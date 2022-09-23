Viveve Medical : Registration statement for specified transactions by certain issuers 09/23/2022 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Amendment No. 1 to FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 04-3153858 (State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number) 345 Inverness Drive South, Building B, Suite 250 Englewood, Colorado 80112

(720) 696-8100

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Scott Durbin 345 Inverness Drive South, Building B, Suite 250 Englewood, Colorado 80112 Telephone: (720) 696-8100 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) With copies to: Mitchell S. Bloom, Esq. Shoaib Ghias, Esq. Goodwin Procter LLP 601 Marshall Street Redwood City, CA 94063 (415) 733-6000 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this Registration Statement becomes effective. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box: ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ THE REGISTRANT HEREBY AMENDS THIS REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON SUCH DATE OR DATES AS MAY BE NECESSARY TO DELAY ITS EFFECTIVE DATE UNTIL THE REGISTRANT SHALL FILE A FURTHER AMENDMENT WHICH SPECIFICALLY STATES THAT THIS REGISTRATION STATEMENT SHALL THEREAFTER BECOME EFFECTIVE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 8(a) OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR UNTIL THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON SUCH DATE AS THE COMMISSION ACTING PURSUANT TO SAID SECTION 8(a), MAY DETERMINE. The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. These securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. PROSPECTUS (Subject to Completion) Dated September 23, 2022 $75,000,000 Common Stock Preferred Stock Warrants Units We may from time-to-time issue, in one or more series or classes, up to $75,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of our common stock, preferred stock, warrants and/or units in one or more offerings. We may offer these securities separately or together in units. We will specify in the accompanying prospectus supplement the terms of the securities being offered. We may sell these securities to or through underwriters and also to other purchasers or through agents. We will set forth the names of any underwriters or agents, and any fees, conversions or discount arrangements, in the accompanying prospectus supplement. We may not sell any securities under this prospectus without delivery of the applicable prospectus supplement. You should read this document and any prospectus supplement or amendment carefully before you invest in our securities. Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VIVE." On September 22, 2022, the closing price for our common stock, as reported on The Nasdaq Capital Market, was $0.73 per share. Our principal executive office is located at 345 Inverness Drive South, Building B, Suite 250, Englewood, Colorado 80112. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties referenced under the heading " Risk Factors " contained in this prospectus beginning on page 1 and any applicable prospectus supplement, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. This prospectus may not be used to offer or sell securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this Prospectus is ,2022. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page About this Prospectus 1 Risk Factors 1 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 1 The Company 3 Use of Proceeds 6 Securities We May Offer 7 Description of Capital Stock 7 Description of Warrants 10 Description of Units 11 Plan of Distribution 15 Legal Matters 18 Experts 18 Where You Can Find More Information 18 Incorporation by Reference 18 ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), using a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may from time to time sell any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings up to a total amount of $75,000,000. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we sell securities, we will provide one or more prospectus supplements that will contain specific information about the terms of the offering. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should read both this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement together with the additional information described under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information" beginning on page 18 of this prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or in any related free writing prospectus filed by us with the SEC. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. This prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the securities described in the accompanying prospectus supplement or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement, the documents incorporated by reference and any related free writing prospectus is accurate only as of their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed materially since those dates. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this prospectus to "Viveve," the "Company,""we,""us," and "our" refer, collectively, to Viveve Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully consider the risks referenced below and described in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, as well as other information we include or incorporate by reference into this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement, before making an investment decision. Our business, financial condition or results of operations could be materially adversely affected by the materialization of any of these risks. The trading price of our securities could decline due to the materialization of any of these risks, and you may lose all or part of your investment. This prospectus and the documents incorporated herein by reference also contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including the risks referenced below and described in the documents incorporated herein by reference, including (i) our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and is incorporated herein by reference, (ii) our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which are incorporated by reference into this prospectus, and (iii) other documents we file with the SEC that are deemed incorporated by reference into this prospectus. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus, including the documents that we incorporate by reference, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this prospectus, and in particular those factors referenced in the section "Risk Factors." 1 This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: ● our cash limitations and our history of losses; ● our ability to achieve profitability; ● our limited operating history; ● emerging competition and rapidly advancing technology; ● whether we are successful in having our medical device approved for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by foreign regulatory authorities for all indications; ● whether demand develops for our medical device; ● the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies and pricing; ● the adequacy of protections afforded to us by the patents that we own and the cost to us of maintaining, enforcing and defending those patents; ● our ability to obtain, expand and maintain patent protection in the future, and to protect our non-patented intellectual property; ● our exposure to and ability to defend third-party claims and challenges to our patents and other intellectual property rights; ● our ability to obtain adequate financing in the future, as and when we need it; ● our ability to continue as a going concern; ● the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 on our business and operations, including product sales, expenses, supply chain, manufacturing, research and development costs, clinical trials and employees; ● the impact of COVID-19 and related downturn of the U.S. and global economies; ● our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and ● other factors discussed in this prospectus. