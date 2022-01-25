Log in
Vivendi : Havas Group acquires Paris-based meded specialist Raison de Santé to reinforce its global medical ed...

01/25/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Acquisition Bolsters HH&Y France's Presence as Market Leader.

Havas Group today announced the acquisition of Raison de Santé, a Paris-based agency that specializes in medical education that has supported numerous health companies since its conception in 2008. This integration continues the exponential growth of Havas Health & You under global CEO Donna Murphy as the largest global health network and industry leader in the French market. In Europe, integrating Raison de Santé synergizes the company's communications and medical offerings and cements the network's French headquarters as a clear example of the company's global mission and vision. This move follows several other recent business successes - notably, Havas Health & You France was awarded French health agency of the year for the last two years.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO Havas Group comments: "This acquisition comes as France's health sector continues a period of rapid expansion - in the last five years alone, the sector has doubled its revenues; the country is the world's fifth largest market for medicinal products and the fourth largest exporter of vaccines. Acquiring Raison de Santé will help HH&Y continue to build a structure of robust capabilities to provide our clients with the integrated offerings they need to stay competitive both in this rapidly evolving market and around the world. We are thrilled to welcome the Raison de Santé teams to our group!"

"Health is a strategic focus for the Havas Group and this importance must be fully reflected in the country in which it was born," said Loris Repellin, CEO for France of Havas Health & You. "Health is not just a sector where communication can innovate, but where it must innovate! Harnessing the digital revolution, growing public attention to and excitement about the pharma sector, and "outside the box" creativity is critical to our success - and this is a vision we share with the entire Raison de Santé team. MedEd will be a key part of the value which we offer, enabling us to think globally with our clients and to create joint innovative solutions in line with the expectations of healthcare practitioners and researchers, patients, and their families."

Raison de Santé is one of many recent advances HH&Y has made in France - Red Havas PR, for example, is newly active in the country. Now, with the addition of a first-class MedEd expertise, Havas Health & You is opening a unique gateway to all of the services covering every aspect of communication for health and wellness companies. The "Havas Village" model provides each client with access to the various areas of expertise required to stand out from the crowd and build a sustainable footprint: advertising, multi-channel communications, PR, medical education, digital marketing and links with start-ups in the Havas incubator at Station F.

"Our philosophy is to put the experts at the center of the creative and strategic process to effectively launch therapeutic solutions in many fields of specialization - but we are also rethinking the patient pathway by capitalizing on insights across medical demographics and leveraging digital innovation," said Dr Sylvain Verut, manager of Raison de Santé. "Joining the Havas Health & You network is a great opportunity for us! We are looking forward to combining our expertise and offering our capabilities to Havas Health & You's global suite of clients to make the most of the synergies between brand and market communications."

To learn more about Raison de Santé, visit www.raisondesante.com.

Click here to download the press release

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
