Vivendi : Prix de référence technique UMG N.V. (Euronext) Télécharger les documents (pdf)
09/20/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Direct Listing
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.
LOCATION:
Amsterdam
NOTICE:
AMS_20210920_00856_EUR
DATE:
20/09/2021
MARKET:
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
Following AMS_20210915_00839_EUR
De technische referentieprijs voor de opening van de handelsessie op 21/09/2021 van de aandelen uitgegeven door UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. gecommuniceerd aan Euronext Amsterdam door VIVENDI SE na consultatie van de Listing Agent en de financiële adviseurs is EUR 18.50 per aandeel.
OPENING VAN DE HANDEL
Eerste dag van verhandeling:
21/09/2021
Pre-opening van de markten:
07:15 CET
Opening van de markten:
09:00 CET
Referentieprijs:
EUR 18.50
Initiele handelslimieten:
Referentieprijs plus/minus 20%
Belangrijke kenmerken van de tot te verhandeling toe te laten aandelen
Indicatief aantal aandelen toe te laten tot de handel: 1.813.241.160
Nominale waarde:
10 EUR
Vorm van de aandelen:
Bearer or Registered
Lead Financial Advisors:
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investme
nt Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Societe Generale B
NP Paribas
Financial Co-Advisors:
Banque Hottinguer, Messier et Associés, CIC, Rothsc
hild, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Bank of America, L
azard, Mizuho Securities, Banco Santander
Other Financial Advisors:
Bank of China, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
Listing agent:
BNP Paribas
Paying agent:
BNP Paribas Securities Services (030)
Compartiment:
Compartment A
Notering
Noteringsgroep:
J1
Noteringswijze:
Continuous
Hoeveelheid:
1
Valuta:
EUR
Eenheid / %:
Unit
SRD:
Instrument not eligible for
DSO or L and B
Gegarandeerd:
Yes
Afwikkeling:
Euroclear France
Productnaam:
UMG
CFI code:
ESVUFN
ISIN code:
NL0015000IY2
Euronext code:
NL0015000IY2
Symbool:
UMG
The technical reference price for the shares of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. communicated to Euronext Amsterdam by VIVENDI SE upon consultation of the Listing Agent and financial advisors for the opening trading session on 21/09/2021 is EUR 18.50 per share.
START OF TRADING
First day of trading:
21/09/2021
Pre trading opening time:
07:15 CET
Trading opening time:
09:00 CET
Reference price:
EUR 18.50
Initial reservation thresholds:
Reference price plus or minus 20%
Main characteritstics of the securities to be admitted
Indicative number of shares to be admitted to trading: Nominal value:
Form:
Lead Financial Advisors:
1,813,241,160 EUR 10
Bearer or Registered
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investm ent Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Societe Generale
Financial Co-Advisors:
Banque Hottinguer, Messisser et Associés, CIC, Roth
schild, Bank of America, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.,
Lazard, Mizuho Securities, Banco Santander
Other Financial Advisors:
Bank of China, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
Listing agent:
BNP Paribas
Paying agent:
BNP Paribas Securities Services (030)
Compartment:
Compartment A
Trading
Trading group:
J1
Trading:
Continuous
Lot size:
1
Ccy:
EUR
Unit / %:
Unit
DSO:
Instrument not eligible for
DSO or L and B
Guarantee:
Yes
Local depositary:
Euroclear France
Product name:
UMG
CFI code:
ESVUFN
ISIN:
NL0015000IY2
Euronext code:
NL0015000IY2
Symbol:
UMG