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this prospectus. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this prospectus to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. 2 THE COMPANY The following summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary may not contain all of the information that may be important to you. Because it is only a summary, it does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in shares of our securities and it is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the more detailed information appearing elsewhere in this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference, including the section titled "Risk Factors", , and our financial statements and the related notes in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Overview We design, develop, manufacture and market a platform medical technology, which we refer to as Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency, or CMRF. Our proprietary CMRF technology is delivered through a radiofrequency generator, handpiece and treatment tip that, collectively, we refer to as the Viveve® System. The Viveve System is currently being marketed around the world (outside of the United States) for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence depending on the relevant country-specific clearance or approval, which we refer to as the Viveve treatment. At this time, the Viveve System is indicated for use, and being marketed for use, in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis in the United States; the device has not been cleared or approved for use for the treatment of vaginal laxity, to improve sexual function, for vaginal rejuvenation, or for stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in the United States. Accordingly, the Company is prohibited under current U.S. regulations from promoting it to physicians or consumers for these unapproved uses. We believe the Viveve System and Viveve treatment provide a number of benefits for physicians and patients, including: ● a safe, minimally-invasive, non-ablative procedure; ● requiring only a single treatment; ● compelling physician economics; and ● ease of use. Currently, the Viveve System is cleared for marketing in 48 countries throughout the world under the following indications for use: Indication for Use No. of Countries General surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis 3 (including the U.S.) General surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis of vaginal tissue and the treatment of vaginal laxity 29 For treatment of vaginal laxity 5 For treatment of the vaginal introitus, after vaginal childbirth, to improve sexual function 9 General surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis and for the treatment of vaginal laxity 1 For treatment of vaginal laxity, urinary incontinence and sexual function 1 As of June 30, 2022, we have a global installed base of 905 Viveve Systems and we have sold approximately 66,400 single-use treatment tips worldwide. 3 Because the net revenues we have earned to date have not been sufficient to support our operations, we have relied on sales of our common stock and preferred stock, bank term loans and loans from related parties to fund our operations. The Viveve System consists of three main components: a radiofrequency, or RF, generator housed in a table-top console, a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip. Included with the system are single-use accessories (e.g., return pad, coupling fluid), as well as a cryogen canister that can be used for approximately two to five procedures, and a foot pedal. Physicians or medical practitioners attach the single-use treatment tip to the handpiece, which is connected to the console. The generator authenticates the treatment tip and programs the system for the desired Viveve treatment without further intervention. The treatment is performed in a physician's office and does not require the use of anesthesia. The tissue remodeling effect resulting from the Viveve treatment has been demonstrated by our pre-clinical and clinical research. Our goal is to become the leading provider of non-invasive solutions to treat certain women's intimate health conditions by: ● Broadening the conditions we treat through robust clinical trials and regulatory label expansion. We are currently pursuing clearance/approval in the U.S. for the improvement of stress urinary incontinence through our U.S. PURSUIT clinical trial. If the results of the trial are positive, we intend to submit a de novo application for clearance under section 513(f)(2)of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, or FDCA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, as well as seek international regulatory clearances/approvals for this indication, although there are no assurances that we will ever receive such clearances/approvals. ● Increasing the Number of Installed Base of Viveve Systems. In our existing markets, we plan to (i) expand the number of Viveve Systems by leveraging our recurring revenue rental model, current and future clinical study results and through innovative marketing programs directed at both physicians and patients, where permissible by law, and (ii) expand our efforts and obtain regulatory approvals in additional markets, although there are no assurances that we will ever receive such approvals. ● Driving Increased Treatment Tip Usage. We work collaboratively with our physician customer base to increase treatment tip usage by enhancing customer awareness and facilitating the marketing efforts of our physician customers to their patients, where permitted by law. We intend to launch innovative marketing programs with physician customers, where permitted by law, to develop a high volume Viveve practice. 4 ● Developing New Treatment Tips and System Enhancements. We intend to continue to expand our line of treatment tips that, in the future, may allow for shorter procedure times to benefit both physicians and patients. We also plan to pursue potential system modifications and next generation enhancements that will further increase the ease-of-use of the Viveve System. ● Investing in Intellectual Property and Patent Protection. We will continue to defend and invest in expanding our intellectual property portfolio, and we intend to file for additional patents to strengthen our intellectual property rights. Areas in which we may pursue additional patent protection include, but are not limited to, redesign of certain system components, disposable components and software algorithms. We believe that our intellectual property rights protect our position as the exclusive provider of a vaginal laxity treatment using monopolar RF technology in the U.S. and in many other countries. Corporate Information On September 23, 2014, the Company (formerly PLC Systems, Inc.) completed a reverse acquisition and recapitalization pursuant to the terms and conditions of an Agreement and Plan of Merger, or the Merger Agreement, by and among PLC Systems Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of PLC Systems Inc., with and into Viveve, Inc., a Delaware corporation, or the Merger. In conjunction with the Merger, we changed our name from PLC Systems Inc. to Viveve Medical, Inc. to better reflect our new business. We are currently located at 345 Inverness Drive South, Building B, Suite 250, Englewood, Colorado 80112 and our telephone number is (720) 696-8100. Our website can be accessed at www.viveve.com. The information contained on or that may be obtained from our website is not a part of this prospectus. Viveve, Inc. operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viveve Medical and was incorporated in 2005 by Jonathan Parmer, MD, an OBGYN physician. "Viveve," is a registered trademark. All other service marks, trademarks and trade names appearing in this prospectus are the property of their respective owners. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other companies. 