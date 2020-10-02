Vivendi : Gameloft acquires The Other Guys, leader of the interactive series genre and publisher of ‘Lin...

Gameloft announced an agreement to acquire The Other Guys, makers of the highly engaging interactive series app Linda Brown and the interactive storytelling platform Journeys. This is Gameloft's second acquisition, further reinforcing its commitment to offer games of all genres and for all players.

The Other Guys, created in 2012, quickly became an expert studio in the production of captivating interactive series with the premier launch of Linda Brown, and subsequently the platform Journeys, allowing users to immerse themselves in unique TV-like experiences with over 23 engaging series. Working alongside over 30 talented scriptwriters, The Other Guys is a unique hybrid of mobile app developer and TV production studio, able to create more than one episode per day, offering over 2,300 episodes across 119 seasons and cumulating over 37 million downloads. With this acquisition, Gameloft strengthens its leading position in the mobile gaming industry.

'The unique style and the highly immersive stories make the interactive series app increasingly popular. The Other Guys' large and engaged audience and their unique approach of gaming production similar to TV shows further complete our expertise in game-narrative segment and expands our portfolio to TV-like experiences,' said Stéphane Roussel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gameloft. 'We are excited to welcome The Other Guys as a part of the Gameloft family and to support them in their journey to elevate the interactive series genre to the next level.'

'We are proud to join forces with Gameloft, a global leader in gaming development,' said Nicolas Cuneo, Chief Executive Officer of The Other Guys. 'Joining Gameloft is a unique opportunity to accelerate our development alongside other renowned studios, by combining our experience in developing highly captivating gaming interactive series with Gameloft's global footprint and expertise.'

The Other Guys will continue to be led by founders Nicolas Cuneo, Augusto Petrone and Pablo Mayer, together with the rest of the management team: Emilio Davidis, Alejandra Virkel, Daniel Ledesma and Blas Cuneo. It will operate as a Gameloft studio and will receive commercial, publishing and marketing support from the Gameloft teams and network.