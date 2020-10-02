Log in
Vivendi : Havas Group acquires a majority stake in creative boutique agency Camp + King

10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Acquisition of the four-time Advertising Age Small Agency of the Year will fuel independent creativity into the North America network and expand current integrated relationships

(PARIS, France) Havas Group announced today it has acquired a majority stake in Camp + King, an award-winning independent creative agency that combines brand storytelling with expertise in digital, social and content development. With a simple philosophy to make brands Conversationworthy, Camp + King brings additional creative firepower to Havas through its highly specialized capabilities, agility and brave thinking. The agency complements Havas' bespoke North America network of larger Havas Villages and boutique shops, including Arnold and Battery, all dedicated to making a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people.

Camp + King's acquisition is part of Havas' global strategic ambition to build a first-class creative network that delivers content through modern platforms. The relationship between Havas and Camp + King goes back to 2008, when Jamie King was President of EURO RSCG Chicago (now Havas Chicago) until 2010. King and Roger Camp then launched Camp + King in 2011, with a minority investment from Havas, reflecting the Group's entrepreneurial spirit. Using Havas' resources, the agency developed its first campaign for Old Navy. Camp + King has grown significantly in nearly a decade, with over 50% of its revenue coming from its digital and social work. The agency also has an in-house content lab with capabilities in animation and digital design, as well as video production and editorial.

Camp + King works with a variety of renowned global brands including Energizer, RE/MAX, Papa John's, Jackson Hewitt and prAna, among others. Numerous agency campaigns have received coveted industry awards from Cannes Lions, The One Show, The Andy Awards, The Webby Awards and The Clio Awards, and have been featured in Fast Company, Advertising Age's Creativity, The Drum, Graphis and Lürzer's Archive. Camp + King is also a four-time Advertising Age Small Agency of the Year and was selected as one of Outside magazine's Best Places to Work in America (2018), an accolade supported by its inclusive culture-25% of the agency is comprised of minorities and 50% is comprised of women.

King will remain CEO and Camp CCO of Camp + King, leading a team of 60 across the offices in Chicago and San Francisco. The agency plans to expand its Chicago offering and adapt the Havas Village model in San Francisco, eventually bringing creative and media capabilities under one roof and one P&L.

Stephanie Nerlich, Executive Managing Partner, North America commented: 'At Havas, we believe competitive advantage is multiplied by gaining an unfair share of talent. That's exactly what we get from Camp + King, which brings the agility of a boutique shop with the output of a big agency. And with leaders like Jamie and Roger, we're continuing to build out our constellation of stars. We couldn't be more excited to grow our partnership with them and, in parallel, help fuel their ambitions for the future.'

Camp + King CEO and co-founder Jamie King said: 'Havas has been a part of Camp + King since the beginning. We turn 10 in 2021; and on the eve of that milestone, Roger and I sat down with Havas to discuss our next phase of growth. Their interest in fueling independent creativity and including us as an asset to expand, differentiate and power their portfolio is what excited us. We are looking forward to the evolution of our partnership and doing even greater things together.'

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO Havas Group, added: 'We have worked in partnership with Camp + King for nearly a decade, watching this agency produce bold work and win big clients. Now, I'm thrilled to officially welcome them to the Havas family.'

Click here to download the press release.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