5 USE OF PROCEEDS We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under this prospectus for general corporate purposes unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement. General corporate purposes may include research and development and clinical development costs to support the advancement of our product candidates and the expansion of our product candidate pipeline; repayment and refinancing of debt; working capital; and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products and technologies that are complementary to our own, although we have no commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions as of the date of this prospectus. Pending these uses, we may invest the net proceeds in a variety of capital preservation instruments, including short-term, investment-grade, interest-bearing instruments and U.S. government securities, or may hold such proceeds as cash, until they are used for their stated purpose. We have not determined the amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for such purposes. As a result, management will retain broad discretion over the allocation of net proceeds. 6 SECURITIES WE MAY OFFER This prospectus contains summary descriptions of the securities we may offer from time to time. These summary descriptions are not meant to be complete descriptions of each security. The particular terms of any security will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK The following description of capital stock, together with the additional information we include in any applicable prospectus supplements, summarizes the material terms and provisions of the common stock we may offer under this prospectus. The following description of our capital stock does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, or our Charter, and amended and restated bylaws, or our Bylaws, which are exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part, and by applicable law. The terms of our common stock and preferred stock may also be affected by Delaware law. Authorized Capital Stock Our authorized capital stock consists of 75,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share. Of our 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, 100,000 shares are designated Series B Preferred Stock. As of June 30, 2022, 10,665,042 shares of our common stock were outstanding and 43,069 shares of our Series B Preferred Stock were outstanding. Our common stock was held by 108 stockholders of record as of such date. Common Stock The holders of common stock are entitled to one vote per share. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amendments thereto and form of certificate of designation of our Series B Preferred Stock (collectively, the "Charter") does not expressly prohibit cumulative voting. The holders of our common stock are entitled to receive ratably such dividends, if any, as may be declared by the board of directors out of legally available funds. Upon liquidation, dissolution or winding-up, the holders of our common stock are entitled to share ratably in all assets that are legally available for distribution. The holders of our common stock have no preemptive, subscription, redemption or conversion rights. The rights, preferences and privileges of holders of our common stock are subject to, and may be adversely affected by, the rights of the holders of any series of preferred stock, which are presently issued and outstanding as described below or may be designated solely by action of the board of directors and issued in the future. Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VIVE." The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is VStock Transfer, LLC. Preferred Stock Our board of directors is authorized, subject to any limitations prescribed by law, without further vote or action by our stockholders, to issue from time-to-time shares of preferred stock in one or more series. The directors may from time to time by resolution passed before the issue of any preferred stock of any particular series, fix the number of shares of preferred stock of any particular series, determine the designation of the shares of preferred stock of that series and create, define and attach special rights and restrictions to the shares of preferred stock of that series including, but without in any way limiting or restricting the generality of the foregoing: the rate or amount of dividends, whether cumulative, non-cumulative or partially cumulative; the dates, places and currencies of payment thereof; the consideration for, and the terms and conditions of, any purchase for cancellation or redemption thereof, including redemption after a fixed term or at a premium; conversion or exchange rights or rights of retraction (provided that any such conversion or exchange rights or rights of retraction shall be in accordance with the provisions existing at the time of creation of such series relating to conversion, exchange, or retraction as prescribed by the policies of any stock exchange on which our shares are then listed); the terms and conditions of any share purchase plan or sinking fund; and voting rights and restrictions. 7 Holders of preferred stock will be entitled, on the distribution of our assets or in the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding-up, whether voluntary or involuntary, or on any other distribution of our assets among our stockholders for the purpose of winding-up our affairs, to receive before any distribution to be made to holders of common stock or any other shares of stock ranking junior to the preferred stock with respect to repayment of capital, but after any distributions shall be made on any Series B Preferred Stock or any of our existing or future indebtedness, the amount due to the holders of preferred stock in accordance with our Charter with respect to each share of preferred stock held by them, together with all accrued and unpaid cumulative dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and any preferential dividends on any other series of preferred stock, and all declared and unpaid non-cumulative dividends (if any and if preferential) on any series of preferred stock. Except for voting rights that may be attached to any series of the preferred stock by the directors, holders of preferred stock will not be entitled to vote at any meeting of our stockholders. Holders of Series B Preferred Stock do not have any rights with respect to such shares prior to conversion of such shares to common stock. Holders of preferred stock will be given notice of and be invited to attend meetings of our voting stockholders. It is not possible to state the actual effect of the issuance of any other preferred stock upon the rights of holders of our common stock until the board of directors determines the specific rights of the holders of such preferred stock. However, the effects might include, among other things: ● impairing dividend rights of our common stock; ● diluting the voting power of our common stock; ● impairing the liquidation rights of our common stock; and ● delaying or preventing a change of control without further action by our stockholders. Delawareas the Exclusive Jurisdiction for State Law Claims Unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the sole and exclusive forum for any state law claim for: (1) any derivative action or proceeding brought on the Company's behalf; (2) any action asserting a claim of, or a claim based on, breach of a fiduciary duty or other wrongdoing by any of our directors, officers, employees or agents to us or our stockholders; (3) any action asserting a claim against us or our directors, officers, employees or stockholders arising pursuant to any provision of the Delaware General Corporation Law or our Charter and our Bylaws; or (4) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine (the "Delaware Forum Provision"); provided, however, that this Delaware Forum Provision does not apply to any actions arising under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act. The Delaware Forum Provision may impose additional litigation costs on stockholders in pursuing such claims, particularly if the stockholders do not reside