    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Vivendi : completes the acquisition of Prisma Media, France's first magazine publishing group

05/31/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Vivendi announces that it completed today the acquisition of 100% of Prisma Media.

The Group signed a put option agreement with Gruner+Jahr/Bertelsmann on December 23, 2020.

The Prisma Media acquisition is part of Vivendi's development strategy in media to gain a foothold in an industry that strongly complements its existing businesses.

Prisma Media is France's number one magazine publishing group, in print and digital, with some 20 leading brands and 1,200 employees.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Vivendi SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
