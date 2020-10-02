Vivendi : Gameloft for brands and Kinder launch Applaydu – a new mobile app which brings toys to life through ...

Log in
10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Gameloft for brands and Kinder announce the launch of Applaydu, a new mobile app which brings Kinder toys to life through augmented reality in a fun world of discovering and imagination.

Applaydu is a free edutainment playing experience, developed with Gameloft for brands, which aims to encourage bonding time where parents and their children can play and discover together. The University of Oxford's Department of Education provided academic feedback during the development of the App.

Applaydu offers an immersive new experience dedicated to children from four to nine years old: the environments, characters and stories are thought and built to spark their imagination and stimulate their ability to learn new things. Users of Applaydu can enjoy games, interactive stories, activities and a lot more!

The new Applaydu mobile app also provides a family friendly, safe and controlled environment, free of ads nor in-app purchase, as well as Parental Control features such as activities report and adaptive difficulty to ensure a complete peace of mind for parents. It is designed to be used with the whole family, however parents can rest assured that appropriate safeguards are in place to guarantee that children can enjoy themselves securely.

To develop the app, Kinder has partnered with Gameloft for brands - leader in the creation of gaming experiences for brands - who provided their expertise in terms of gameplay, technology, art direction and 3D animation.

Meanwhile, Oxford University's Department of Education provided Kinder with a set of guidelines to help Kinder's development of the App, aimed at helping children's progression by creating and developing a game that utilizes and develops cognitive skills including mathematics, motor skills, reading & writing, and memory.

Emiliano Laricchiuta, Global Head of Kinder Products with Surprise said, 'By sparking the imagination of children, and uniting adults and children in play and enjoyment, we believe that Applaydu can play an important role in helping ensure that a happy child today will be a better adult tomorrow.'

'We are really proud to partner with Kinder to make this project a reality,' said Alexandre Tan, VP Brand Partnerships & Advertising at Gameloft. 'It is incredible to bring our 20 years of gaming expertise to the Kinder brand and their beloved toys in order to craft an app that brings a whole new layer of fun to families, by merging physical and digital worlds in order to expand the traditional play experience.'

Applaydu can be downloaded now for free from the App Store or from Google Play and is compatible with all Android and iOS devices starting from Android 4.4 and iOS 12.

Attachments [1]

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
