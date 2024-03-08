Thursday March 07, 2024

Income from investments was €81 million, compared to €50 million in 2022, an increase of €31 million. In 2023, it mainly included dividends from FL Entertainment for €29 million, MediaForEurope for €28 million (unchanged compared to 2022) and Telefonica for €18 million (unchanged compared to 2022).

Other financial charges and income were a net charge of €158 million, compared to a net charge of €952 million in 2022, i.e., a favorable change of €794 million. As a reminder, as of December 31, 2022, Vivendi ceased to account for its interest in Telecom Italia under the equity method and, therefore, in accordance with IAS 28, Vivendi recorded the difference between the carrying amount of its interest in Telecom Italia as of December 31, 2022 (€0.5864 per share) and the fair value calculated on the basis of the share price at that date (€0.2163 per share) in the 2022 earnings, i.e., a fair value adjustment leading to a charge of -€1,347 million. In 2022, it also included the capital gain of €515 million realized on June 30, 2022 following the contribution of Vivendi's interest in Banijay Group Holding to FL Entertainment, prior to the public listing of the latter on July 1, 2022 as well as the impact of the fair value adjustment (€49 million) of the bond (ORAN 2) that was subscribed to by Vivendi in 2016 in connection with its investment in Banijay Group Holding, which was redeemed on July 5, 2022 at its nominal value plus interest.

For a detailed description of other financial charges and income, please refer to Note 6.2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

1.2.5 Provision for income taxes

In 2023, provision for income taxes reported to adjusted net income was a net charge of €155 million, compared to €156 million in 2022. The effective tax rate reported to adjusted net income was 19.1%, compared to 23.5% in 2022. This change was notably due to a favorable impact of certain non-recurringitems in 2023.

In 2023, provision for income taxes reported to net income was a net charge of €190 million, compared to €99 million in 2022, representing an increase of €91 million. This change was mainly due to changes in deferred tax assets related to expected savings from Vivendi SE's French Tax Group, which amounted to a charge of €41 million in 2023 (compared to an income of €41 million in 2022).

1.2.6 Earnings from discontinued operations

In accordance with IFRS 5, until June 21, 2023, Editis's contribution to the group's activities was reported in "Earnings from discontinued operations". In 2023, earnings from discontinued operations amounted to a loss of -€32 million, which included the following items: Editis's contribution to net earnings (before non-controlling interests) until June 21, 2023 (-€14 million, compared to €2 million in 2022); in accordance with IFRS 5, the discontinuation of amortization of Editis's non-current assets (+€32 million); and the loss on the deconsolidation of Editis (-€50 million), reflecting the terms of the put option agreement entered into with International Media Invest a.s. (IMI) on April 23, 2023.

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2022, Vivendi tested the value of goodwill allocated to Editis. In accordance with IFRS 5, Editis's recoverable amount was calculated at the lower of its carrying amount and fair value, less costs to divest, which, in practice, was based on the indicative sale value of a controlling interest in Editis to an investor having considered offers received by Vivendi. On this basis, Vivendi's Management concluded that, as of December 31, 2022, Editis's recoverable amount was less than its carrying amount, which led to a related goodwill impairment loss of €300 million.

1.2.7 Non-controlling interests

In 2023, earnings attributable to non-controllinginterests were €53 million, compared to €65 million in 2022.

1.2.8 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners

In 2023, earnings attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners amounted to a profit of €405 million (or €0.40 per share - basic), compared to a loss of €1,010 million in 2022 (-€0.98 per share - basic), an increase of €1,415 million. In 2022, such earnings included the fair value adjustment of the Telecom Italia shares (-€1,347 million) as of December 31, 2022 (at which time Vivendi ceased to account for its interest in Telecom Italia under the equity method), Vivendi's share of Telecom Italia's net earnings (-€393 million) as well as the goodwill impairment loss of €300 million in relation to Editis, which was partially offset by the capital gain realized on the contribution of the interest in Banijay Group Holding to FL Entertainment (+€515 million).

1.2.9 Adjusted net income

In 2023, adjusted net income was a profit of €722 million (or €0.70 per share - basic), compared to €343 million in 2022 (or €0.33 per share - basic), an increase of €379 million (x2.1). In 2022, it notably included Vivendi's share of the net earnings of Telecom Italia (-€334 million)