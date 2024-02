Feb 1 (Reuters) - Vivendi's, Canal+ submitted an offer to acquire South African pay TV company MultiChoice Group, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it would pay a cash consideration of 105 rand ($5.61) per MultiChoice ordinary share, and is also aiming to obtain a listing in South Africa. ($1 = 18.7165 rand) (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)