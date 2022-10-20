Paris, October 20, 2022 Vivendi: revenues of €7,451 million for the first nine months of 2022, up +8.5 % (+3.7% in organic terms1) Canal+ Group recorded a revenue increase of +1% for the first nine months of 2022 (-3.3% for the third quarter), driven by the international growth and despite the delay of some releases of Studiocanal films.

reported a decrease of -7.4% for the first nine months of 2022 (-7.4 % in the third quarter) following the decline of the French book market after an unprecedented growth in 2021. Compared to 2019, the reference year, Editis' revenues were up by +14% . Gameloft recorded a revenue increase of +17% for the first nine months of 2022, with a record high of €95 million (+48.1%) in the third quarter of 2022, thanks in particular to the success of the Disney Dreamlight Valley game launched on September 6, 2022. Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, jointly commented: "For the first nine months of 2022, Vivendi reported revenue growth of 8.5% and organic revenue growth of 3.7%. Our Group's overall performance in the third quarter was largely driven by Havas Group, which has maintained a strong commercial momentum thanks to the commitment of its people, its great operational agility, and the continued development of innovative solutions for its clients. Canal+ Group's business is being driven more by its international operations. After the acquisition of M7 and SPI International, and strong growth in Africa, subscribers outside France now represent more than 60% of the group's total customer base. In addition, in line with its internationalization strategy, Canal+ Group crossed the 25% level of ownership interest in MultiChoice in September. Studiocanal continues At constant currency and perimeter. Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of Prisma Media consolidated since June 1, 2021. Excluding prescribed textbooks related to the school reform in 2019. 1

to develop, and we are very proud to be the co-producers of the film "November", which is a great success, with more than one million admissions in just two weeks in France. We would like to recognize Gameloft's impressive improvement over the third quarter. The success of the Disney Dreamlight Valley game released in September perfectly illustrates its new strategy of developing games for all platforms that it has been implementing for the past three years and which is now bearing fruit. Although the entire publishing sector is down this year in France, Editis' performance is clearly better than the reference year pre-covid of 2019. Prisma Media is very well integrated into our Group. It will shortly launch the French version of Harper's Bazaar, a legendary fashion and style brand, and confirmed once again the company's leadership position in digital in France. In addition, we are actively working to obtain the necessary authorization from the European Commission to finalize the Lagardère group transaction. All these performances confirm the validity of the Group's strategy, based on transformation, international development, and the integration of our different businesses. Thanks to the diversity and complementarity of its businesses, their ability to anticipate and adapt, its talent and the stability of its shareholding, Vivendi is looking forward to the remainder of the year with confidence, despite the macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulence." For the first nine months of 20223, Vivendi's revenues were €7,451 million, compared to €6,870 million for the same period in 2021. This increase of 8.5% was mainly due to the performance of Havas Group (+€284 million), the recovery of Vivendi Village (+€109 million compared to 2021, which was impacted by the effects of the pandemic, particularly on live entertainment), as well as the growth of Canal+ Group (+€43 million). It also included the contribution of Prisma Media (+€134 million), consolidated over the full nine months of 2022, compared to only four months in the first nine months of 2021 (since June 1, 2021). At constant currency and perimeter1, Vivendi's revenues grew by 3.7% compared to the first nine months of 2021. This increase was mainly due to the performance of Havas Group (+8.7%) and the recovery of Vivendi Village (x2.7 compared to 2021, which was impacted by the effects of the pandemic, particularly on live entertainment). For the third quarter of 2022, Vivendi's revenues were €2,578 million, compared to €2,476 million for the same period in 2021. This increase of 4.1% was mainly due to the performance of Havas Group (+€75 million) and the recovery of Vivendi Village (+€56 million) and Gameloft (+€31 million), partially offset by the slowdown at Canal+ Group (-€48 million). At constant currency and perimeter, Vivendi's revenues slightly grew (+0.6%) compared to the third quarter of 2021. The performance of Havas Group (+3.2%), as well as the recovery of Vivendi Village (x2.5) 3 This press release contains unaudited consolidated revenues, established under IFRS. 2

