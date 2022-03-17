Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : The world most awarded campaign in 2021 was ‘Undercover Avatar' by Havas Sports & E...

03/17/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

French creativity at the top of WARC's global media agency ranking.

Havas Group is proud to announce that the campaign Undercover Avatar, created, produced and executed by its French agency Havas Sports & Entertainment on behalf of the child welfare association l'Enfant Bleu, has been named the world's most awarded campaign in 2021 in the WARC annual ranking of the most awarded media campaigns of the year.

The campaign helped children who were victims of abuse by using the power of the video game Fortnite while highlighting the role of video games in raising awareness of this dramatic social phenomenon during the periods of lock-down. The campaign was supported by the French government and the European commission and used by the police force.

Thanks to this campaign, Havas Sports & Entertainment is now one of the top 5 most awarded agencies in the world and contributes to the presence of French agencies in the top 10 most awarded countries.

Stéphane Guerry, President, Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris, said: "By freezing all sports and entertainment events, Covid-19 could have seriously damaged our agency, but our teams turned it into an opportunity and put their heart and soul into becoming one of the world's leading creative and innovative agencies. That's what Havas Sports & Entertainment is all about!"

David Tiltman, SVP, Content, WARC, said: "The WARC Media 100 shows the growing influence of gaming on the media landscape. More clients are showing an understanding of the nuances of gaming beyond simple product placement or ads in games. Top campaign L'Enfant Bleu created an avatar within video game Fortnite that allowed children at risk of abuse to talk in confidence without their parents' knowledge."

Click here to download the press release.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIVENDI SE
06:41pVIVENDI : The world most awarded campaign in 2021 was ‘Undercover Avatar' by Havas S..
PU
07:00aTelecom Italia starts dialogue with KKR over bid terms
RE
05:48aSES Lands Satellite Ground Services Deal with CANAL+
MT
03/16VIVENDI : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
PU
03/15VIVENDI : Havas Group takes majority interest in Frontier Australia
PU
03/15MFE pursues pan-European TV plan with Mediaset Espana bid
RE
03/14Arrowpoint Advisory advises leading UK digital experience agency, Inviqa, on its acquis..
AQ
03/14Telecom Italia shares rise on KKR, Open Fiber overtures
RE
03/14Telecom Italia to start talks with KKR, explore Open Fiber merger
RE
03/11Telecom Italia to give KKR bid verdict in Sunday board showdown
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIVENDI SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 966 M 11 076 M 11 076 M
Net income 2022 402 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2022 232 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 12 325 M 13 698 M 13 698 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float -
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11,79 €
Average target price 13,54 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Executive VP-Development & Organization
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Senior VP-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE-1.35%13 495
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-17.86%18 260
BOLLORÉ SE-5.94%14 933
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-20.12%7 361
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.18.02%4 359
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.18.87%4 086