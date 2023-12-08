Vivendi: return to the CAC 40 welcomed by the market

Euronext announced last night that Vivendi's shares would be returning to the CAC 40 index, six months after having left it, a decision that saw the stock climb by more than 2% on the Paris Bourse on Friday.



Vivendi left the Paris stock exchange's flagship index on June 19, in favor of Edenred, after a difficult start to the year, notably due to Vincent Bolloré's reduction in the group's share capital.



But analysts were regularly talking about a potential comeback for the communications and entertainment group, whose share price has recovered by almost 11% since the announcement of its exclusion from the CAC.



With a market capitalization of over 9.1 billion euros, Vivendi may be a dwarf compared to the giants LVMH (366 billion) and L'Oréal (236 billion), but it still ranks among the 40 best-valued companies in Paris.



This is a decisive factor, given that Euronext's experts base the composition of the CAC on free float capitalization and trading volumes.



The changes resulting from the quarterly review of the CAC family are due to take effect on Monday December 18, Euronext said.



