accounting standards:

  • IFRS 15 - Revenues from Contracts with Customers: in accordance with IFRS 15, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to revenues as from January 1, 2017; and
  • IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments: in accordance with IFRS 9, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Earnings and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31, 2018, restating its opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2018; therefore, the data in this report relative to prior years is not comparable.

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Consolidated data

Revenues

9,572

8,668

8,747

7,916

6,849

Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) (a)

690

298

402

386

207

Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT)

404

248

343

361

343

Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners

24,692

1,440

1,583

127

1,216

Adjusted net income (a)

649

292

778

482

688

Net Cash Position/(Financial Net Debt) (a)

348

(4,953)

(4,064)

176

(2,340)

Total equity

19,194

16,431

15,575

17,534

17,866

of which Vivendi SE shareowners' equity

18,981

15,759

15,353

17,313

17,644

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) (a)

748

646

199

288

344

Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) (a)

579

723

22

208

800

Financial investments

(2,124)

(1,634)

(2,221)

(670)

(3,635)

Financial divestments

76

323

1,062

2,283

970

Dividends paid by Vivendi SE to its shareholders

653

690

636

568

499

Special distribution in kind of 59.87% of UMG to Vivendi SE shareowners

25,284

Purchases/(sales) of Vivendi SE's treasury shares

693

2,157

2,673

-

203

Per share data

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

1,076.3

1,140.7

1,233.5

1,263.5

1,252.7

Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners per share

22.94

1.26

1.28

0.10

0.97

Adjusted net income per share

0.60

0.26

0.63

0.38

0.55

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares)

1,045.4

1,092.8

1,170.6

1,268.0

1,256.7

Equity per share, attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners

18.16

14.42

13.12

13.65

14.04

Dividends per share paid

0.60

0.60

0.50

0.45

0.40

In millions of euros, number of shares in millions, data per share in euros.

  1. The non-GAAP measures of EBITA, Adjusted net income, Net Cash Position (or Financial Net Debt), Cash flow from operations (CFFO) and Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance as presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes, or as described in this Financial Report. Vivendi considers these to be relevant indicators of the group's operating and financial performance. Each of these indicators is defined in the appropriate section of this Financial Report. In addition, it should be noted that other companies may have definitions and calculations for these indicators that differ from those used by Vivendi, thereby affecting comparability.

Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Vivendi / 4

Wednesday March 09, 2022

Note:

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, the following items are incorporated by reference in this report:

  • for the year ended December 31, 2020: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 220 to 348 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on April 13, 2021 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.21-0297 and on pages 220 to 348 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel); and
  • for the year ended December 31, 2019: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 188 to 317 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on March 11, 2020 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.20-0121 and on pages 188 to 315 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel).

Any portions of Universal Registration Document No. D.21-0297 and No. D.20-0121 that are not referred to above are either not relevant to investors, or are covered elsewhere in this Financial Report.

Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Vivendi / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIVENDI SE
02:32pVIVENDI : Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ende..
PU
01:26pVivendi's profits double, takes Telecom Italia writedown
RE
12:37pVivendi takes $805 million writedown on Telecom Italia stake
RE
12:32pVIVENDI : strong growth in revenues and very good results from all businesses in 2021
PU
12:15pTRANSCRIPT : Vivendi SE, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/08Telecom Italia shares rebound as KKR bid hopes revived
RE
03/07Telecom Italia CEO briefs investors, shares slide again
RE
03/03Universal Music 2021 earnings rise in line with expectations
RE
03/03Universal Music 2021 earnings rise in line with expectations
RE
03/03Italy's TIM sets out alternative to KKR deal but shares plunge
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVENDI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 451 M 10 471 M 10 471 M
Net income 2021 429 M 475 M 475 M
Net cash 2021 567 M 628 M 628 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 11 275 M 12 492 M 12 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float -
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,75 €
Average target price 13,93 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Executive VP-Development & Organization
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Senior VP-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE-9.59%12 278
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-26.42%16 356
BOLLORÉ SE-17.56%12 951
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-23.73%7 028
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.60%4 244
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.66%4 241