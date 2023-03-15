Advanced search
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
2023-03-15
8.990 EUR   -4.61%
Vivendi : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
Italy's TIM tells network bidders to raise offers, sets new deadline
French Stocks Flash Green as European Markets Brighten Ahead of US Inflation Update
Vivendi : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

03/15/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
Paris, March 15, 2023

Vivendi: Procedures for obtaining or consulting information on the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 24, 2023

The Vivendi Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:00 am, at l'Olympia, 28, boulevard des Capucines 75009 Paris-France.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published (in French) in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The information referred to in Article R. 22- 10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world -class content, media and communications group. The group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims to contribute to a carbon-neutralworld by adopting an approach aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreements. In addition, the group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible soci eties by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of 21s t-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SE published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 16:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Vivendi : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
Italy's TIM tells network bidders to raise offers, sets new deadline
French Stocks Flash Green as European Markets Brighten Ahead of US Inflation Update
