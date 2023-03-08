Vivendi : Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements FY 2022

Wednesday March 08, 2023

Key consolidated financial data for the last five years

Preliminary comments:

As a reminder, Vivendi has applied the following accounting standards for the last five years:

IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations: as of December 31, 2022, as a result of Vivendi's plan to sell Editis (please refer to Note 2.2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022) and in accordance with IFRS 5, Editis has been reported in Vivendi's Consolidated Statements as a discontinued operation. The adjustments to previously published data are reported in this Financial Report and in Note 29 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These adjustments were made to all periods as set out in the table of selected key consolidated financial data below.

As a reminder, as from September 14, 2021, the date on which the Management Board approved the loss of control of Universal Music Group (UMG), effective as of September 23, 2021, Vivendi applied IFRS 5 to the Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the previous years, ensuring that the data below is comparable.

IFRS 16 - Leases: in accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the change of accounting standard was recorded in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. In addition, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019; therefore, the data relative to fiscal year 2018 is not comparable.

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Consolidated data Revenues 9,595 8,717 7,943 8,060 7,916 Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) (a) 868 639 260 350 386 Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) 761 356 212 293 361 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners (1,010) 24,692 1,440 1,583 127 Adjusted net income (a) 343 613 277 749 482 Net Cash Position/(Financial Net Debt) (a) (860) 348 (4,953) (4,064) 176 Total equity 17,604 19,194 16,431 15,575 17,534 of which Vivendi SE shareowners' equity 17,368 18,981 15,759 15,353 17,313 Cash flow from operations (CFFO) (a) 594 695 574 177 288 Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) (a) 410 540 674 14 208 Financial investments (1,228) (2,120) (1,617) (2,231) (670) Financial divestments 801 76 323 1,062 2,283 Dividends paid by Vivendi SE to its shareholders 261 653 690 636 568 Special distribution of 59.87% of UMG to Vivendi SE shareowners (b) 25,284 Purchases of Vivendi SE's treasury shares 326 693 2,157 2,673 - Per share data Weighted average number of shares outstanding 1,031.7 1,076.3 1,140.7 1,233.5 1,263.5 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners per share (0.98) 22.94 1.26 1.28 0.10 Adjusted net income per share 0.33 0.57 0.24 0.61 0.38 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares) 1,024.7 1,045.4 1,092.8 1,170.6 1,268.0 Equity per share, attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners 16.95 18.16 14.42 13.12 13.65 Dividends per share paid 0.25 0.60 0.60 0.50 0.45

In millions of euros, number of shares in millions, data per share in euros.