in or near the State of Delaware. Additionally, the Delaware Forum Provision may limit our stockholders' ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that they find favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or employees, which may discourage the filing of such lawsuits. The Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware may also reach different judgment or results than would other courts, including courts where a stockholder considering an action may be located or would otherwise choose to bring the action, and such judgments may be more or less favorable to us than our stockholders. Antitakeover Effects of Delaware Law and Provisions of ourCharter and Bylaws Certain provisions of the Delaware General Corporation Law and of our Charter and Bylaws could have the effect of delaying, deferring or discouraging another party from acquiring control of us unless such takeover or change of control is approved by the board of directors. These provisions, which are summarized below, are expected to discourage certain types of coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids and, as a consequence, they might also inhibit temporary fluctuations in the market price of our common stock that often result from actual or rumored hostile takeover attempts. These provisions are also designed in part to encourage anyone seeking to acquire control of us to first negotiate with our board of directors. These provisions might also have the effect of preventing changes in our management. It is possible that these provisions could make it more difficult to accomplish transactions that stockholders might otherwise deem to be in their best interests. However, we believe that the advantages gained by protecting our ability to negotiate with any unsolicited and potentially unfriendly acquirer outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging such proposals, including those priced above the then-current market value of our common stock, because, among other reasons, the negotiation of such proposals could improve their terms. 8 Delaware Takeover Statute We are subject to the provisions of Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. In general, Section 203 prohibits a publicly held Delaware corporation from engaging in a "business combination" with an "interested stockholder" for a three-year period following the time that this stockholder becomes an interested stockholder, unless the business combination is approved in a prescribed manner. Under Section 203, a business combination between a corporation and an interested stockholder is prohibited unless it satisfies one of the following conditions: ● before the stockholder became interested, our board of directors approved either the business combination or the transaction which resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder; ● upon consummation of the transaction which resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, the interested stockholder owned at least 85% of the voting stock of the corporation outstanding at the time the transaction commenced, excluding for purposes of determining the voting stock outstanding, shares owned by persons who are directors and also officers, and employee stock plans, in some instances, but not the outstanding voting stock owned by the interested stockholder; or ● at or after the time the stockholder became interested, the business combination was approved by our board of directors and authorized at an annual or special meeting of the stockholders by the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the outstanding voting stock which is not owned by the interested stockholder. Section 203 defines a business combination to include: ● any merger or consolidation involving the corporation and the interested stockholder; ● any sale, transfer, lease, pledge, exchange, mortgage or other disposition involving the interested stockholder of 10% or more of the assets of the corporation; ● subject to exceptions, any transaction that results in the issuance or transfer by the corporation of any stock of the corporation to the interested stockholder; ● subject to exceptions, any transaction involving the corporation that has the effect of increasing the proportionate share of the stock of any class or series of the corporation beneficially owned by the interested stockholder; or ● the receipt by the interested stockholder of the benefit of any loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits provided by or through the corporation. In general, Section 203 defines an interested stockholder as any entity or person beneficially owning 15% or more of the outstanding voting stock of the corporation and any entity or person affiliated with or controlling or controlled by the entity or person. Provisions of ourCharter andBylaws Our Charter and Bylaws include a number of provisions that may have the effect of delaying, deferring or discouraging another party from acquiring control of us and encouraging persons considering unsolicited tender offers or other unilateral takeover proposals to negotiate with our board of directors rather than pursue non-negotiated takeover attempts. These provisions include the items described below. Board composition and filling vacancies. In accordance with our Charter, our board is divided into three classes serving staggered three-year terms, with one class being elected each year. Our Charter also provides that directors may be removed only for cause and then only by the affirmative vote of the holders of 75% or more of the shares then entitled to vote at an election of directors. Furthermore, any vacancy on our board of directors, however occurring, including a vacancy resulting from an increase in the size of our board, may only be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of our directors then in office even if less than a quorum. 9 No written consent of stockholders. Our Charter provides that all stockholder actions are required to be taken by a vote of the stockholders at an annual or special meeting, and that stockholders may not take any action by written consent in lieu of a meeting. This limit may lengthen the amount of time required to take stockholder actions and would prevent the amendment of our Bylaws or removal of directors by our stockholder without holding a meeting of stockholders. Meetings of stockholders. Our Bylaws provide that only a majority of the members of our board of directors then in office may call special meetings of stockholders and only those matters set forth in the notice of the special meeting may be considered or acted upon at a special meeting of stockholders. Our Bylaws limit the business that may be conducted at an annual meeting of stockholders to those matters properly brought before the meeting. Advance notice requirements. Our Bylaws establish advance notice procedures with regard to stockholder proposals relating to the nomination of candidates for election as directors or new business to be brought before meetings of our stockholders. These procedures provide that notice of stockholder proposals must be timely given in writing to our corporate secretary prior to the meeting at which the action is to be taken. Generally, to be timely, notice must be received at our principal executive offices not less than 90 days or more than 120 days prior to the first anniversary date of the annual meeting for the preceding year. The notice must contain certain information specified in our Bylaws. Amendment toCharterandBylaws. As required by the Delaware General Corporation Law, any amendment of our Charter must first be approved by a majority of our board of directors, and if required by law or our Charter, must thereafter be approved by a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the amendment, and a majority of the outstanding shares of each class entitled to vote thereon as a class, except that the amendment of the provisions relating to stockholder action, directors, limitation of liability and the amendment of our Charter must be approved by not less than 75% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the