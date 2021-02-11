Log in
VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Vivendi : TikTok and Universal Music Group announce expanded global alliance

02/11/2021
Agreement benefits UMG labels' recording artists and Universal Music Publishing Group's songwriters.

Significantly advances companies' collaborative roadmap for 098developing and launching innovative experiences uniquely centered on expression and enhancing connections between UMG's artists and the music community from TikTok.

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, and TikTok, the short-form video app with a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, today announced a global agreement that delivers equitable compensation for recording artists and songwriters and significantly expands and enhances the companies' existing relationship, promoting the development of new innovative experiences and the ability to forge deeper bonds between fans and the artists and music they love.

With this agreement, which covers recorded music from artists at UMG's labels and songwriters with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), TikTok users will be more empowered than ever to express themselves through music, soundtrack their video creations with songs about which they are passionate and build communities around artists and music-centered culture. The companies have additionally pledged to experiment with exciting new features. TikTok users will now be able to incorporate clips from UMG's full catalog of music, spanning the company's iconic labels, songwriters and global territories.

'We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok. Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world's biggest catalog of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience.' - Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music for TikTok

'UMG and TikTok will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation and collaboration - with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features. Driving new and deeper connections with fans, this agreement delivers equitable compensation to our recording artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to develop industry-leading tools, A&R insights and models necessary to advance their careers.' - Michael Nash, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy at UMG

'This alliance sets an industrywide example of social media companies acknowledging, respecting and compensating the music creators whose songs are instrumental to their platforms. We appreciate Tik Tok's partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities to our songwriters.' - Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer of UMPG.

ABOUT TIKTOK
TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.
TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP
Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
