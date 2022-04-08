Vivendi : Shareholders newsletter – April 2022

TOGETHER

Vivendi: culture and entertainment as safe havens

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board

Dear Shareholder,

V ivendi's strategy of building an European cultural leader with international reach in the content, media and communications sectors has been borne out by very good results for 2021. All its business activities performed very well over the year.

Three keywords illustrate this strategy. Firstly, transformation: the group intends to be at the forefront of the transformation and reinvention of its sectors. Against the backdrop of a complex health situation, these sectors have proved that culture and entertainment are safe havens and have pursued their efforts. Canal+ Group boosted its digitalization via myCanal, Havas Group created innovative offerings in high-potential segments, Gameloft grew in consoles and Vivendi Village launched new experiences in live entertainment.

Next, internationalization: Vivendi's offering complements that of the major American and Asian media groups. There is room for a major European player, with a wide lens for the south of the continent. Vivendi is the only group capable of playing this role. That is why we are interested in the Lagardère Group.

Finally, integration: Vivendi has all its businesses work together within an integrated corporate culture. It is multiplying the number of cross-functional projects, thereby creating more value.

Coming back to Lagardère, through this combination, Vivendi will accelerate its strategy. The two groups are largely complementary. Industrial complementarity: several of Lagardère's business activities can complement or strengthen those of Vivendi. Geographic complementarity: in publishing, Editis is almost exclusively present in France, while Hachette-Lagardère Publishing has a signiﬁcant presence outside France, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom. On February 21, 2022, Vivendi ﬁled a draft public tender offer on Lagardère's share capital. The authorizations to acquire the control of Lagardère will be applied for by Vivendi with the European Commission and other relevant competition authorities in the course of 2022.

If this offer is successful, the Lagardère group would be preserved and Arnaud Lagardère would remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Lagardère.

In recent weeks, the group has paid particular attention to the war in Ukraine. It has done everything possible to provide signiﬁcant assistance to the Gameloft and Havas Group teams in the country. Even though its ﬁnancial exposure in Ukraine and Russia is very low, Vivendi remains extremely vigilant regarding the direct or indirect impact that the conﬂict may have on its business activities and is preparing for every eventuality.

We hope you enjoy reading this newsletter and thank you for your loyalty.

RESULTS

2021 ANNUAL RESULTS

Vivendi recorded very good results in 2021, driven by all its business activities and the integration of Prisma Media. Adjusted operating income grew 2.3-fold compared to 2020, achieving revenues up by 10.4%.

Vivendi's revenues were €9,572 million, up 10.4% compared to 2020, thanks mainly to Canal+ Group, Havas Group and Editis. They also include the Prisma Media business activity since June 1, 2021.

At constant currency and perimeter(1), revenues grew by 8.6% compared to 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA) grew 2.3-fold to €690 million (2.4-fold at constant currency and perimeter) compared to 2020. This increase is due to all the group's entities and includes in particular the contribution of Prisma Media, as well as the share in the net income of Universal Music Group (UMG) as of September 23, 2021, and of Lagardère as of July 1, 2021.

Net income, group share amounted to €24,692 million, compared with €1,440 million in 2020. It notably includes the capital gain on the deconsolidation

of 70% (60% distributed and 10% retained under the equity method) of UMG (€24,840 million, after tax).

Adjusted net income grew 2.2-fold to €649 million, thanks to the growth in EBITA and income from ﬁnancial investments.

On December 31, 2021, the net cash position was €348 million, compared with net ﬁnancial debt of €4,953 million on December 31, 2020. Vivendi also has available conﬁrmed credit lines of €2.8 billion. The Group's consolidated equity amounted to €19.194 billion as of December 31, 2021.

(1) Constant perimeter notably reﬂects the impacts of the acquisition of Prisma Media on May 31, 2021, as well as the equity accounting of Lagardère as of July 1, 2021 and Universal Music Group as of September 23, 2021.

Vivendi has ﬁled its Public Tender Offer for the shares of Lagardère

On February 21, 2022,

Vivendi, which holds 45.13% of Lagardère's share capital following the acquisition of 17.5% of the company's share capital from Amber Capital on December 16, 2021, ﬁled a draft public tender offer document for the shares of Lagardère SA with the Autorité des marchés ﬁnanciers (AMF - the French Securities Regulator). Lagardère shareholders may:

• either, by way of a principal offer, sell their shares at a per share price of €25.50 (dividend rights attached) from April 14 to May 20, 2022;

• or, by way of an alternative offer, beneﬁt from a right to sell each Lagardère share tendered to this subsidiary offer and held until the closing date of the offer, as such date may be extended, and subject to proportional reduction, at a per share price of €24.10 up to and including December 15, 2023.

If the number of shares tendered into the principal offer during the initial offer period is insufﬁcient to enable Vivendi to reach the validity threshold, the group will acquire for cash at the price of the principal offer the number of shares tendered to thesubsidiary offer necessary to reach 51% of Lagardère's share capital on the closing date of the ﬁrst offer period.

If its offer is successful and the required regulatory approvals are obtained, Vivendi would like Mr. Arnaud Lagardère to remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and intends to continue to rely on the skills of his team of directors.

Vivendi does not intend to apply to the AMF for a squeeze-out of Lagardère's shares or to request the delisting of Lagardère's shares from Euronext Paris.

Canal+ Group conﬁrms its status as a privileged partner for cinema

In December 2021, Canal+ Group signed a new agreement with the French ﬁlm organizations and then, in January 2022, it signed the new media chronology agreement, allowing Canal+ to now broadcast ﬁlms in France six months after their release in theaters, compared to 12 months in 2018.