amendment, and not less than 75% of the outstanding shares of each class entitled to vote thereon as a class. Our Bylaws may be amended by the affirmative vote of a majority vote of the directors then in office, subject to any limitations set forth in the Bylaws; and may also be amended by the affirmative vote of at least 75% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the amendment, or, if the board of directors recommends that the stockholders approve the amendment, by the affirmative vote of the majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the amendment, in each case voting together as a single class. Undesignated preferred stock. Our Charter provides for authorized shares of preferred stock. The existence of authorized but unissued shares of preferred stock may enable our board of directors to render more difficult or to discourage an attempt to obtain control of us by means of a merger, tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise. For example, if in the due exercise of its fiduciary obligations, our board of directors were to determine that a takeover proposal is not in the best interests of us or our stockholders, our board of directors could cause shares of preferred stock to be issued without stockholder approval in one or more private offerings or other transactions that might dilute the voting or other rights of the proposed acquirer or insurgent stockholder or stockholder group. In this regard, our Charter grants our board of directors broad power to establish the rights and preferences of authorized and unissued shares of preferred stock. The issuance of shares of preferred stock could decrease the amount of earnings and assets available for distribution to holders of shares of common stock. The issuance may also adversely affect the rights and powers, including voting rights, of these holders and may have the effect of delaying, deterring or preventing a change in control of us. 10 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS The following description, together with the additional information we may include in any applicable prospectus supplements, summarizes the material terms and provisions of the warrants that we may offer under this prospectus and the related warrant agreements and warrant certificates. While the terms summarized below will apply generally to any warrants that we may offer, we will describe the particular terms of any series of warrants in more detail in the applicable prospectus supplement. If we indicate in the prospectus supplement, the terms of any warrants offered under that prospectus supplement may differ from the terms described below. Specific warrant agreements will contain additional important terms and provisions and will be incorporated by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement, which includes this prospectus. General We may issue warrants for the purchase of common stock, or preferred stock in one or more series. We may issue warrants independently or together with common stock, or preferred stock, and the warrants may be attached to or separate from these securities. We will evidence each series of warrants by warrant certificates that we will issue under a separate warrant agreement. We will enter into the warrant agreement with a warrant agent. We will indicate the name and address of the warrant agent in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to a particular series of warrants. We will describe in the applicable prospectus supplement the terms of the series of warrants, including: • the offering price and aggregate number of warrants offered; • the currency for which the warrants may be purchased; • if applicable, the designation and terms of the securities with which the warrants are issued and the number of warrants issued with each such security or each principal amount of such security; • if applicable, the date on and after which the warrants and the related securities will be separately transferable; • in the case of warrants to purchase common stock or preferred stock, the number of shares of common stock or preferred stock, as the case may be, purchasable upon the exercise of one warrant and the price at which these shares may be purchased upon such exercise; • the effect of any merger, consolidation, sale or other disposition of our business on the warrant agreement and the warrants; • the terms of any rights to redeem or call the warrants; • any provisions for changes to or adjustments in the exercise price or number of securities issuable upon exercise of the warrants; • the periods during which, and places at which, the warrants are exercisable; • the manner of exercise; • the dates on which the right to exercise the warrants will commence and expire; • the manner in which the warrant agreement and warrants may be modified; • federal income tax consequences of holding or exercising the warrants; • the terms of the securities issuable upon exercise of the warrants; and • any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of or restrictions on the warrants. 11 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS We may issue units comprised of shares of common stock, shares of preferred stock and warrants in any combination. We may issue units in such amounts and in as many distinct series as we wish. This section outlines certain provisions of the units that we may issue. If we issue units, they will be issued under one or more unit agreements to be entered into between us and a bank or other financial institution, as unit agent. The information described in this section may not be complete in all respects and is qualified entirely by reference to the unit agreement with respect to the units of any particular series. The specific terms of any series of units offered will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. If so described in a particular supplement, the specific terms of any series of units may differ from the general description of terms presented below. We urge you to read any prospectus supplement related to any series of units we may offer, as well as the complete unit agreement and unit certificate that contain the terms of the units. If we issue units, forms of unit agreements and unit certificates relating to such units will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement, which includes this prospectus. Each unit that we may issue will be issued so that the holder of the unit is also the holder of each security included in the unit. Thus, the holder of a unit will have the rights and obligations of a holder of each included security. The unit agreement under which a unit is issued may provide that the securities included in the unit may not be held or transferred separately, at any time or at any time before a specified date. The applicable prospectus supplement may describe: • the designation and terms of the units and of the securities comprising the units, including whether and under what circumstances those securities may be held or transferred separately; • any provisions of the governing unit agreement; • the price or prices at which such units will be issued; • the applicable United States federal income tax considerations relating to the units; • any provisions for the issuance, payment, settlement, transfer or exchange of the units or of the securities comprising the units; and • any other terms of the units and of the securities comprising the units. The provisions described in this section, as well as those described under "Description of Capital Stock," and "Description of Warrants" will apply to the securities included in each unit, to the extent relevant and as may be updated in any prospectus supplements. Issuance in Series We may issue units in such amounts and in as many distinct series as we wish. This section summarizes terms of the units that apply generally to all series. Most of the financial and other specific terms of a particular series of units will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Unit Agreements We will issue the units under one or more unit agreements to