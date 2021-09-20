Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : Prix de référence technique UMG N.V. (Euronext) Télécharger les documents (pdf)

09/20/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Direct Listing

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

LOCATION:

Amsterdam

NOTICE:

AMS_20210920_00856_EUR

DATE:

20/09/2021

MARKET:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Following AMS_20210915_00839_EUR

De technische referentieprijs voor de opening van de handelsessie op 21/09/2021 van de aandelen uitgegeven door UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. gecommuniceerd aan Euronext Amsterdam door VIVENDI SE na consultatie van de Listing Agent en de financiële adviseurs is EUR 18.50 per aandeel.

OPENING VAN DE HANDEL

Eerste dag van verhandeling:

21/09/2021

Pre-opening van de markten:

07:15 CET

Opening van de markten:

09:00 CET

Referentieprijs:

EUR 18.50

Initiele handelslimieten:

Referentieprijs plus/minus 20%

Belangrijke kenmerken van de tot te verhandeling toe te laten aandelen

Indicatief aantal aandelen toe te laten tot de handel: 1.813.241.160

Page 1 of 4

Nominale waarde:

10 EUR

Vorm van de aandelen:

Bearer or Registered

Lead Financial Advisors:

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investme

nt Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Societe Generale B

NP Paribas

Financial Co-Advisors:

Banque Hottinguer, Messier et Associés, CIC, Rothsc

hild, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Bank of America, L

azard, Mizuho Securities, Banco Santander

Other Financial Advisors:

Bank of China, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Listing agent:

BNP Paribas

Paying agent:

BNP Paribas Securities Services (030)

Compartiment:

Compartment A

Notering

Noteringsgroep:

J1

Noteringswijze:

Continuous

Hoeveelheid:

1

Valuta:

EUR

Eenheid / %:

Unit

SRD:

Instrument not eligible for

DSO or L and B

Gegarandeerd:

Yes

Afwikkeling:

Euroclear France

Productnaam:

UMG

CFI code:

ESVUFN

ISIN code:

NL0015000IY2

Euronext code:

NL0015000IY2

Symbool:

UMG

Page 2 of 4

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Direct Listing

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

LOCATION:

Amsterdam

NOTICE:

AMS_20210920_00856_EUR

DATE:

20/09/2021

MARKET:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Following AMS_20210915_00839_EUR

The technical reference price for the shares of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. communicated to Euronext Amsterdam by VIVENDI SE upon consultation of the Listing Agent and financial advisors for the opening trading session on 21/09/2021 is EUR 18.50 per share.

START OF TRADING

First day of trading:

21/09/2021

Pre trading opening time:

07:15 CET

Trading opening time:

09:00 CET

Reference price:

EUR 18.50

Initial reservation thresholds:

Reference price plus or minus 20%

Main characteritstics of the securities to be admitted

Indicative number of shares to be admitted to trading: Nominal value:

Form:

Lead Financial Advisors:

1,813,241,160 EUR 10

Bearer or Registered

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investm ent Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Societe Generale

Page 3 of 4

Financial Co-Advisors:

Banque Hottinguer, Messisser et Associés, CIC, Roth

schild, Bank of America, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.,

Lazard, Mizuho Securities, Banco Santander

Other Financial Advisors:

Bank of China, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Listing agent:

BNP Paribas

Paying agent:

BNP Paribas Securities Services (030)

Compartment:

Compartment A

Trading

Trading group:

J1

Trading:

Continuous

Lot size:

1

Ccy:

EUR

Unit / %:

Unit

DSO:

Instrument not eligible for

DSO or L and B

Guarantee:

Yes

Local depositary:

Euroclear France

Product name:

UMG

CFI code:

ESVUFN

ISIN:

NL0015000IY2

Euronext code:

NL0015000IY2

Symbol:

UMG

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided "as is" based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Oslo and Euronext Paris, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. © 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIVENDI SE
01:52pVIVENDI : Prix de référence technique UMG N.V. (Euronext) Télécharger les docume..
PU
12:44pUniversal Music valued around $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
RE
12:00pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Universal Music Group, China Evergrande, ENI, Prudential, ..
10:59aUniversal Music Group's Reference Price Is Set at EUR18.5
DJ
04:28aVIVENDI SA : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:43aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Evergrande Woes, Fed Risks -2-
DJ
09/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/16Communication Services Shares Edge Lower -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
09/16EUROPE : European stocks rise as travel shares jump on Ryanair forecast
RE
09/16VIVENDI SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVENDI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 310 M 20 303 M 20 303 M
Net income 2021 1 222 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net Debt 2021 1 985 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 33 232 M 39 000 M 38 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 31,75 €
Average target price 35,50 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Senior VP-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE20.36%39 009
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.9.00%21 301
BOLLORÉ SE52.28%17 726
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.94%9 459
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.196.91%8 940
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-18.72%4 451