Vivendi : Havas Group acquires Israeli full service agency, Inbar Merhav G LTD

Havas Group announced the acquisition of full service independent agency, Inbar Merhav G, as part of the Group's strategic plans in Israel. The agency will rebrand to Havas Inbar Merhav G Ltd. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Inbar Merhav G is a full-service advertising agency specialising in marketing strategy, consulting and creative services, including offline and digital activities, and all media services.

Inbar Merhav G's market share has steadily grown in recent years following its acquisition of advertising companies Lin&Lin in 2011 and FGG in 2016, as well as its affiliation with Havas since 2013. Today Inbar Merhav G is one of the largest advertising agencies in Israel and its client portfolio includes JDE, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Kia, Reckitt Benckiser, Swarovski, Isrotel, The Open University, Steimatzky, Idigital and DavidShield. The acquisition of Inbar Merhav G follows the acquisition in Israel of social media agency Blink in 2017. Both companies will continue to work independently.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO, Havas Group commented: 'We are thrilled that Inbar Merhav G is joining the Havas family. Israel is the global home of innovation and entrepreneurship and we are delighted to increase our footprint there with the acquisition of Inbar Merhav G. It has more start-ups than much bigger countries. The improved business relationships between Israel and UAE, where we have a strong presence, could also open up new opportunities of collaboration. We are looking forward to working with Chen, Yaron and their teams and clients as they will no doubt inspire our entire organisation with their creative energy, technological innovation and meaningful business ideas.'

Yaron Merhav, Managing Partner, Inbar Merhav G said: 'Being chosen by Havas, the most advanced and integrated communications group, as partners is the greatest compliment we could receive after turning our agency into a rising star in the local advertising industry.' Chen Inbar, Chairman, Inbar Merhav G added: 'Advertising agencies are using the founders name on the door. For me adding the Havas name is a serious declaration forward. I am proud of my new family as they are the smartest, most advanced and strongest one I know. Our mission to develop and grow in our local market is obvious. Our greatest challenge is to export Israeli global clients and unique AdTechs to the group.'

Havas Inbar Merhav G Ltd. will continue to be led by the current management team: Chen Inbar (Active Chairman), Yaron Merhav (Managing Partner), and Or Gleicher and Ben Sever (co-CEOs). Alberto Canteli, CEO/Chairman Nordics, CEE & ME & SEA of Havas will oversee the agency's integration into the Group.