and Gameloft (+45.4%), were partially offset by the slowdown at Canal+ Group (-4.9%). Liquidity Vivendi has significant financing capacity. As of September 30, 2022, €2.7 billion of the Group's committed credit facilities were available. In addition, in the third quarter of 2022, share buybacks totaled €25 million. Vivendi currently holds directly 83.9 million of its own shares, representing 7.6% of its share capital. Comments on the Businesses Film and audiovisual: Canal+ Group For the first nine months of 2022, Canal+ Group's revenues were €4,292 million, an increase of 1.0% compared to the same period in 2021 (-0.2% at constant currency and perimeter). Revenues from television operations in mainland France were €2,319 million, up by 1.3% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first nine months of 2021. In addition, growth in the subscriber base continued. Canal+ Group is continuing to develop its international activities. Driven by an increase in the subscriber base, revenues from international operations increased by 6.3%, rising from €1,633 million for the first nine months of 2021 to €1,736 million for the same period in 2022 (+3.6% at constant currency and perimeter). Studiocanal's revenues decreased by 29.6% at constant currency and perimeter. The first nine months of 2022 were marked by record-breaking performances from the catalogue and theatrical releases (including Rise, Superwho?, Goliath and Waiting for Bojangles), despite a still challenging market. The drop in revenues was entirely attributable to the fact that the comparative year of 2021 was exceptional for TV series (e.g., Stay Close, Now and Then, Un Asunto Privado) and that the releases of some major films were postponed to 2023. This decrease in revenues had no impact on EBITA. During the third quarter of 2022, Canal+ Group strengthened its content offerings and continued its international development with, in particular: The signing of two exclusive agreements with Sony Pictures Entertainment and NBCUniversal, which will allow Canal+ to offer its subscribers exclusive access to these studios' films six months after their theatrical release in France. As a result, Canal+ Group can now count all five major American studios among its partners: Walt Disney Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and now Sony Pictures Entertainment and NBCUniversal;

The signing of an exclusive partnership with Rai Com, making Canal+ the sole broadcaster of the Venice Film Festival in France and several countries in Europe and Africa, thereby allowing it to offer its subscribers exceptional coverage of the event in 2022 and 2023;

The crossing of the ownership threshold of 25% in the South-African company MultiChoice Group, of which Canal+ Group has been the largest shareholder since September 2021;

South-African company MultiChoice Group, of which Canal+ Group has been the largest shareholder since September 2021; The acquisition of Zacu Entertainment, a major player in the production and distribution of content in Rwanda, thereby reinforcing the group's commitment to African production;

The securing of sports rights with the acquisition of the Premier Padel circuit until 2026 in over 3

60 countries, the renewal of rights to the Premier League in sub-Saharan Africa for the next three seasons and the renewal of broadcasting rights for LaLiga, now on an exclusive pay-TV basis in French, for subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa, Madagascar, and Mauritius; and The launch of two new sports channels in France since August 31, 2022, at no additional cost to subscribers: Canal+ Sports 360 and Canal+ Foot. Furthermore, Canal+ Group has moved into a new headquarter in Issy-les-Moulineaux, Canal+ ONE. This complex brings together the France, International and Studiocanal teams in a single place for the first time in the history of the Canal+ Group. Deeply rooted in creation, Canal+ ONE is also a more open, more united, and more environmentally responsible place. With this new headquarter, Canal+ Group is now present in France on five sites with different but complementary functions, thereby forming a complete ecosystem. In October, Cedric Jimenez's latest film, "November", coproduced and distributed by Studiocanal, chronicling the five-day investigation into the November 2015 attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis, largely dominated the French box office. Two weeks after its theatrical release, "November" surpassed one million admissions. Communications: Havas Group For the first nine months of 2022, Havas Group revenues were €1,922 million, up by 17.3% compared to the first nine months of 2021. Net revenues4 were €1,845 million, up by 17.7%, breaking down as follows: +8.7% in organic growth, +6.3% from currency effects and +2.7% from acquisitions. By geographical region, the North American and European agencies continued to perform satisfactorily, supported by all three divisions, Creative, Health & You and Media. The performances in Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America remained solid. In the third quarter of 2022, organic growth in net revenues4 slowed to +3.9% (+11.5% for the first half of 2022) because of the very high 2021 comparative basis (+17.8% for the third quarter of 2021). Havas Group pursued its acquisition policy (majority stakes) in the United Kingdom, targeting areas of high value-added skills, with two noteworthy deals during this quarter: additive+ : an agency specializing in data-driven creation; the acquisition extends Havas Media Group

United Kingdom's regional footprint to Edinburgh, adding to its existing presence in London, Manchester and Leeds; and

an agency specializing in data-driven creation; the acquisition extends Havas Media Group United Kingdom's regional footprint to Edinburgh, adding to its existing presence in London, Manchester and Leeds; and Expert Edge: a full-servicee-commerce and Amazon consultancy, in a move designed to accelerate the global expansion of the full-servicee-commerce agency network Havas Market. These two recent acquisitions, following those of Search Laboratory and Inviqa in the first half of 2022, further strengthen Havas Group's position in the United Kingdom, its second-largest European market after France. With Front Networks (China), Frontier Australia (Australia), and Tinkle (Spain), a total of seven acquisitions have been finalized by Havas Group since the beginning of 2022. At the end of September, Havas Group was continuing to generate solid financial results thanks to its 4 Net revenues correspond to Havas Group revenues after deduction of costs rebilled to clients. 4