Vivendi : joins the CAC 40® ESG index

Vivendi joined the CAC 40® ESG, a French index of large groups with the best ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices, that was launched on March 22, 2021.

Responding to the growing demand for sustainable investment tools from investors, the market and listed companies, the CAC 40® ESG index is designed to identify the 40 companies within the CAC Large 60 Index (CAC40 + Next 20) that demonstrate the best ESG practices.

Vivendi has been engaged since 2003 in a sustainable journey through longstanding ESG commitments.

2020 marked the acceleration of the integration of Vivendi's commitments into its strategy and activities and the redefinition of its CSR program. The new program, called Creation for the Future, directly ties in with the Group's raison d'êtreCreation Unlimited.

2020 was also marked by the accelerated integration of ESG criteria into Vivendi's financial communications. This process was endorsed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yannick Bolloré, at the Annual l Shareholders' Meeting in April 2020.

The CAC 40® ESG index combines measurement of economic performance with Environmental, Social and Governance impacts, in line with the French SRI label -label created with success in 2011 by the French Ministry of Finance-, and the UN Global Compact principles. A new great initiative of the Financial Market of Paris where the COP 21 agreements were signed.

There is a lot of global ESG indexes like the S&P 500 ESG et Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, but the CAC 40® ESG is Euronext's first national ESG index. It was developed following a large consultation among the financial community, public authorities and the regulator.