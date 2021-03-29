Log in
Vivendi : NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION

03/29/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION to the Noteholders in respect of the

EUR 1,000,000,000 0.750 percent. Notes due May 2021 issued by Vivendi SE on 26 May 2016

ISIN: FR0013176302

Paris, 29 March 2021

Reference is made to the terms and conditions included in the prospectus dated 24 May 2016 which was granted the visa n°16-197 by the Autorité des marchés financiers on 24 May 2016 (the "Terms and Conditions") of the EUR 1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750 percent. Notes due 26 May 2021 (the "Notes") issued by Vivendi SE (the "Issuer"). All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Terms and Conditions.

The Issuer hereby gives notice to all Noteholders that the Issuer has elected to exercise its pre-maturity call option for early redemption of the outstanding Notes, in whole, in accordance with sections 5(d) (Pre-Maturity Call Option) and 12 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions. The early redemption date is set to 26 April 2021 (the "Early Redemption Date").

As set out in the Terms and Conditions, all Notes will be redeemed at their principal amount plus accrued interest thereon to (but excluding) the Early Redemption Date (the "Redemption Amount").

The Redemption Amount will be paid in euros by the Paying Agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93500 Pantin) on the Early Redemption Date for the benefit of the Noteholders to the Account Holders.

Pursuant to section 5(f) of the Terms and Conditions (Cancellation), all Notes so redeemed will be cancelled and an application for their delisting will be made to Euronext.

Vivendi SE

Represented by Hervé Philippe, CFO

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
