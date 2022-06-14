Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:31 2022-06-14 am EDT
10.95 EUR   +0.64%
09:13aVIVENDI : News releases during takeover bids / Takeover bids Other news releases
PU
08:25aVivendi Closes 'Friendly' Tender Offer for Lagardère With Over 57% Stake
MT
02:25aAtos CEO quits as he loses power struggle over strategy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : News releases during takeover bids / Takeover bids Other news releases

06/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, June 14, 2022

Vivendi holds 57.35% of the Lagardère group share capital

following its friendly public tender offer

At the end of the reopening of the public tender offer for the shares of the Lagardère group, which took place from May 27 to June 9, 2022, Vivendi holds 80,943,768 Lagardère shares, representing the same number of voting rights, or 57.35% of the capital and 47.33% of the theoretical voting rights1 of Lagardère.

This final result, which concludes the friendly public tender offer filed last February 21, gives Vivendi only 22.45% of the voting rights1 pending approval of the takeover of Lagardère by the competition authorities.

In addition, 20,245,979 shares have been presented to the subsidiary leg of the public tender offer during its reopening, bringing their number to 31,184,281 shares for the totality of the tender offer. The holders of such shares will receive an equal number of transfer rights to be exercised at a price of €24.10 until December 15, 2023.

The settlement-delivery for the reopening of the public offering will take place on June 24, 2022, and the allocation of the transfer rights related to the shares presented to the subsidiary leg during the reopening period will start the same day.

Vivendi's strategy is to build a global leader in the media, content and communications sectors. The partnership with Arnaud Lagardère, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère, and with his group plays a full part in this strategy, as it will enable Vivendi (subject to the authorization of the European Commission) to:

  • consolidate strong industrial ambitions through significant investments notably in quality content in France and abroad;
  • seize opportunities for external growth in sectors where Lagardère operates and thus contribute to greater cultural influence.

Arnaud Lagardère and Vivendi have expressed their desire to preserve the integrity of the Lagardère group and to give it the means to develop.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class content, media and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and has set the goal of contributing to net zero carbon worldwide by adopting an approach in line with the Paris Agreements. In addition, the Group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com.

1Based on the number of theoretical voting rights as of May 31, 2022, published by Lagardère.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SE published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIVENDI SE
09:13aVIVENDI : News releases during takeover bids / Takeover bids Other news releases
PU
08:25aVivendi Closes 'Friendly' Tender Offer for Lagardère With Over 57% Stake
MT
02:25aAtos CEO quits as he loses power struggle over strategy
RE
02:03aDay of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
RE
12:57aAtos CEO to quit as he loses power struggle over strategy -Les Echos
RE
12:55aAtos CEO to quit as he loses power struggle over strategy -Les Echos
RE
06/07Virgin Music Label and Artist Services Launches in Africa
AQ
06/06Telecom Italia Chief Says Single Network Project Set For Completion In 18 Months
MT
06/05Italy's TIM aims to maximize value and cut debt in break-up
RE
06/02VIVENDI : Présentation Investisseurs – Juin 2022 (en Anglais)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVENDI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 092 M 10 527 M 10 527 M
Net income 2022 338 M 352 M 352 M
Net cash 2022 274 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 11 374 M 11 864 M 11 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,88 €
Average target price 13,58 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Executive VP-Development & Organization
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Senior VP-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE-8.49%11 864
BOLLORÉ SE-5.16%14 271
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-39.67%13 412
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-42.16%5 732
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.28.98%4 747
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.6.99%3 735