VIVENDI : Oddo BHF's analysis confirms its recommendation

June 12, 2024 at 10:06 am EDT

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' rating on Vivendi shares, with an unchanged target price of 12.7 euros.



The analyst believes that visibility is currently very low for Canal+, as the domestic rights to L1 (France's top soccer division) have still not been reallocated for the next season (starting in August 2024).



Oddo BHF points out that the LFP launched a bidding process for the 2024-2029 rights, but that it was unsuccessful, and that current negotiations are unsuccessful.



Two scenarios are envisaged: an agreement with beIN Sports or the creation of a channel by the LFP to broadcast the championship.



According to the broker, Canal+ could save 580 ME by not renewing its current contracts with beIN Sports and investing 480 ME in new rights, which could generate a positive impact of 100 ME on EBITA.



