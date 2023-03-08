Vivendi : Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements FY 2022
FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2022
Financial Report
and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022
March 8,
2023
VIVENDI
European Company with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board and a share capital of €6,065,810,949.00 Head Office: 42 avenue de Friedland - 75380 PARIS CEDEX 08 - FRANCE
IMPORTANT NOTICE: READERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AT THE END OF THIS FINANCIAL REPORT.
KEY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS
4
I- 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT
6
1
EARNINGS ANALYSIS: GROUP AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS
6
1.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
7
1.2 ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
7
1.3
ANALYSIS OF REVENUES AND OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
11
2
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
18
2.1 LIQUIDITY AND EQUITY PORTFOLIO
18
2.2 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS ANALYSIS
20
2.3
ANALYSIS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
22
3
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
23
4
OTHER DISCLAIMERS
24
II- APPENDIX TO THE FINANCIAL REPORT
25
1
ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
25
2
QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
26
III- AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
29
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT
29
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
34
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
35
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
36
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
37
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
38
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
40
NOTE 1
ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND VALUATION METHODS
40
NOTE 2
MAJOR EVENTS
58
NOTE 3
GROUP'S OUTLOOK WITH REGARD TO ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES
61
NOTE 4
SEGMENT DATA
62
NOTE 5
EBIT
67
NOTE 6
FINANCIAL CHARGES AND INCOME
68
NOTE 7
INCOME TAXES
69
NOTE 8
EARNINGS PER SHARE
74
NOTE 9
CHARGES AND INCOME DIRECTLY RECOGNIZED IN EQUITY
75
NOTE 10
GOODWILL
75
NOTE 11
CONTENT ASSETS AND COMMITMENTS
79
NOTE 12
LEASES
81
NOTE 13
INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY AFFILIATES
82
NOTE 14
FINANCIAL ASSETS
85
NOTE 15
NET WORKING CAPITAL
86
NOTE 16
CASH POSITION
87
NOTE 17
EQUITY
88
NOTE 18
PROVISIONS
89
NOTE 19
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
90
NOTE 20
SHARE-BASEDCOMPENSATION PLANS
95
NOTE 21
BORROWINGS AND OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
98
NOTE 22
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
102
NOTE 23
RELATED PARTIES
103
NOTE 24
CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AND OTHER COMMITMENTS
110
NOTE 25
LITIGATION
113
NOTE 26
MAJOR CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES OR ENTITIES ACCOUNTED FOR UNDER THE EQUITY METHOD
123
NOTE 27
STATUTORY AUDITORS FEES
125
NOTE 28
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
125
NOTE 29
ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
126
Key consolidated financial data for the last five years
Preliminary comments:
As a reminder, Vivendi has applied the following accounting standards for the last five years:
IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations: as of December 31, 2022, as a result of Vivendi's plan to sell Editis (please refer to Note 2.2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022) and in accordance with IFRS 5, Editis has been reported in Vivendi's Consolidated Statements as a discontinued operation. The adjustments to previously published data are reported in this Financial Report and in Note 29 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These adjustments were made to all periods as set out in the table of selected key consolidated financial data below.
As a reminder, as from September 14, 2021, the date on which the Management Board approved the loss of control of Universal Music Group (UMG), effective as of September 23, 2021, Vivendi applied IFRS 5 to the Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the previous years, ensuring that the data below is comparable.
IFRS 16 - Leases: in accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the change of accounting standard was recorded in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. In addition, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019; therefore, the data relative to fiscal year 2018 is not comparable.
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Consolidated data
Revenues
9,595
8,717
7,943
8,060
7,916
Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) (a)
868
639
260
350
386
Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT)
761
356
212
293
361
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners
(1,010)
24,692
1,440
1,583
127
Adjusted net income (a)
343
613
277
749
482
Net Cash Position/(Financial Net Debt) (a)
(860)
348
(4,953)
(4,064)
176
Total equity
17,604
19,194
16,431
15,575
17,534
of which Vivendi SE shareowners' equity
17,368
18,981
15,759
15,353
17,313
Cash flow from operations (CFFO) (a)
594
695
574
177
288
Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) (a)
410
540
674
14
208
Financial investments
(1,228)
(2,120)
(1,617)
(2,231)
(670)
Financial divestments
801
76
323
1,062
2,283
Dividends paid by Vivendi SE to its shareholders
261
653
690
636
568
Special distribution of 59.87% of UMG to Vivendi SE shareowners (b)
25,284
Purchases of Vivendi SE's treasury shares
326
693
2,157
2,673
-
Per share data
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
1,031.7
1,076.3
1,140.7
1,233.5
1,263.5
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners per share
(0.98)
22.94
1.26
1.28
0.10
Adjusted net income per share
0.33
0.57
0.24
0.61
0.38
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares)
1,024.7
1,045.4
1,092.8
1,170.6
1,268.0
Equity per share, attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners
16.95
18.16
14.42
13.12
13.65
Dividends per share paid
0.25
0.60
0.60
0.50
0.45
In millions of euros, number of shares in millions, data per share in euros.
The non-GAAP measures of EBITA, Adjusted net income, Net Cash Position (or Financial Net Debt), Cash flow from operations (CFFO) and Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance as presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes or as described in this Financial Report. Vivendi considers these to be relevant indicators of the group's operating and financial performance. Each of these indicators is defined in the appropriate section of this Financial Report or in its Appendix. In addition, it should be noted that other companies may have definitions and calculations for these indicators that differ from those used by Vivendi, thereby affecting comparability.
As a reminder, as of September 23, 2021, Vivendi ceded control and deconsolidated 70% of Universal Music Group, following the effective payment of a special distribution in kind of 59.87% of UMG's share capital to Vivendi's shareholders, including the distribution of a special interim dividend in kind of €22,100 million in respect of fiscal year 2021.
Note:
In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, the following items are incorporated by reference in this report:
for the year ended December 31, 2021: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 240 to 377 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on March 17, 2022 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.22-0113 and on pages 240 to 377 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel); and
for the year ended December 31, 2020: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 220 to 348 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on April 13, 2021 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.21-0297 and on pages 220 to 348 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel).
Any parts of Universal Registration Documents No. D.22-0113 and No. D.21-0297 that are not referred to above are either deemed not relevant for investors or are otherwise covered elsewhere in this Financial Report.
