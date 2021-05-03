Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : Fininvest and Mediaset put an end to their disputes

05/03/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vivendi, Fininvest and Mediaset are pleased to announce that they have come to a global agreement to put an end to their disputes by waiving all litigation and claims between them.

Vivendi will support Mediaset's international development by voting in favor of the transfer of Mediaset's headquarters to the Netherlands and will also vote in favor of the proposed resolutions on the abolition of the double voting mechanism. Further, Vivendi and Mediaset have entered a good neighborhood agreement in free-to-air television and standstill commitments for a 5-year term.

Fininvest will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Mediaset, due to take place on June 23, 2021, the distribution to all shareholders of an extraordinary dividend of €0.30 per share for payment on July 21, 2021; Vivendi and Fininvest undertook to vote in favour of such resolution.

Vivendi has committed to sell on the stock market, over a five-year period1, the entire 19.19% Mediaset equity stake held through Simon Fiduciaria. Fininvest will have a call option to buy any unsold portion in any 12-month period at the set annual price.

Fininvest will buy 5% of the Mediaset share capital, held directly by Vivendi, at an ex-dividend price of €2.70 per share. Vivendi will remain a shareholder of Mediaset with its residual 4.61% stake and will be free to retain or sell this stake at any time and any price.

Vivendi's subsidiary Dailymotion has agreed to a one-off payment of €26.3 million to settle its copyright litigation with Mediaset's subsidiaries RTI and Medusa.

The closing of the settlement agreement is scheduled on July 22, 2021.

>> Italian version of the press release

1 - One-fifth of the stake will be sold each year starting from the closing date at a minimum price of €2.75 in year 1, €2.80 in year 2, €2.90 in year 3, €3 in year 4 and €3.10 in year 5. Vivendi will be entitled to sell the entire stake at any time should the Mediaset stock price reach €3.20.

Attachments [1]

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 19:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIVENDI SE
03:31pVIVENDI  : Fininvest and Mediaset put an end to their disputes
PU
03:15pVivendi and Mediaset announce deal to end legal battle
RE
03:02pMEDIASET S P A  : Vivendi have signed accord to end legal war - sources
RE
03:02pMediaset and its top investor fininvest have signed accord with vivendi to en..
RE
01:11pMediaset, Vivendi could sign deal to end legal battle later on Monday -source..
RE
05/01Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of compromise deal - sources
RE
04/30Italy's Enel approves Open Fiber sale to state investor CDP, Macquarie
RE
04/30VIVENDI  : 20210413 VIV Vivendi URD 2020
PU
04/29Arnaud Lagardère Proposes Lagardère's Shift to Joint Stock Company Structure
MT
04/28MARKET CHATTER : Mediaset Close To End Stalemate With Vivendi
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 030 M 20 524 M 20 524 M
Net income 2021 1 336 M 1 610 M 1 610 M
Net Debt 2021 3 015 M 3 633 M 3 633 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 31 565 M 38 089 M 38 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 33,65 €
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Head-Legal Affairs, Senior VP-CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE9.93%37 853
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-0.08%19 525
BOLLORÉ SE24.19%14 808
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.47%10 311
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.7.79%5 894
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.54.26%4 670
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