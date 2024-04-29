Paris, April 29, 2024

Vivendi: 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

approves all resolutions

The Combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vivendi shareholders was held today at L'Olympia in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, with a quorum of 70.15% of shareholders present or represented.

The shareholders approved all 25 resolutions presented to the AGM on an ordinary and extraordinary (requiring a two-thirds majority) basis.

The shareholders renewed Yannick Bolloré's and Laurent Dassault's terms of office as members of the Supervisory Board for additional four-year terms. Following the AGM, the Supervisory Board met and reappointed Yannick Bolloré as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The AGM also approved the distribution of an ordinary cash dividend of €0.25 per share with respect to fiscal year 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 30, 2024, and payment will be made as from May 3, 2024.

Details of the votes and the video recording of the AGM are available on the group's website:https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. Lagardère is the world's third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets, and a leading global player in travel retail. Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion), a subsidiary dedicated to providing very high-speed Internet access in Africa (GVA) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). Vivendi's various activities work closely together as an integrated group committed to transforming its businesses to meet the expectations of the public and anticipate constant changes. As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com