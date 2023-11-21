Vivendi: merger with Lagardère finalized

Vivendi is delighted to announce that it has today finalized its merger with the Lagardère group.



This transaction adds a whole new dimension to the group, consolidating its positions as a major player in culture, media and entertainment, and making it 'a world leader in publishing, travel retail and

experiences'.



The transaction also enables the Lagardère group to benefit from the support of a stable, long-term shareholder base, to accompany it in its development projects, Vivendi assures.



The merger follows the completion of the two sales to which Vivendi committed itself before the European Commission, namely the sale of 100% of Editis to International

Media Invest (IMI) on November 14, and the sale of Gala magazine (owned by Prisma Media) to Groupe Figaro, finalized today.



Thanks to this merger, Vivendi is significantly larger, with combined pro forma sales of over 16.5 billion euros in 2022. Together, the Group's companies employ around 66,000 people on all continents.





