VIVENDI : Good Havas, dormant Canal+ and Vivendi's value still supported by... UMG

Vivendi SE consists of several leading companies in the content production, communication and media: - Groupe Canal +: a leading operator in pay television in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia; - Studiocanal: Europe's leading player in the production, acquisition, distribution and international sales of films and TV series; - Havas: a world-leading communications group organized into three operating units that cover all businesses in the sector (creativity, media expertise and health/well-being); - Prisma Media: market leader in French magazine publishing, online video and daily digital audience; - Editis (discontinued operation): second French publishing group and leader in several fields including general literature, youth, practice, illustrated, comics, education and reference; - Gameloft: a world leader in mobile video games; - Vivendi Village: it is comprised of the international ticketing company See Tickets, the promoter and festival owner Olympia Production (France), the festival owner U Live (the United Kingdom), the Paris-based concert halls Olympia and the Théâtre de l'Oeuvre, the cinema and entertainment venues CanalOlympia (Africa), and the IP development agency and consultancy The Copyrights Group (IP development agency and consultancy); - Dailymotion: one of the world's largest platforms for aggregation and distribution of video content (more than 350 million unique users per month); - Group Vivendi Africa (GVA): a FTTH (Fiber to the home) operator active in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sector Entertainment Production