On December 2, 2021, Canal+ Group and the French ﬁlm organizations (represented by BLIC, BLOC and ARP) signed a new agreement that replaced the 2018 agreement, extending their partnership until at least the end of 2024. This agreement, whose entry into force was subject to the adoption of a new media chronology and regulatory changes by the public authorities (including the new DTT and CABSAT decrees), provides in particular for:

• a guaranteed investment of more than €600 million for the next three years in French and European cinema for Canal+ and Ciné+; NEWS

• an earlier window in the media chronology for Canal+, six months after theatrical release, in line with its renewed status as the leading contributor to French and European cinema;

• a minimum nine-month window of exclusive rights for Canal+, which can be extended to sixteen months with the second window;

• better ability to show and circulate material on the Canal+ Group's cinema channels and on myCanal.

On January 24, 2022, Canal+ Group then signed the new media chronology agreement.

This agreement, which is in line with the that of December 2, 2021, allows Canal+'s ﬁrst window in the media chronology to be brought forward to six months after theatrical release (compared to eight months previously). It also provides forthe second pay-TV window to be brought forward by two months and extended by two months. Subscribers to Canal+ Group's movie offers will be able to access French, European and international ﬁlms for 16 months.

Furthermore, in December 2021, Canal+ and the Académie des César renewed the rights to broadcast the César Awards Ceremony for three years (2023, 2024 and 2025) on Canal+.

Canal+ launched a third movie channel on February 8, 2022: Canal+ Big Screen. This channel offers iconic movies and is aimed at a wide audience.

In addition, Studiocanal is the leading studio in Europe for the production and distribution of feature ﬁlms and TV series. Despite a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021, Studiocanal achieved its best performance since 2014.

It distinguished itself with exceptional success in French and international movie theaters with Bac Nord in France, Wrath of Man in Australia, New Zealand and Germany, and Drunk in the United Kingdom.

Havas Group continues its policy of targeted acquisitions

At the beginning of 2022, Havas Group acquired a majority stake in Tinkle and acquired Inviqa, strengthening its expertise in public relations and customer digital experience.

n recent months, Havas Group has pursued its targeted acquisition policy. In 2021, it acquired four majority stakes: BLJK (a Singapore-based creative agency), Agence Verte

(CSR communications in France), Nohup (Customer Experience in Italy) and Raison de Santé (a healthcare communications agency in France).

This policy continues in 2022. On January 19, Havas Group acquired a majority stake in Tinkle, a leading PR and communications agency operating in Spain and Portugal. Founded in 1999, Tinkle designs innovative communication solutions from its ofﬁces in Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon. On February 22, 2022, Havas Group also acquired Inviqa, one of the leading independent digital experience agencies in the UK and Central Europe. The company, which has more than 150 employees in 8 locations, will become part of Havas CX, the Havas Creative network dedicated to customer experience. As the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, customer experience represents one of Havas Group's greatest growth opportunities, as evidenced by the success of the Havas CX network, which has increased its revenue by two-thirds since its launch in 2020.

On March 15, 2022, Havas Group also acquired a majority stake in Frontier Australia, the leading performance-focused marketing agency in the Australian market. Frontier Australia was founded in 1998. The agency has built a solid reputation for delivering tangible, measurable and large-scale business results to its clients. By using online and ofﬂine media and thanks to its creative solutions, the agency has brilliantly assisted local clients such as Finder.com.au, Temple & Webster, Global Shop Direct and BlueBet, and international clients such as Norton/Lifelock and Noom.

THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON APRIL 25, 2022, WILL VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL OF AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF €0.25 PER SHARE WITH RESPECT TO 2021.

Overall, Vivendi shareholders who received Universal Music Group (UMG) shares in September 2021 will have received a cumulative cash dividend of €0.65 per share with respect to 2021 (compared to €0.60 per Vivendi share with respect to 2020), consisting of an ordinary dividend of €0.25 per share paid by Vivendi, and a combined dividend of €0.40 per share paid by UMG, including the interim dividend of €0.20 per share paid in October 2021, and a dividend of €0.20 per share to be paid as of May 2022

(for shareholders holding their UMG shares on the relevant record dates).

Editis develops innovative services for its authors

Editis now offers seven services to the authors of its publishing houses, enabling them to increase their revenues and develop new collaborations.

n recent months, Editis has multiplied its initiatives for its authors. There are now seven different services: I3 from the Book to the Screen, a monthly event facilitating interaction between authors and producers through online pitch sessions of the main new releases;

3 Behind the Screen, a series of live master classes broadcast on Dailymotion giving the ﬂoor to audiovisual professionals and enabling authors to talk with them. The ﬁrst session had Eric Benzekri as a guest, the second Dominique Farrugia and the third Cathy Verney;

3 Bureau des auteurs, an innovative service enabling authors to become speakers for companies or communities;

3 a free audiovisual rights website for audiovisual professionals listing all available audiovisual rights for potential ﬁlm or series adaptations;

3 the Authors' Workshop, an e-learning service for the general public based on sharing the know-how of authors and publishers;

3 Portail auteurs, an online platform with a personal space for French authors that centralizes their essential documents, such as physical book sales data and their contracts and royalty statements;

3 Studio des auteurs, a service that helps authors bring their audiovisual projects to fruition by co-ﬁnancing their development with producers (e.g., Studiocanal, Newen France's Adictiv label and CinéFrance Studios).