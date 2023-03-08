Advanced search
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:01 2023-03-08 am EST
9.856 EUR   +0.53%
Vivendi : Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements FY 2022

03/08/2023 | 03:17pm EST
FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2022

Financial Report

and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

March 8,

2023

VIVENDI

European Company with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board and a share capital of €6,065,810,949.00 Head Office: 42 avenue de Friedland - 75380 PARIS CEDEX 08 - FRANCE

IMPORTANT NOTICE: READERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AT THE END OF THIS FINANCIAL REPORT.

Wednesday March 08, 2023

KEY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4

I- 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT

6

1

EARNINGS ANALYSIS: GROUP AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS

6

1.1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

7

1.2 ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

7

1.3

ANALYSIS OF REVENUES AND OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

11

2

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

18

2.1 LIQUIDITY AND EQUITY PORTFOLIO

18

2.2 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS ANALYSIS

20

2.3

ANALYSIS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

22

3

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

23

4

OTHER DISCLAIMERS

24

II- APPENDIX TO THE FINANCIAL REPORT

25

1

ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

25

2

QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

26

III- AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

29

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT

29

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

34

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

35

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

37

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

38

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

40

NOTE 1

ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND VALUATION METHODS

40

NOTE 2

MAJOR EVENTS

58

NOTE 3

GROUP'S OUTLOOK WITH REGARD TO ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES

61

NOTE 4

SEGMENT DATA

62

NOTE 5

EBIT

67

NOTE 6

FINANCIAL CHARGES AND INCOME

68

NOTE 7

INCOME TAXES

69

NOTE 8

EARNINGS PER SHARE

74

NOTE 9

CHARGES AND INCOME DIRECTLY RECOGNIZED IN EQUITY

75

NOTE 10

GOODWILL

75

NOTE 11

CONTENT ASSETS AND COMMITMENTS

79

NOTE 12

LEASES

81

NOTE 13

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY AFFILIATES

82

NOTE 14

FINANCIAL ASSETS

85

NOTE 15

NET WORKING CAPITAL

86

NOTE 16

CASH POSITION

87

NOTE 17

EQUITY

88

NOTE 18

PROVISIONS

89

NOTE 19

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

90

NOTE 20

SHARE-BASEDCOMPENSATION PLANS

95

NOTE 21

BORROWINGS AND OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

98

NOTE 22

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

102

NOTE 23

RELATED PARTIES

103

NOTE 24

CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AND OTHER COMMITMENTS

110

NOTE 25

LITIGATION

113

NOTE 26

MAJOR CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES OR ENTITIES ACCOUNTED FOR UNDER THE EQUITY METHOD

123

NOTE 27

STATUTORY AUDITORS FEES

125

NOTE 28

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

125

NOTE 29

ADJUSTMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

126

Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

Vivendi / 3

Wednesday March 08, 2023

Key consolidated financial data for the last five years

Preliminary comments:

As a reminder, Vivendi has applied the following accounting standards for the last five years:

  • IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations: as of December 31, 2022, as a result of Vivendi's plan to sell Editis (please refer to Note 2.2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022) and in accordance with IFRS 5, Editis has been reported in Vivendi's Consolidated Statements as a discontinued operation. The adjustments to previously published data are reported in this Financial Report and in Note 29 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These adjustments were made to all periods as set out in the table of selected key consolidated financial data below.
    As a reminder, as from September 14, 2021, the date on which the Management Board approved the loss of control of Universal Music Group (UMG), effective as of September 23, 2021, Vivendi applied IFRS 5 to the Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the previous years, ensuring that the data below is comparable.
  • IFRS 16 - Leases: in accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the change of accounting standard was recorded in the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. In addition, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2019; therefore, the data relative to fiscal year 2018 is not comparable.

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Consolidated data

Revenues

9,595

8,717

7,943

8,060

7,916

Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) (a)

868

639

260

350

386

Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT)

761

356

212

293

361

Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners

(1,010)

24,692

1,440

1,583

127

Adjusted net income (a)

343

613

277

749

482

Net Cash Position/(Financial Net Debt) (a)

(860)

348

(4,953)

(4,064)

176

Total equity

17,604

19,194

16,431

15,575

17,534

of which Vivendi SE shareowners' equity

17,368

18,981

15,759

15,353

17,313

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) (a)

594

695

574

177

288

Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) (a)

410

540

674

14

208

Financial investments

(1,228)

(2,120)

(1,617)

(2,231)

(670)

Financial divestments

801

76

323

1,062

2,283

Dividends paid by Vivendi SE to its shareholders

261

653

690

636

568

Special distribution of 59.87% of UMG to Vivendi SE shareowners (b)

25,284

Purchases of Vivendi SE's treasury shares

326

693

2,157

2,673

-

Per share data

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

1,031.7

1,076.3

1,140.7

1,233.5

1,263.5

Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners per share

(0.98)

22.94

1.26

1.28

0.10

Adjusted net income per share

0.33

0.57

0.24

0.61

0.38

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares)

1,024.7

1,045.4

1,092.8

1,170.6

1,268.0

Equity per share, attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners

16.95

18.16

14.42

13.12

13.65

Dividends per share paid

0.25

0.60

0.60

0.50

0.45

In millions of euros, number of shares in millions, data per share in euros.

  1. The non-GAAP measures of EBITA, Adjusted net income, Net Cash Position (or Financial Net Debt), Cash flow from operations (CFFO) and Cash flow from operations after interest and income tax paid (CFAIT) should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance as presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes or as described in this Financial Report. Vivendi considers these to be relevant indicators of the group's operating and financial performance. Each of these indicators is defined in the appropriate section of this Financial Report or in its Appendix. In addition, it should be noted that other companies may have definitions and calculations for these indicators that differ from those used by Vivendi, thereby affecting comparability.
  2. As a reminder, as of September 23, 2021, Vivendi ceded control and deconsolidated 70% of Universal Music Group, following the effective payment of a special distribution in kind of 59.87% of UMG's share capital to Vivendi's shareholders, including the distribution of a special interim dividend in kind of €22,100 million in respect of fiscal year 2021.

Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

Vivendi / 4

Wednesday March 08, 2023

Note:

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, the following items are incorporated by reference in this report:

  • for the year ended December 31, 2021: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 240 to 377 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on March 17, 2022 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.22-0113 and on pages 240 to 377 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel); and
  • for the year ended December 31, 2020: the Financial Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared under IFRS and the related statutory auditors' report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, presented on pages 220 to 348 of the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel), which was filed on April 13, 2021 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under No. D.21-0297 and on pages 220 to 348 of the English translation of such Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel).

Any parts of Universal Registration Documents No. D.22-0113 and No. D.21-0297 that are not referred to above are either deemed not relevant for investors or are otherwise covered elsewhere in this Financial Report.

Financial Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

Vivendi / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SE published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
