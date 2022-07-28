Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-28 am EDT
9.978 EUR   -0.14%
12:49pFrench investor Bollore weighs Editis sale to secure Lagardere takeover
RE
12:37pVIVENDI : Hi 2022 Results
PU
12:13pVivendi weighs up spin-off of its publishing division Editis
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : Hi 2022 Results

07/28/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
July 28, 2022

H1 2022 RESULTS

Utiliser la bibliothèque UpSlide pour insérer une notice

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2022 Unaudited and prepared in compliance with IFRS

H1 2022 Results - July 28, 2022

SUMMARY

  1. H1 2022 Key Highlights
  2. H1 2022 Financial Performance
  3. Business Unit Performances
  4. Conclusion
  5. Q&A
  6. Appendices

2

H1 2022 Key Highlights

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Chairman of the Management Board

Chief Executive Officer

3

H1 2022 Results - July 28, 2022

A NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM

to accelerate our strategic project

NEW

NEWLY

CREATED

MANAGEMENT

EXECUTIVE

BOARD

COMMITTEE

4

H1 2022 Results - July 28, 2022

TRANSFORMATION

INTERNATIONALISATION

INTEGRATION

5

Disclaimer

Vivendi SE published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 088 M 10 221 M 10 221 M
Net income 2022 273 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2022 251 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 10 446 M 10 583 M 10 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,99 €
Average target price 13,06 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
François Marie Jean Charles Laroze Chief Financial Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Senior VP-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Katie Jacobs Stanton Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE-15.96%10 583
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-32.03%15 111
BOLLORÉ SE-2.44%14 260
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-36.94%6 248
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.38.12%5 067
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-33.93%3 679