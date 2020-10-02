Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi SE    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi : Gameloft acquires The Other Guys, leader of the interactive series genre and publisher of ‘Lin...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Gameloft announced an agreement to acquire The Other Guys, makers of the highly engaging interactive series app Linda Brown and the interactive storytelling platform Journeys. This is Gameloft's second acquisition, further reinforcing its commitment to offer games of all genres and for all players.

The Other Guys, created in 2012, quickly became an expert studio in the production of captivating interactive series with the premier launch of Linda Brown, and subsequently the platform Journeys, allowing users to immerse themselves in unique TV-like experiences with over 23 engaging series. Working alongside over 30 talented scriptwriters, The Other Guys is a unique hybrid of mobile app developer and TV production studio, able to create more than one episode per day, offering over 2,300 episodes across 119 seasons and cumulating over 37 million downloads. With this acquisition, Gameloft strengthens its leading position in the mobile gaming industry.

'The unique style and the highly immersive stories make the interactive series app increasingly popular. The Other Guys' large and engaged audience and their unique approach of gaming production similar to TV shows further complete our expertise in game-narrative segment and expands our portfolio to TV-like experiences,' said Stéphane Roussel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gameloft. 'We are excited to welcome The Other Guys as a part of the Gameloft family and to support them in their journey to elevate the interactive series genre to the next level.'

'We are proud to join forces with Gameloft, a global leader in gaming development,' said Nicolas Cuneo, Chief Executive Officer of The Other Guys. 'Joining Gameloft is a unique opportunity to accelerate our development alongside other renowned studios, by combining our experience in developing highly captivating gaming interactive series with Gameloft's global footprint and expertise.'

The Other Guys will continue to be led by founders Nicolas Cuneo, Augusto Petrone and Pablo Mayer, together with the rest of the management team: Emilio Davidis, Alejandra Virkel, Daniel Ledesma and Blas Cuneo. It will operate as a Gameloft studio and will receive commercial, publishing and marketing support from the Gameloft teams and network.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIVENDI SE
04:05aVIVENDI : Havas Group acquires a majority stake in creative boutique agency Camp..
PU
04:05aVIVENDI : Gameloft acquires The Other Guys, leader of the interactive series gen..
PU
04:05aVIVENDI : Gameloft for brands and Kinder launch Applaydu – a new mobile ap..
PU
04:05aVIVENDI : New chapter for Motown Records with UK label launch
PU
04:05aVIVENDI : Universal Music Group appoints Eric Hutcherson to newly created role o..
PU
10/01Vivendi raises stake in Lagardere, a week after Arnault's surprise move
RE
10/01VIVENDI : Owns 26.7% of Lagardère
DJ
10/01VIVENDI : Owns 26.7% of Lagardere
DJ
10/01VIVENDI : Owns 26.7% of Lagardère
BU
09/30VIVENDI SA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 137 M 18 930 M 18 930 M
Net income 2020 1 112 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
Net Debt 2020 3 289 M 3 859 M 3 859 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 26 905 M 31 597 M 31 562 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 43 822
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,83 €
Last Close Price 23,76 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE-7.98%31 597
BOLLORÉ SE-19.33%10 801
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.41.19%7 197
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.31%6 692
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD3.53%4 872
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-37.77%3 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group