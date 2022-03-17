Vivendi : The world most awarded campaign in 2021 was ‘Undercover Avatar' by Havas Sports & E...

French creativity at the top of WARC's global media agency ranking.

Havas Group is proud to announce that the campaign Undercover Avatar, created, produced and executed by its French agency Havas Sports & Entertainment on behalf of the child welfare association l'Enfant Bleu, has been named the world's most awarded campaign in 2021 in the WARC annual ranking of the most awarded media campaigns of the year.

The campaign helped children who were victims of abuse by using the power of the video game Fortnite while highlighting the role of video games in raising awareness of this dramatic social phenomenon during the periods of lock-down. The campaign was supported by the French government and the European commission and used by the police force.

Thanks to this campaign, Havas Sports & Entertainment is now one of the top 5 most awarded agencies in the world and contributes to the presence of French agencies in the top 10 most awarded countries.

Stéphane Guerry, President, Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris, said: "By freezing all sports and entertainment events, Covid-19 could have seriously damaged our agency, but our teams turned it into an opportunity and put their heart and soul into becoming one of the world's leading creative and innovative agencies. That's what Havas Sports & Entertainment is all about!"

David Tiltman, SVP, Content, WARC, said: "The WARC Media 100 shows the growing influence of gaming on the media landscape. More clients are showing an understanding of the nuances of gaming beyond simple product placement or ads in games. Top campaign L'Enfant Bleu created an avatar within video game Fortnite that allowed children at risk of abuse to talk in confidence without their parents' knowledge."

Click here to download the press release.