Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vivendi SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vivendi : Havas Group reduces its carbon footprint and pledges to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025

06/08/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Havas Group unveils progress report of its CSR program, Havas Impact+, including its 2020 carbon footprint results. The Group pledges to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

On the heels of World Environment Day, Havas Group is releasing its 2020 CSR Report, presenting the results and progress of its CSR program Havas Impact+. Launched in 2020 and organized around three key pillars - Environment, People & Meaningful communication - Havas Impact+ celebrates Havas' commitment to positively impact the world we live in and act toward a more inclusive and sustainable society.

The Havas Impact+ environmental pillar formalizes the Group's actions to fight against climate change. As part of this pillar, Havas has set ambitious targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions each year in alignment with the science-based target commitment by Vivendi. By the end of 2020, Havas Group achieved a reduction of GHG emissions by 32% in absolute terms and by 31% per collaborator, from a 2018 baseline*. By 2025, the company pledges to achieve carbon neutrality.

To achieve this goal, Havas Group objectives are:

  • A 5% decrease in electricity consumption;
  • Shift to 25% supply of renewable energy;
  • A 20% decrease in non-hazardous waste generation;
  • Shift to 100% use of recycled and/or certified paper (from sustainable forests);
  • A 40% decrease in paper consumption;
  • Making sure 100% of its agencies have recycling programs in place.

Highlights:

  • 28% of the Group's global headcount is now operating under ISO 14001 certification;
  • 15% of the Group's global headcount has achieved its target of 100% renewable electricity purchasing;
  • 17% of the Group's electricity consumption was from renewable sources in 2020;
  • 42% reduction in paper consumption in 2020.

Lorella Gessa, Chief Communications & CSR Officer Havas Group, says: 'Corporate social responsibility is an integral part of everything we do at Havas. We didn't wait for CSR to go mainstream before assuming our responsibilities. As a pioneer, Havas was taking on concrete commitments as early as 2009, which are reflected today in our results. With the power of the Havas Impact+ program and our creative ideas, I'm convinced that Havas is on the right track to become the leading communications group on environmental issues and the most meaningful company within our industry.'

'Our 2020 CSR Report compiles Havas' commitments, bold targets, measured results, and the progress we have made over the past year, as well as our objectives for the years to come. We are on the right track to reach our ambitious goal to reduce our GHG emissions by 60% (2018-2024) and achieve carbon neutrality by 2025,' adds Maria Escobar Granet, Global CSR Project Manager, Havas Group.

Discover the full CSR Report here.

Click here to download the press release.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIVENDI SE
05:33pVIVENDI  : Havas Group reduces its carbon footprint and pledges to achieve carbo..
PU
06/07VIVENDI  : Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam
RE
06/07MARKET CHATTER : European Commission to Raise Validity Concerns on Italy's Media..
MT
06/04Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
06/04Ackman's Potential Universal Music Deal Includes His Grandfather's Hit Song
DJ
06/04WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman reinvents SPAC in Universal Music deal talks
RE
06/04UPDATE : Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Confirms Talks Over 10% Universal Music G..
MT
06/04European Shares End Higher Amid Positive Construction PMIs, US Nonfarm Payrol..
MT
06/04Ackman's SPAC Deal to End All SPACs -- Heard on the Street
DJ
06/04Vivendi, Pershing Square Confirm Talks of 10% Stake Sale in Universal Music G..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 038 M 20 749 M 20 749 M
Net income 2021 1 272 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net Debt 2021 3 086 M 3 758 M 3 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 31 760 M 38 680 M 38 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 33,74 €
Last Close Price 29,27 €
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Head-Legal Affairs, Senior VP-CSR & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE11.56%38 948
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.87%18 003
BOLLORÉ SE30.93%15 829
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.0.14%9 859
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.2.73%5 686
SHANGHAI ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.45%4 654