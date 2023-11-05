Nov 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi said on Sunday that it "deeply regrets" TIM's board accepting KKR's offer to buy its network without first informing its shareholders and requesting a vote by them.

Vivendi said it will use any legal means at its disposal to challenge this decision and protect its rights and those of all shareholders, according to the statement. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)