be entered into between us and a bank or other financial institution, as unit agent. We may add, replace or terminate unit agents from time to time. We will identify the unit agreement under which each series of units will be issued and the unit agent under that agreement in the applicable prospectus supplement. The following provisions will generally apply to all unit agreements unless otherwise stated in the applicable prospectus supplement: Modification without Consent We and the applicable unit agent may amend any unit or unit agreement without the consent of any holder: • to cure any ambiguity; any provisions of the governing unit agreement that differ from those described below; • to correct or supplement any defective or inconsistent provision; or • to make any other change that we believe is necessary or desirable and will not adversely affect the interests of the affected holders in any material respect. We do not need any approval to make changes that affect only units to be issued after the changes take effect. We may also make changes that do not adversely affect a particular unit in any material respect, even if they adversely affect other units in a material respect. In those cases, we do not need to obtain the approval of the holder of the unaffected unit; we need only obtain any required approvals from the holders of the affected units. Modification with Consent We may not amend any particular unit or a unit agreement with respect to any particular unit unless we obtain the consent of the holder of that unit, if the amendment would: • impair any right of the holder to exercise or enforce any right under a security included in the unit if the terms of that security require the consent of the holder to any changes that would impair the exercise or enforcement of that right; or • reduce the percentage of outstanding units or any series or class the consent of whose holders is required to amend that series or class, or the applicable unit agreement with respect to that series or class, as described below. Any other change to a particular unit agreement and the units issued under that agreement would require the following approval: • If the change affects only the units of a particular series issued under that agreement, the change must be approved by the holders of a majority of the outstanding units of that series; or • If the change affects the units of more than one series issued under that agreement, it must be approved by the holders of a majority of all outstanding units of all series affected by the change, with the units of all the affected series voting together as one class for this purpose. 12 These provisions regarding changes with majority approval also apply to changes affecting any securities issued under a unit agreement, as the governing document. In each case, the required approval must be given by written consent. Unit Agreements Will Not Be Qualified under Trust Indenture Act No unit agreement will be qualified as an indenture, and no unit agent will be required to qualify as a trustee, under the Trust Indenture Act. Therefore, holders of units issued under unit agreements will not have the protections of the Trust Indenture Act with respect to their units. Mergers and Similar Transactions Permitted; No Restrictive Covenants or Events of Default The unit agreements will not restrict our ability to merge or consolidate with, or sell our assets to, another corporation or other entity or to engage in any other transactions. If at any time we merge or consolidate with, or sell our assets substantially as an entirety to, another corporation or other entity, the successor entity will succeed to and assume our obligations under the unit agreements. We will then be relieved of any further obligation under these agreements. The unit agreements will not include any restrictions on our ability to put liens on our assets, nor will they restrict our ability to sell our assets. The unit agreements also will not provide for any events of default or remedies upon the occurrence of any events of default. Governing Law The unit agreements and the units will be governed by Delaware law. Form, Exchange and Transfer We will issue each unit in global-i.e., book-entry-form only. Units in book-entry form will be represented by a global security registered in the name of a depositary, which will be the holder of all the units represented by the global security. Those who own beneficial interests in a unit will do so through participants in the depositary's system, and the rights of these indirect owners will be governed solely by the applicable procedures of the depositary and its participants. We will describe book-entry securities, and other terms regarding the issuance and registration of the units in the applicable prospectus supplement. Each unit and all securities comprising the unit will be issued in the same form. If we issue any units in registered, non-global form, the following will apply to them. The units will be issued in the denominations stated in the applicable prospectus supplement. Holders may exchange their units for units of smaller denominations or combined into fewer units of larger denominations, as long as the total amount is not changed. • Holders may exchange or transfer their units at the office of the unit agent. Holders may also replace lost, stolen, destroyed or mutilated units at that office. We may appoint another entity to perform these functions or perform them ourselves. • Holders will not be required to pay a service charge to transfer or exchange their units, but they may be required to pay for any tax or other governmental charge associated with the transfer or exchange. The transfer or exchange, and any replacement, will be made only if our transfer agent is satisfied with the holder's proof of legal ownership. The transfer agent may also require an indemnity before replacing any units. • If we have the right to redeem, accelerate or settle any units before their maturity, and we exercise our right as to less than all those units or other securities, we may block the exchange or transfer of those units during the period beginning 15 days before the day we mail the notice of exercise and ending on the day of that mailing, in order to freeze the list of holders to prepare the mailing. We may also refuse to register transfers of or exchange any unit selected for early settlement, except that we will continue to permit transfers and exchanges of the unsettled portion of any unit being partially settled. We may also block the transfer or exchange of any unit in this manner if the unit includes securities that are or may be selected for early settlement. 13 Only the depositary will be entitled to transfer or exchange a unit in global form, since it will be the sole holder of the unit. Payments and Notices In making payments and giving notices with respect to our units, we will follow the procedures as described in the applicable prospectus supplement. 