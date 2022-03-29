Vivendi : Havas acquires award-winning digital marketing agency Front Networks in China

Havas announces the acquisition of Front Networks, an award-winning independent creative agency focusing on social and digital marketing in China. Front Networks will integrate into the Havas Creative network. Its expertise in timely and effective digital storytelling, creating engaging digital content and channel mapping, as well as its enterprise philosophy of Connectivity + Creativity + Collectivity, will bring additional creative and digital firepower to Havas in China.

Front Networks currently has two offices in Beijing and Shanghai, providing a full range of digital marketing services, with a team of more than 200 people. Founded in 2004 by Felix Teng it has always been at the forefront of digital evolution in China and is trusted by more than 200 international clients across sectors such as automotive, finance, sports, software, home appliances, personal electronics, artificial intelligence and more, including BMW, Rolls-Royce, Vivo, Microsoft, Columbia, Casarte, Bank of China, Nestlé etc.

The award-winning team has been picking up accolades in the last decade too. Front Networks were awarded the 2020 IAI International Advertising Marketing / Publicity Gold Award, the 2016 TMA Creative Gold Award, and the Golden Mouse Social Marketing Gold Award in 2014.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO Havas Group, comments: "China has always been of strategic importance to us and I am thrilled to see we are keeping up the same drive and momentum in this market. China is evolving and diversifying at a rapid pace, presenting us with many opportunities for growth. By partnering with the best there is to offer in China, Havas Group will surely create more meaningful moments and value for all our clients, consumers, brands and communities. We are delighted to welcome Felix and the teams to the Havas Family."

Karl Wu, Chairman and CEO of Havas Group Greater China, says: "In the 20 years since its formation, Front Networks has proven its business strength, agility and adaptability during China's digital emergence and evolution. Amid the arrival of the metaverse, bringing Front Networks on board is an important strategic step to further enrich our digital solutions for our clients in China. Under our one Havas Village roof, we will together continue our mission to create meangingful differences for brands, businesses and people."

Felix Teng, Founder and CEO at Front Networks, says: "We pride ourselves in having been recognised by Havas, the industry leader in integration and entrepreneurship. With the Group's resources and empowering tools, we will be able to broaden our horizon, extend our solutions and add scale to the depth of our services. Their philosophy is very exciting and we are looking forward to doing more meaningful things together."

Click here to download the press release.