VIVENDI : Oddo BHF raises its price target

July 15, 2024 at 04:03 am EDT

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Vivendi shares, with a price target raised from 12.7 to 15.9 euros.



The analyst's upgrade comes in the light of the Group's demerger, which is expected to be confirmed on July 25.



We are now valuing assets separately on the basis of future perimeters and essentially without discount, except for Vivendi Remain (holding structure). Our EBITA 2025/26th expectations have also been raised by 4% in connection with Canal+', the broker points out.



Oddo BHF believes that it is 'interesting to position oneself on the value', pointing out that 'the valuation is currently particularly discounted vs. the sum of the various assets'.





