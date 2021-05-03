Vivendi and Mediaset announce deal to end legal battle

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset
and its second-largest investor, Vivendi, on
Monday announced a deal that will see the French company sell
the entire Mediaset equity stake held through Simon Fiduciaria.
The agreement ends a long-running dispute and waives all
litigation and claims between them, the two companies said in a
joint statement.
Vivendi and Mediaset had entered a good neighborhood
agreement in free-to-air television and standstill commitments
for a five-year term, they added.
The closing of the settlement is due on July 22.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough
and Leslie Adler)