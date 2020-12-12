Vivendi : Italian prosecutors complete probe into Vivendi's Bollore, De Puyfontaine

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have completed
a probe into Vivendi's Vincent Bollore and Arnaud De
Puyfontaine for alleged market manipulation and obstruction of
regulators, tax police said on Saturday.
According to Italian legal procedures the prosecutors are
now expected to ask a judge to send Bollore and De Puyfontaine
to trial. A lawyer representing the two men has not replied so
far to an email request for comment sent by Reuters.
Milan prosecutors placed then Vivendi chairman Bollore and
CEO De Puyfontaine under investigation in 2017 for alleged
market manipulation over the French group’s stake building in
Italian broadcaster Mediaset.
Fininvest, the holding company that controls Mediaset, had
previously filed a complaint over Vivendi's stake-building in
the Italian broadcaster, accusing it of never intending to
honour a deal to buy its pay-TV unit with the aim of driving
down Mediaset’s share price to raid its stock.
Vivendi questioned the pay-TV unit’s profit forecasts when
it ditched the pay TV deal and later bought up Mediaset shares
to become its No. 2 investor behind the family of former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
In 2017, Vivendi management said it had acquired its stake
in Mediaset legally and transparently.
The U-turn on the pay-TV purchase by Vivendi, whose main
investor is Bollore, prompted Mediaset to seek multi-billion
euro damages.
A legal case has been ongoing ever since, while attempts to
clinch a wider settlement and break the stalemate have so far
proved unsuccessful.
In Italy, investigations do not imply guilt and do not
necessarily mean charges will be laid.
Mediaset declined to comment, while Vivendi was not
immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Emilio Parodi and Elvira Polline.
Editing by Mark Potter)