Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:34 2023-06-09 am EDT
8.140 EUR   -2.35%
12:00pVivendi : has received approval from the European Commission to complete its proposed transaction with...
PU
11:30aEU antitrust regulators approve Vivendi, Lagardere deal
RE
06/08KKR Said to Sweeten Telecom Italia Bid as Deadline Nears
MT
Vivendi : has received approval from the European Commission to complete its proposed transaction with...

06/09/2023 | 12:00pm EDT
Vivendi today announced that it received approval from the European Commission to proceed with its proposed transaction with Lagardère.

This approval is contingent upon the completion of Vivendi's two proposed commitments, i.e. the sale of 100% of the share capital of Editis, for which the Group entered into a put option agreement with International Media Invest a.s. on April 23, 2023, as well as the full sale of the Gala magazine, which has already attracted significant interest.

Vivendi is confident that it can finalize these two transactions by the end of October.

Vivendi welcomes this approval which will give it a whole new dimension. With the addition of the Lagardère group, Vivendi will now have some 66,000 employees compared to 38,000 at the end of December 2022, with a stronger presence in key markets such as France, the United Kingdom, Spain and the US. Annual revenues are projected to reach approximately €17 billion based on 2022 results, compared to around €10 billion today.

This transaction will align with the Group's strategic objective to expand its international presence and will enable it to become the world's third-largest publisher in the trade and educational markets while also integrating a new and rapidly growing activity, travel retail.

The backing of a large and stable shareholder like Vivendi will allow Lagardère to accelerate its development and provide even more opportunities to its employees around the world. The Lagardère group's integrity will be preserved, and Arnaud Lagardère will continue to serve as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Vivendi Supervisory Board, said: "The European Commission's decision is excellent news for Vivendi which will now be able to successfully carry out its ambitious development plan with the Lagardère group. The transaction will align with our strategic ambition to internationalize our activities and our determination to be a leading global player in culture and entertainment. We would like to thank Arnaud Lagardère for his unwavering confidence in our project, and we look forward to meeting all the group's talents in the near future."

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi's Chief Executive Officer, added: "This transaction will be profoundly transformative for our two groups. We fully intend to play to our respective strengths to write together a new page in the history of our companies. We are eager to see the teams of our two groups pool their know-how and capitalize on their respective complementarities to accelerate the development of our activities and provide exciting new perspectives to the many talents who have placed their trust in us."

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. The group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas), publishing (Editis), magazines
(Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral world by adopting an approach aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreements. In addition, the group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of
21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com.

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SE published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 15:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 813 M 10 573 M 10 573 M
Net income 2023 566 M 609 M 609 M
Net Debt 2023 1 661 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 8 589 M 9 255 M 9 255 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 59,7%
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,34 €
Average target price 12,45 €
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board
François Marie Jean Charles Laroze Chief Financial Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Director-Legal Affairs, CSR & Compliance
Katie Jacobs Stanton Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE-6.48%9 255
BOLLORÉ SE9.10%18 000
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-29.18%12 796
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.44.06%7 298
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.04%6 758
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.40.54%4 457
