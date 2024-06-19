Vivendi: measures to protect digital content

On Wednesday, Vivendi unveiled a series of measures aimed at protecting and authenticating the content produced by its subsidiaries in the face of the rise of AI.



The media group reports that it has decided to join the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a group that includes Adobe, Google, Intel, Microsoft, OpenAI and the BBC among its founding members.



The organization's aim is to offer open-source technical solutions to combat misinformation, online fraud and piracy via blockchain.



Vivendi is also becoming a member of the Web 3.0 Security League, which already has some 100 members, and will chair the commission in charge of intellectual property protection.



The group plans to authenticate its press releases using the 'C2PA' standard, itself based on the Ethereum public blockchain, thanks to a solution developed by startup Nodle.



At the same time, Prisma Media's Capital magazine has become the first

medium worldwide to deploy a solution for accessing some of its content in 'token gated' mode, a new form of monetization via cryptographic tokens.



