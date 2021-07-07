Vivendi : Court Dismisses Investors' Claims for Damages in Long-Running Dispute

By Mauro Orru



Vivendi SE said that the Paris Commercial Court has dismissed claims for damages from several investors who sought compensation for losses resulting from the disclosure of allegedly false financial information by Vivendi's former management between 2000 and 2002.

The French media conglomerate said Wednesday that the court dismissed the entirety of the claims from institutional investors who were excluded from a U.S. class-action lawsuit.

"These decisions are consistent with those already handed down in France on this issue and on facts dating back some twenty years," Vivendi said.

