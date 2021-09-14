Vivendi : Management Board decides to pay an interim dividend in kind

As it had been indicated to the Vivendi shareholders when they approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June 22, 2021, the Vivendi Management Board decided today to combine this special dividend in kind with an interim dividend in kind to be paid out of June 30, 2021 earnings. This combination enables the distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders on September 21, 2021.

The Management Board's decision follows today's approval by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) of the prospectus issued by Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG) in connection with the intended admission to trading and official listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Important disclaimers

This announcement is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the 'Prospectus Regulation'), and shares of Universal Music Group will be distributed in circumstances that do not constitute 'an offer to the public' within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement constitutes an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation relating to the intention of Universal Music Group to proceed with its proposed listing on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam (the 'Admission'). This announcement is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares in the capital of Universal Music Group ('Shares') in any jurisdiction. Further details about the Admission are included in the prospectus issued by Universal Music Group (the 'Prospectus'). Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares, including the risk factors to be included in the Prospectus. The approval of the Prospectus by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (AFM) should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and/or Universal Music Group, including its financial position.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions (notably the planned distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group's share capital and its stock market listing),and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is 'unsponsored' and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

