Vivendi : Improved Revenue Growth in the Third -3

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is having a more significant impact on certain countries or businesses than others, Vivendi has been able to demonstrate resilience and adapt in order to continue to best serve and entertain its customers, while reducing costs to preserve its margins. The business activities showed good resistance, in particular music and pay television. However, as previously mentioned, the other businesses were affected by the effects of the public health crisis.

Vivendi continually monitors the current and potential consequences of the crisis. It is difficult at this time to determine how it will impact its annual results. Businesses related to advertising and live performance are more affected than others. Nevertheless, the Group remains confident in the resilience of its main businesses. It continues to make every effort to ensure the continuity of its activities and best serve and entertain its customers and audiences while complying with the authorities' guidelines in each country where it operates.

During the first nine months of 2020, Vivendi's net financial debt fell by EUR926 million, from EUR4,064 million as of December 31, 2019 to EUR3,138 million as of September 30, 2020. Vivendi has significant financing capacity. As of September 30, 2020, the Group's long-term credit lines were available in the amount of EUR 3.1 billion.

As of September 30, 2020, the average "economic" term of the financial debt, calculated based on the assumption that available medium-term credit lines may be used to redeem the group's shortest-term borrowings, is 4.7 years (compared to 5.3 years as of December 31, 2019).

Three months ended September 30, % Change at constant % Change currency at and (in millions of constant perimeter euros) 2020 2019 % Change currency (a) Revenues Universal Music Group 1,855 1,800 +3.0% +6.1% +6.1% Canal+ Group 1,380 1,285 +7.3% +8.1% +0.9% Havas Group 484 567 -14.5% -12.1% -14.1% Editis 232 210 +10.4% +10.4% +10.4% Gameloft 63 61 +2.6% +6.1% +5.2% Vivendi Village 8 42 -80.1% -80.0% -80.2% New Initiatives 16 16 +3.9% +3.9% +3.9% Elimination of intersegment transactions (16) (11) Total Vivendi 4,022 3,970 +1.3% +3.4% +0.7%

First nine months

Nine months ended September 30, % Change at constant % Change currency at and (in millions of constant perimeter euros) 2020 2019 % Change currency (a) Revenues Universal Music Group 5,314 5,058 +5.1% +5.0% +4.4% Canal+ Group 4,054 3,803 +6.6% +7.0% -0.8% Havas Group 1,503 1,681 -10.6% -10.3% -12.5% Editis 494 470 +5.0% +5.0% -4.8% Gameloft 193 194 -0.7% -0.2% -0.5% Vivendi Village 34 108 -68.4% -68.4% -68.9% New Initiatives 44 50 -11.4% -11.4% -11.4% Elimination of intersegment transactions (38) (41) Total Vivendi 11,598 11,323 +2.4% +2.6% -1.1%

a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

2020 Three months (in millions of Three months Three months ended September euros) ended March 31, ended June 30, 30, Revenues Universal Music Group 1,769 1,690 1,855 Canal+ Group 1,372 1,302 1,380 Havas Group 524 495 484 Editis 116 146 232 Gameloft 61 69 63 Vivendi Village 23 3 8 New Initiatives 15 13 16 Elimination of intersegment transactions (10) (12) (16) Total Vivendi 3,870 3,706 4,022 2019 Three months Three months Three months Three months ended ended (in millions of ended March ended June September December euros) 31, 30, 30, 31, Revenues Universal Music Group 1,502 1,756 1,800 2,101 Canal+ Group 1,252 1,266 1,285 1,465 Havas Group 525 589 567 698 Editis (a) 89 171 210 217 Gameloft 68 65 61 65 Vivendi Village 23 43 42 33 New Initiatives 15 19 16 20 Elimination of intersegment transactions (15) (15) (11) (24) Total Vivendi 3,459 3,894 3,970 4,575

a. As a reminder, Vivendi has fully consolidated Editis since February 1, 2019.

(1) Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(2) Editis has been consolidated since February 1, 2019. Pro forma growth is presented.

(3) Including elimination of intersegment transactions.

(4) Net revenues correspond to revenues less pass-through costs rebilled to customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006070/en/

