Viver Incorporadora e Construtora S A : Earnings Release 4Q22

Viver Incorporadora e Construtora S.A. announces its operational and financial results related to the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).

Gross Sales of R$ 108.2 million in the

YTD of 2022, representing an increase of 81% vs. 2021;

4Q22 sales tripled vs. same period in 2021;

Net operating revenue of R$121.9

million in 2022, an increase of 79% vs. 2021;

Gross Profit in the YTD of 2022 was R$ 38.9 million, representing an increase of 208% vs. 2021;

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled

R$38.9 million, an increase of 210% vs. 3Q22;

Signing of the FGTS debt resolution agreement and its effects;

Conversion of Judicial Recovery creditors, including, but not limited to, the outstanding balance of the FGTS debt (subsequent event);

Settlement of Series I of the 5th Issue of

Debentures (subsequent event).

The year 2022 represented a major milestone for Viver. In addition to a clear improvement in the Company operations, which reached the highest sales volume in the last 9 years, a greater number of launches also at least in the last 9 years, resolution of the company's biggest liability, which considerably reduced the indebtedness, was still marked for a return of confidence in the credit market, with the company's 5th Issue of Debentures having been successfully carried out.

It is important to note that, in the YTD of 2022, gross contracted sales totaled R$ 108.2 million, representing an increase of 81% vs. 2021.

In 2022, the Company launched four projects, and we are in all of them with the percentage of sales higher than projected in the initial viability.

Regarding the financial aspect, net operating revenue was R$121.9 million in the 2022 fiscal year, showing an increase of 79% compared to the previous fiscal year due to the launches carried out in the period and high sales volume.

Even with the increase in sales volume and net revenue, management sought to further optimize the teams and other costs/administrative expenses of the company, seeking greater efficiency and results. Thus, net general and administrative expenses (G&A) totaled R$41.2 million in 2022, representing a 14% reduction compared to 2021. It should be noted that, at the end of 2022, there was still a new formatting in the company's structure , readjusting its G&A, so that in 2023 the projections and budget point to lower administrative expenses than 2022.

On October 31, 2022, an agreement was entered into with the FGTS, with the aim of settling the company's largest debt, which will result in the release of the assets assigned as collateral and subsequent extinction of the lawsuits between the parties, in addition to the reduction of R$ 210.6 million of the company's total indebtedness and the effect of a positive reversal of Shareholders' Equity (Ceteris Paribus), an agreement that has already been fully paid through the conversion of the outstanding balance into 10.6 million common shares of the Company (subsequent event ).

The agreement entered into between Viver and Caixa Econômica Federal in relation to the FGTS was one of the largest in recent times, being widely publicized in the main media, representing a reduction of more than 80% in the company's debt.

Earnings Release

Message from Management

Within the scope of the 5th Issuance of Debentures, in November 2022, the debenture holder Crixus Special Return Fundo de Investimento em Participação Multiestratégia, a vehicle 100% BPS Capital Participações Societárias S.A., made an investment of R$ 22.5 million in the company, which has already been fully converted into shares (subsequent event).

The resolution of the FGTS debt is a big step towards the growth of Viver, which after the end of its Judicial Recovery process (Material Fact of 12/17/2021), relaunch of Nova Fama, the company's last paralyzed work (Earnings release 3Q21), transfer of the Altos do Belvedere project to the Acquirers Association (Material Facts of 01/07/2020 and 10/07/2020), settlement of debts under the DIP modality (Notice to Shareholders of 08/19/2020), settlement of all extra-bankruptcy debts since 2019 and the entry of a new important investor in 2022, is ready for a new cycle of operations and growth, through its two business models: Brownfield and Greenfield.

The year 2022 brought us even more certainty of an operational breakeven and the company's ability to generate results, based on the exclusion of its largest debt.

In line with the company's current situation, in March 2023, Viver underwent a makeover of its brand, whose main and current mission is to provide solutions to the national real estate market in the various segments, generating value for shareholders, acting in an innovative way, with financial and operational discipline, respect for society's expectations and recognition of its contributors.

The Company performance has improved considerably year after year. Its processes are more mature, and results are in continuous progress. We have faced challenges and obstacles in recent years, but thanks to the efforts of our employees, we have overcome adversities and achieved historic results. We are excited about the prospects for 2023 and certain that we will reach even greater heights.

Ricardo Piccinini da Carvalhinha Guilherme Claudio Gebara Arthur Vinícius Ruperes Marin