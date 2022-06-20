Log in
  Vivendi SE
VIVENDI SE

Vivendi : Studiocanal acquires majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks

06/20/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
STUDIOCANAL, European leader in the production, distribution and the international sale of feature films and TV series today announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks, the Benelux leader in the independent distribution of feature films.

Dutch FilmWorks is a central player in film production and distribution in Benelux, with more than 25 films produced and distributed each year. Since its inception in 1998, Dutch FilmWorks has built up a catalogue of over 900 Dutch and international films.

The acquisition of Dutch FilmWorks is part of STUDIOCANAL's aim to consolidate its leading position in European content with international potential. It allows STUDIOCANAL to benefit from the expertise of Dutch FilmWorks across the production, acquisition, and distribution of content within Benelux.

Dutch FilmWorks will benefit from STUDIOCANAL's international network, distribution capacities and wealth of content. Its management team and operational structure otherwise remain unchanged.

Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL, explains: "I am proud to welcome Dutch FilmWorks to STUDIOCANAL. Our values align across production, acquisitions, and distribution, as well as through a shared creative vision. Together we will realise our ambition to produce first class European content, out of Benelux which will captivate audiences worldwide. I would sincerely like to thank CEO Willem Pruijssers, co-CEO Marcel De Block and COO René van Turnhout for their belief and commitment in joining STUDIOCANAL. This collaboration is incredibly exciting, and I know that our slate is in the hands of a very talented, professional team."

Willem Pruijssers, CEO and founder of Dutch FilmWorks: "I am proud to announce - exactly 25 years after Dutch FilmWorks was founded - the collaboration with STUDIOCANAL and thus the continuity of our company for the long term. DFW and STUDIOCANAL are a perfect match to strengthen each other in business and creativity. We both work with the same vision in the field of production, acquisition and distribution of films and series and very important: we operate from the same values. We offer counterbalance to the major US studios and strongly believe in the power of local content and taste. STUDIOCANAL offers the opportunity to be part of a European powerhouse with global reach and to maintain our autonomy in Benelux. After 25 years working as an independent, it is an exciting step but with many opportunities for growth, including more possibilities to bring Dutch and Flemish content to an international audience."

Disclaimer

Vivendi SE published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 21:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
