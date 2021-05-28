Vivendi : among the first companies to sign the Impact manifesto

On the occasion of the ChangeNow Summit, held online on May 27, 28 and 29, the French government, represented by Olivia Grégoire, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery, launched the Impact platform, which is accessible to all and enables companies to publish their environmental, social and good governance performance data (ESG).

Via this platform, all companies that wish to do so will be able to demonstrate their achievements by uploading their raw data, benefit from guidance in their development, share best practices with each other, and compare performance using shared open indicators.

As one of the first companies to sign the Impact manifesto, Vivendi looks forward to working with the government to support this initiative, which aims to promote greater transparency in corporate communication.Public communication on shared indicators is a way of involving everyone in a virtuous approach of progressive improvement.

Vivendi has been committed to CSR matters since 2003, is a signatory to the UN Global Compact (annual reporting on the Group's progress) since 2008, and joined the CAC40 ESG index in March 2021. The Group has recently furthered its commitments by launching its new CSR program, Creation for the Future.