  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Vivendi : Court Dismisses Investors' Claims for Damages in Long-Running Dispute

07/07/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
By Mauro Orru

Vivendi SE said that the Paris Commercial Court has dismissed claims for damages from several investors who sought compensation for losses resulting from the disclosure of allegedly false financial information by Vivendi's former management between 2000 and 2002.

The French media conglomerate said Wednesday that the court dismissed the entirety of the claims from institutional investors who were excluded from a U.S. class-action lawsuit.

"These decisions are consistent with those already handed down in France on this issue and on facts dating back some twenty years," Vivendi said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1321ET

Financials
Sales 2021 17 048 M 20 117 M 20 117 M
Net income 2021 1 220 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
Net Debt 2021 2 916 M 3 441 M 3 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 29 888 M 35 249 M 35 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 28,50 €
Average target price 33,75 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Head-Legal Affairs, Senior VP-CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIVENDI SE8.04%35 382
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-6.03%18 806
BOLLORÉ SE36.07%16 172
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.21%10 142
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-15.33%4 944
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.69.59%4 619