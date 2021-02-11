Log in
Vivendi : Havas Group acquires Israeli full service agency, Inbar Merhav G LTD

02/11/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Havas Group announced the acquisition of full service independent agency, Inbar Merhav G, as part of the Group's strategic plans in Israel. The agency will rebrand to Havas Inbar Merhav G Ltd.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Inbar Merhav G is a full-service advertising agency specialising in marketing strategy, consulting and creative services, including offline and digital activities, and all media services.

Inbar Merhav G's market share has steadily grown in recent years following its acquisition of advertising companies Lin&Lin in 2011 and FGG in 2016, as well as its affiliation with Havas since 2013. Today Inbar Merhav G is one of the largest advertising agencies in Israel and its client portfolio includes JDE, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Kia, Reckitt Benckiser, Swarovski, Isrotel, The Open University, Steimatzky, Idigital and DavidShield.

The acquisition of Inbar Merhav G follows the acquisition in Israel of social media agency Blink in 2017. Both companies will continue to work independently.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO, Havas Group commented: 'We are thrilled that Inbar Merhav G is joining the Havas family. Israel is the global home of innovation and entrepreneurship and we are delighted to increase our footprint there with the acquisition of Inbar Merhav G. It has more start-ups than much bigger countries. The improved business relationships between Israel and UAE, where we have a strong presence, could also open up new opportunities of collaboration. We are looking forward to working with Chen, Yaron and their teams and clients as they will no doubt inspire our entire organisation with their creative energy, technological innovation and meaningful business ideas.'

Yaron Merhav, Managing Partner, Inbar Merhav G said: 'Being chosen by Havas, the most advanced and integrated communications group, as partners is the greatest compliment we could receive after turning our agency into a rising star in the local advertising industry.'

Chen Inbar, Chairman, Inbar Merhav G added: 'Advertising agencies are using the founders name on the door. For me adding the Havas name is a serious declaration forward. I am proud of my new family as they are the smartest, most advanced and strongest one I know. Our mission to develop and grow in our local market is obvious. Our greatest challenge is to export Israeli global clients and unique AdTechs to the group.'

Havas Inbar Merhav G Ltd. will continue to be led by the current management team: Chen Inbar (Active Chairman), Yaron Merhav (Managing Partner), and Or Gleicher and Ben Sever (co-CEOs). Alberto Canteli, CEO/Chairman Nordics, CEE & ME & SEA of Havas will oversee the agency's integration into the Group.

Click here to download the press release.

For more information please contact:

Lorella Gessa

Chief Communications Officer, Havas Group

+33 1 58 47 90 36

lorella.gessa@havas.com

Yaron Merhav

Managing Partner, Havas Inbar Merhav G

+972-52-855-5444

yaron@imn.co.il

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

#MeaningfulDifference

About Inbar Merhav G

The agency is one of the youngest and most decorated members in the top 10 ad agencies in Israel, while also being the fastest growing ad agency in country.

The agency gives full service and it is fully digitally integrated agency, so that its 60 employees can offer a range of services from creative, strategy, media buying and planning up to digital content and e-commerce.

Inbar Merhav G is perceived as one of the most creative and up to date agencies in Israel whilst also being well connected to the local ad-tech industry.

The agency was founded in the early 2000's by Chen Inbar who will continue to lead the company as active chairman. All former local partners will stay active in the company. Or Gleicher and Ben Sever who joined them a few years ago became shareholders and will manage together the advertising activity in Israel. Yaron Merhav who was responsible for the first connection with Havas in 2012 will be Managing Partner and will lead the new business together with Ayal Grinberg.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
