VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/20 01:22:33 pm
25.12 EUR   +0.52%
01:11pVIVENDI : Improved Revenue Growth in the Third -3-
DJ
01:11pVIVENDI : Improved Revenue Growth in the Third -2-
DJ
01:11pVIVENDI : Improved Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter Of 2020
DJ
Vivendi : Improved Revenue Growth in the Third -3-

10/20/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, readers of this presentation are cautioned against relying on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is having a more significant impact on certain countries or businesses than others, Vivendi has been able to demonstrate resilience and adapt in order to continue to best serve and entertain its customers, while reducing costs to preserve its margins. The business activities showed good resistance, in particular music and pay television. However, as previously mentioned, the other businesses were affected by the effects of the public health crisis.

Vivendi continually monitors the current and potential consequences of the crisis. It is difficult at this time to determine how it will impact its annual results. Businesses related to advertising and live performance are more affected than others. Nevertheless, the Group remains confident in the resilience of its main businesses. It continues to make every effort to ensure the continuity of its activities and best serve and entertain its customers and audiences while complying with the authorities' guidelines in each country where it operates.

During the first nine months of 2020, Vivendi's net financial debt fell by EUR926 million, from EUR4,064 million as of December 31, 2019 to EUR3,138 million as of September 30, 2020. Vivendi has significant financing capacity. As of September 30, 2020, the Group's long-term credit lines were available in the amount of EUR 3.1 billion.

As of September 30, 2020, the average "economic" term of the financial debt, calculated based on the assumption that available medium-term credit lines may be used to redeem the group's shortest-term borrowings, is 4.7 years (compared to 5.3 years as of December 31, 2019).

Unsponsored ADRs Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Speakers:

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Chief Executive Officer

Hervé Philippe

Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer

Date: October 20, 2020

6:15 pm Paris time -- 5:15 pm London time -- 12:15 pm New York time

Media invited on a listen-only basis.

The conference call will be held in English.

Internet: The conference call can be followed on the Internet at: www.vivendi.com (audiocast)

Numbers to dial:

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

UK: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

USA: +1 212 999 6659

access code: Vivendi

An audio webcast and the slides from the presentation will be available on our website www.vivendi.com.

APPENDIX I

VIVENDI

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS unaudited)

Third quarter 

 
                  Three months ended 
                  September 30, 
                                                             % Change 
                                                             at 
                                                             constant 
                                                  % Change   currency 
                                                  at         and 
(in millions of                                   constant   perimeter 
euros)            2020       2019       % Change  currency   (a) 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group            1,855      1,800      +3.0%     +6.1%      +6.1% 
Canal+ Group      1,380      1,285      +7.3%     +8.1%      +0.9% 
Havas Group       484        567        -14.5%    -12.1%     -14.1% 
Editis            232        210        +10.4%    +10.4%     +10.4% 
Gameloft          63         61         +2.6%     +6.1%      +5.2% 
Vivendi Village   8          42         -80.1%    -80.0%     -80.2% 
New Initiatives   16         16         +3.9%     +3.9%      +3.9% 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions     (16)       (11) 
Total Vivendi     4,022      3,970      +1.3%     +3.4%      +0.7%

First nine months 

 
                  Nine months ended 
                  September 30, 
                                                             % Change 
                                                             at 
                                                             constant 
                                                  % Change   currency 
                                                  at         and 
(in millions of                                   constant   perimeter 
euros)            2020       2019       % Change  currency   (a) 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group            5,314      5,058      +5.1%     +5.0%      +4.4% 
Canal+ Group      4,054      3,803      +6.6%     +7.0%      -0.8% 
Havas Group       1,503      1,681      -10.6%    -10.3%     -12.5% 
Editis            494        470        +5.0%     +5.0%      -4.8% 
Gameloft          193        194        -0.7%     -0.2%      -0.5% 
Vivendi Village   34         108        -68.4%    -68.4%     -68.9% 
New Initiatives   44         50         -11.4%    -11.4%     -11.4% 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions     (38)       (41) 
Total Vivendi     11,598     11,323     +2.4%     +2.6%      -1.1%

a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

APPENDIX I (Cont'd)

VIVENDI

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited)

Quarterly revenues 

 
                   2020 
                                                         Three months 
(in millions of    Three months       Three months       ended September 
euros)             ended March 31,    ended June 30,     30, 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group             1,769              1,690              1,855 
Canal+ Group       1,372              1,302              1,380 
Havas Group        524                495                484 
Editis             116                146                232 
Gameloft           61                 69                 63 
Vivendi Village    23                 3                  8 
New Initiatives    15                 13                 16 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions      (10)               (12)               (16) 
Total Vivendi      3,870              3,706              4,022 
 
 
                  2019 
                                              Three months  Three months 
                  Three months  Three months  ended         ended 
(in millions of   ended March   ended June    September     December 
euros)            31,           30,           30,           31, 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group            1,502         1,756         1,800         2,101 
Canal+ Group      1,252         1,266         1,285         1,465 
Havas Group       525           589           567           698 
Editis (a)        89            171           210           217 
Gameloft          68            65            61            65 
Vivendi Village   23            43            42            33 
New Initiatives   15            19            16            20 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions     (15)          (15)          (11)          (24) 
Total Vivendi     3,459         3,894         3,970         4,575

a. As a reminder, Vivendi has fully consolidated Editis since February 1, 2019.

(1) Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(2) Editis has been consolidated since February 1, 2019. Pro forma growth is presented.

(3) Including elimination of intersegment transactions.

(4) Net revenues correspond to revenues less pass-through costs rebilled to customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006070/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Media

Paris

Jean-Louis Erneux

+33 (0)1 71 71 15 84

Solange Maulini

+33 (0) 1 71 71 11 73

Investor Relations

Paris

Xavier Le Roy

+33 (0) 1 71 71 18 77

Nathalie Pellet

+33(0)1 71 71 11 24

Delphine Maillet

+33 (0)1 71 71 17 20 

 
    SOURCE: Vivendi 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-20 1310ET


