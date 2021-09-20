Vivendi : Prix de référence technique UMG N.V. (Euronext) Télécharger les documents (pdf)

The technical reference price for the shares of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. communicated to Euronext Amsterdam by VIVENDI SE upon consultation of the Listing Agent and financial advisors for the opening trading session on 21/09/2021 is EUR 18.50 per share.

Financial Co-Advisors: Banque Hottinguer, Messisser et Associés, CIC, Roth schild, Bank of America, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Lazard, Mizuho Securities, Banco Santander Other Financial Advisors: Bank of China, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Listing agent: BNP Paribas Paying agent: BNP Paribas Securities Services (030) Compartment: Compartment A Trading Trading group: J1 Trading: Continuous Lot size: 1 Ccy: EUR Unit / %: Unit DSO: Instrument not eligible for DSO or L and B Guarantee: Yes Local depositary: Euroclear France Product name: UMG CFI code: ESVUFN ISIN: NL0015000IY2 Euronext code: NL0015000IY2 Symbol: UMG

