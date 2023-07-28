Equities VIV FR0000127771
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:24:11 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.314 EUR
|-1.38%
|-0.65%
|-6.73%
|11:04am
VIVENDI : Good Havas, dormant Canal+ and Vivendi's value still supported by... UMG
|Jul. 27
|Vivendi has 'no regrets' about Lagardere deal
VIVENDI : Good Havas, dormant Canal+ and Vivendi's value still supported by... UMG
Today at 05:04 am
Company Profile
Vivendi SE consists of several leading companies in the content production, communication and media: - Groupe Canal +: a leading operator in pay television in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia; - Studiocanal: Europe's leading player in the production, acquisition, distribution and international sales of films and TV series; - Havas: a world-leading communications group organized into three operating units that cover all businesses in the sector (creativity, media expertise and health/well-being); - Prisma Media: market leader in French magazine publishing, online video and daily digital audience; - Editis (discontinued operation): second French publishing group and leader in several fields including general literature, youth, practice, illustrated, comics, education and reference; - Gameloft: a world leader in mobile video games; - Vivendi Village: it is comprised of the international ticketing company See Tickets, the promoter and festival owner Olympia Production (France), the festival owner U Live (the United Kingdom), the Paris-based concert halls Olympia and the Théâtre de l'Oeuvre, the cinema and entertainment venues CanalOlympia (Africa), and the IP development agency and consultancy The Copyrights Group (IP development agency and consultancy); - Dailymotion: one of the world's largest platforms for aggregation and distribution of video content (more than 350 million unique users per month); - Group Vivendi Africa (GVA): a FTTH (Fiber to the home) operator active in Sub-Saharan Africa.
SectorEntertainment Production
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Vivendi SE
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
8.430EUR
Average target price
12.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.87%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Entertainment Production
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.82%
|9 652 M $
|+53.34%
|7 828 M $
|+10.79%
|7 324 M $
|+2.66%
|6 941 M $
|+148.86%
|6 334 M $
|+51.68%
|4 844 M $
|+19.55%
|3 726 M $
|-6.10%
|3 568 M $
|-8.43%
|3 221 M $
|-9.68%
|16 320 M $