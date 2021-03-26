Log in
VIVENDI SE

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Vivendi : UMG BV secures financing – Vivendi to early redeem bonds

03/26/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
Vivendi is pleased that Universal Music Group (UMG) reached an agreement regarding a five-year, €3 billion financing line with four leading banks. The syndication of this financing among a pool of banks is expected to be completed by the end of April 2021. UMG BV, based in the Netherlands, regroups the subsidiaries in the different countries where UMG operates.

In addition, Vivendi, which has significant deposits with banks at negative interest rates, has decided to early redeem in full its outstanding €1 billion bonds issued in May 2016, bearing an annual coupon of 0.75% and maturing on May 26, 2021. This early redemption will take place as of April 26, 2021. The holders of the bonds will receive formal notice of the early redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sellsecurities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No document regarding this redemption should be transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States or in any other country in which such a redemption would be illegal or submitted to restrictions or to anyone residing in these countries. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

No communication or information relating to the redemption of the Bonds may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration obligation or an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country where such action would be required. The redemption of the Bonds may be subject to specific legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; Vivendi accepts no liability in connection with a breach by any person of such restrictions.

This press release is an advertisement; and none of this press release, any notice or any other document or material made public and/or delivered, or which may be made public and/or delivered to the holders of the Bonds in connection with the redemption is or is intended to be a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 14 June 2017 (as amended, the 'Prospectus Regulation'). No prospectus will be published in connection with the redemption of the Bonds for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public of securities by Vivendi nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in any jurisdiction, including France.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is 'unsponsored' and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

Attachments [1]

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
