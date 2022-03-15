Log in
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Vivendi : Havas Group takes majority interest in Frontier Australia

03/15/2022 | 06:38pm EDT
Australia's leading performance marketing agency joins the Edge Performance Network, the largest global performance marketing network.

Havas Group announced today that it has taken a majority interest in Australia's leading independent performance marketing agency, Frontier Australia. Frontier Australia will be integrated into Havas Group's Edge Performance Network (EPN), the largest global performance marketing network.

Frontier Australia was founded in 1998 by Neil Hoar, and, through the efforts of Hoar and his partners Steven King and Dan O'Brien, Frontier Australia has become the leading full-service performance marketing agency in Australia and has developed a reputation for delivering impactful, measurable and scalable business outcomes for its clients.

Over the past 20 years, Frontier Australia has been continually innovating and improving the way they utilise data and insights to develop campaign solutions for their clients. By leveraging both online and offline media alongside bespoke creative solutions, they have been successfully delivering for local clients including Finder.com.au, Temple & Webster, Global Shop Direct and BlueBet, as well as EPN international clients including Norton/Lifelock and Noom.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas Group, says: "Frontier Australia is recognised for driving client marketing budget ROI by connecting the science of direct response and the art of brand advertising. Their addition to our global network will provide localised performance marketing expertise and valuable insights across all channels for the EPN network and its extensive roster of global clients looking to expand into the Australian marketplace. We are thrilled to officially welcome the Frontier Australia team to our Group."

Steve Netzley, CEO of EPN comments: "We've had tremendous success partnering with Neil, Steven, Dan and their talented team at Frontier Australia over the past few years, and the success we've enjoyed with them made our recent decision to formally add them into EPN an easy decision and one I'm personally very proud to see become a reality. Australia is a very important territory globally for EPN and our clients, and Frontier Australia is the perfect complement to the other EPN agencies around the world both culturally and through their ability to deliver for our clients."

Steven King, Co-CEO of Frontier Australia adds: "We can't speak highly enough of the global EPN network, run by Steve Netzley and his leadership team. Their commercial vision, entrepreneurial mindset and focus on delivering what is really important to clients is completely aligned with ours. In them, we feel like we have found a true and trusted partner. Together, we very much look forward to continuing what has always been our priority - to grow our clients' businesses and have a materially positive impact on their success."

Frontier Australia will continue using their brand locally while adding branding representative of their Edge Performance Network membership.

Click here to download the press release.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
