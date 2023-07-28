VIVENDI : Good Havas, dormant Canal+ and Vivendi's value still supported by... UMG

  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:24:11 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Vivendi SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.314 EUR -1.38% -0.65% -6.73%
Jul. 27 Vivendi has 'no regrets' about Lagardere deal RE

Today at 05:04 am

Vivendi SE consists of several leading companies in the content production, communication and media: - Groupe Canal +: a leading operator in pay television in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia; - Studiocanal: Europe's leading player in the production, acquisition, distribution and international sales of films and TV series; - Havas: a world-leading communications group organized into three operating units that cover all businesses in the sector (creativity, media expertise and health/well-being); - Prisma Media: market leader in French magazine publishing, online video and daily digital audience; - Editis (discontinued operation): second French publishing group and leader in several fields including general literature, youth, practice, illustrated, comics, education and reference; - Gameloft: a world leader in mobile video games; - Vivendi Village: it is comprised of the international ticketing company See Tickets, the promoter and festival owner Olympia Production (France), the festival owner U Live (the United Kingdom), the Paris-based concert halls Olympia and the Théâtre de l'Oeuvre, the cinema and entertainment venues CanalOlympia (Africa), and the IP development agency and consultancy The Copyrights Group (IP development agency and consultancy); - Dailymotion: one of the world's largest platforms for aggregation and distribution of video content (more than 350 million unique users per month); - Group Vivendi Africa (GVA): a FTTH (Fiber to the home) operator active in Sub-Saharan Africa.
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
8.430EUR
Average target price
12.38EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.87%
1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE
Chart Analysis Vivendi SE
-6.82% 9 652 M $
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chart Analysis World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
+53.34% 7 828 M $
COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET SE
Chart Analysis Compagnie de l'Odet SE
+10.79% 7 324 M $
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.
+2.66% 6 941 M $
STAR CM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Star CM Holdings Limited
+148.86% 6 334 M $
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
+51.68% 4 844 M $
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Oriental Pearl Group Co.,Ltd.
+19.55% 3 726 M $
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Toei Animation Co.,Ltd.
-6.10% 3 568 M $
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd.
-8.43% 3 221 M $
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.
Chart Analysis Warner Music Group Corp.
-9.68% 16 320 M $
