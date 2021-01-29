Log in
VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
Vivendi: the Tencent-led Consortium Has Completed the Exercise of Its Call Option and Now Owns 20% of UMG's share capital

01/29/2021 | 05:46am EST
Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it has completed the sale of an additional 10% of the share capital of Universal Music Group (UMG) to a Tencent-led consortium, based on an enterprise value of €30 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital.

The closing and payment of this transaction follows the decision by the Consortium, led by Tencent (00700.HK) with the participation of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) and certain global financial investors, to exercise its option to acquire an additional 10% of UMG on December 17, 2020.

As a result, the Tencent-led consortium now owns 20% of UMG.

Vivendi has enjoyed the presence of Tencent and its co-investors at UMG’s share capital since March 2020 and is very happy that the Consortium decided to take a larger participation. This will notably enable UMG to further develop its activities in Asia.

Tencent and the Consortium members are delighted to support UMG’s growth through this additional investment. Together with Vivendi, Tencent and Tencent Music Entertainment will continue to work to broaden artist opportunities and to enrich experiences for music fans, further promoting a thriving music and entertainment industry.

Following the success of this significant strategic transaction, a UMG listing is planned in early 2022 at the latest.

The cash generated by these transactions may be used by Vivendi to reduce its financial debt and to finance acquisitions.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 991 M 19 383 M 19 383 M
Net income 2020 1 172 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net Debt 2020 4 469 M 5 417 M 5 417 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 30 880 M 37 439 M 37 429 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 43 822
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,59 €
Last Close Price 26,11 €
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE-1.02%37 439
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.63%18 049
BOLLORÉ SE1.18%12 160
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-8.16%9 003
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.3.31%5 672
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD-0.11%4 728