14 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION We may sell securities: • through underwriters; • through dealers; • through agents; • directly to purchasers; • in "at the market offering", within the meaning of Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act; or • through a combination of any of these methods or any other method permitted by law. In addition, we may issue the securities as a dividend or distribution or in a subscription rights offering to our existing security holders. We may directly solicit offers to purchase securities, or agents may be designated to solicit such offers. In the prospectus supplement relating to such offering, we will name any agent that could be viewed as an underwriter under the Securities Act and describe any commissions that we must pay to any such agent. Any such agent will be acting on a best efforts basis for the period of its appointment or, if indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, on a firm commitment basis. This prospectus may be used in connection with any offering of our securities through any of these methods or other methods described in the applicable prospectus supplement. The distribution of the securities may be effected from time to time in one or more transactions: • at a fixed price, or prices, which may be changed from time to time; • at market prices prevailing at the time of sale; • at prices related to such prevailing market prices; or • at negotiated prices. Each prospectus supplement will describe the method of distribution of the securities and any applicable restrictions. The prospectus supplement with respect to the securities of a particular series will describe the terms of the offering of the securities, including the following: • the name of the agent or any underwriters; • the public offering or purchase price; • any discounts and commissions to be allowed or paid to the agent or underwriters; • all other items constituting underwriting compensation; • any discounts and commissions to be allowed or paid to dealers; and • any exchanges on which the securities will be listed. If any underwriters or agents are used in the sale of the securities in respect of which this prospectus is delivered, we will enter into an underwriting agreement, sales agreement or other agreement with them at the time of sale to them, and we will set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to such offering the names of the underwriters or agents and the terms of the related agreement with them. In connection with the offering of securities, we may grant to the underwriters an option to purchase additional securities with an additional underwriting commission, as may be set forth in the accompanying prospectus supplement. If we grant any such option, the terms of such option will be set forth in the prospectus supplement for such securities. If a dealer is used in the sale of the securities in respect of which the prospectus is delivered, we will sell such securities to the dealer, as principal. The dealer, who may be deemed to be an "underwriter" as that term is defined in the Securities Act, may then resell such securities to the public at varying prices to be determined by such dealer at the time of resale. If we offer securities in a subscription rights offering to our existing security holders, we may enter into a standby underwriting agreement with dealers, acting as standby underwriters. We may pay the standby underwriters a commitment fee for the securities they commit to purchase on a standby basis. If we do not enter into a standby underwriting arrangement, we may retain a dealer-manager to manage a subscription rights offering for us. Agents, underwriters, dealers and other persons may be entitled under agreements which they may enter into with us to indemnification by us against certain civil liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and may be customers of, engage in transactions with or perform services for us in the ordinary course of business. 15 If so indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will authorize underwriters or other persons acting as our agents to solicit offers by certain institutions to purchase securities from us pursuant to delayed delivery contracts providing for payment and delivery on the date stated in the prospectus supplement. Each contract will be for an amount not less than, and the aggregate amount of securities sold pursuant to such contracts shall not be less nor more than, the respective amounts stated in the prospectus supplement. Institutions with whom the contracts, when authorized, may be made include commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, pension funds, investment companies, educational and charitable institutions and other institutions, but shall in all cases be subject to our approval. Delayed delivery contracts will not be subject to any conditions except that: • the purchase by an institution of the securities covered under that contract shall not at the time of delivery be prohibited under the laws of the jurisdiction to which that institution is subject; and • if the securities are also being sold to underwriters acting as principals for their own account, the underwriters shall have purchased such securities not sold for delayed delivery. The underwriters and other persons acting as our agents will not have any responsibility in respect of the validity or performance of delayed delivery contracts. Offered securities may also be offered and sold, if so indicated in the prospectus supplement, in connection with a remarketing upon their purchase, in accordance with a redemption or repayment pursuant to their terms, or otherwise, by one or more remarketing firms, acting as principals for their own accounts or as agents for us. Any remarketing firm will be identified and the terms of its agreement, if any, with us and its compensation will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Remarketing firms may be deemed to be underwriters in connection with their remarketing of offered securities. Certain agents, underwriters and dealers, and their associates and affiliates, may be customers of, have borrowing relationships with, engage in other transactions with, or perform services, including investment banking services, for us or one or more of our respective affiliates in the ordinary course of business. In order to facilitate the offering of the securities, any underwriters may engage in transactions that stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of the securities or any other securities the prices of which may be used to determine payments on such securities. Specifically, any underwriters may over allot in connection with the offering, creating a short position for their own accounts. In addition, to cover overallotments or to stabilize the price of the securities or of any such other securities, the underwriters may bid for, and purchase, the securities or any such other securities in the open market. Finally, in any offering of the securities through a syndicate of underwriters, the underwriting syndicate may reclaim selling concessions allowed to an underwriter or a dealer for distributing the securities in the offering if the syndicate repurchases previously distributed securities in transactions to cover syndicate short positions, in stabilization transactions or otherwise. Any of these activities may stabilize or maintain the market price of the securities above independent market levels. Any such underwriters are not required to engage in these activities and may end any of these activities at any time. We may engage in at the market offerings into an existing trading market in accordance with Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act. In addition, we may enter into derivative transactions with third parties, or sell securities not covered by this prospectus to third parties in privately negotiated transactions. If the applicable prospectus supplement so indicates, in connection with those derivatives, the third parties may sell securities covered by this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, including in short sale transactions. If so, the third party may use securities pledged by us or borrowed from us or others to settle those sales or to close out any related open borrowings of stock, and may use securities received from us in settlement of those derivatives to close out any related open borrowings of stock. The third party in such sale transactions will be an underwriter and, if not identified in this prospectus, will be named in the applicable prospectus supplement (or a post-effective amendment). In addition, we may otherwise loan or pledge securities to a financial institution or other third party that in turn may sell the securities short using this prospectus and an applicable prospectus supplement. Such financial institution or other third party may transfer its economic short position to investors in our securities or in connection with a concurrent offering of other securities. Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Exchange Act, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in three business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. The applicable prospectus supplement may provide that the original issue date for your securities may be more than three scheduled business days after the trade date for your securities. Accordingly, in such a case, if you wish to trade securities on any date prior to the third business day before the original issue date for your securities, you will be required, by virtue of the fact that your securities initially are expected to settle in more than three scheduled business days after the trade date for your securities, to make alternative settlement arrangements to prevent a failed settlement. 16 The securities may be new issues of securities and may have no established trading market. The securities may or may not be listed on a national securities exchange. We can make no assurance as to the liquidity of or the existence of trading markets for any of the securities. The specific terms of any lock-up provisions in respect of any given offering will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. The underwriters, dealers and agents may engage in transactions with us, or perform services for us, in the ordinary course of business for which they receive compensation. The anticipated date of delivery of offered securities will be set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to each offer. 17 LEGAL MATTERS Certain legal matters in connection with this offering will be passed upon for us by Goodwin Procter LLP, Redwood City, California. Any underwriters will also be advised about the validity of the securities and other legal matters by their own counsel, which will be named in the prospectus supplement. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements of Viveve Medical, Inc. as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, incorporated in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 by reference to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been so incorporated in reliance on the report (which contains an explanatory paragraph relating to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as described in Note 1 to the consolidate financial statements) of BPM LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, given on the authority of said firm as experts in auditing and accounting. WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we have filed with the SEC. Certain information in the registration statement has been omitted from this prospectus in accordance with the rules of the SEC. We are subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You can read our SEC filings, including the registration statement, over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. You may also read and copy any document we file with the SEC at its public reference facilities at 100 F Street, N.E., Room 1580, Washington, DC 20549. You may also obtain copies of these documents at prescribed rates by writing to the Public Reference Section of the SEC at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the operation of the public reference facilities. We have the authority to designate and issue more than one class or series of stock having various preferences, conversion and other rights, voting powers, restrictions, limitations as to dividends, qualifications, and terms and conditions of redemption. See "Description of Capital Stock." We will furnish a full statement of the relative rights and preferences of each class or series of our stock which has been so designated and any restrictions on the ownership or transfer of our stock to any stockholder upon request and without charge. Written requests for such copies should be directed to Viveve Medical, Inc., 345 Inverness Drive South, Building B, Suite 250, Englewood, Colorado, 80112, Attention: Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration, by telephone request to (720) 696-8100, or by e-mail to jrobbins@viveve.com. Our website is located at www.viveve.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this prospectus and, therefore, is not part of this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement. INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE We have elected to incorporate by reference the following documents into this prospectus, together with all exhibits filed therewith or incorporated therein by reference, to the extent not otherwise amended or superseded by the contents of this prospectus: ● our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022; ● our definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A , as filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022; ● our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022, and June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022; ● our Current Reports on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC on January 21, 2022, May 9, 2022 and June 3, 2022 (other than any reports or portions thereof that are furnished under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 and any exhibits included with such Items). 18 The information incorporated by reference is an important part of this prospectus. In addition, we incorporate by reference in this prospectus any future filings we make with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (excluding any information furnished and not filed with the SEC) after the date on which the registration statement that includes this prospectus was initially filed with the SEC (including all such documents we may file with the SEC after the date of the initial registration statement and prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement) and until all offerings under this prospectus are terminated. Any statement contained in a document incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for all purposes to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus or in any other subsequently filed document which is also incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference, modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this prospectus. You may request a copy of these filings (other than an exhibit to a filing unless that exhibit is specifically incorporated by reference into that filing) at no cost by writing, telephoning or e-mailing us at the following address or telephone number: Viveve Medical, Inc. 345 Inverness Drive South, Building B, Suite 250 Englewood, Colorado 80112 Tel: (720) 696-8100 You may also access these documents, free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.viveve.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this prospectus, and you should not consider any information on, or that can be accessed from, our website as part of this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement. 19 Part II-INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution The expenses payable by Viveve Medical, Inc. (the "Registrant" or the "Company") in connection with the issuance and distribution of the securities being registered (other than underwriting discounts and commissions, if any) are set forth below. Each item listed is estimated, except for the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") registration. Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee(1) $ 6,952.50 FINRA filing fee $ * Legal fees and expenses $ * Accounting fees and expenses $ * Transfer agent and trustee fees $ * Miscellaneous $ * Total $ * (1) Represents registration fee applicable to amount included in prospectus for $75,000,000 in shares of common stock. Additional registration fees deferred in reliance upon Rules 456(b) and 457(r) under the Securities Act. Item 15. Indemnification of Directors and Officers Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL") authorizes a corporation to indemnify its directors and officers against liabilities arising out of actions, suits and proceedings to which they are made or threatened to be made a party by reason of the fact that they have served or are currently serving as a director or officer to a corporation. The indemnity may cover expenses (including attorneys' fees) judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by the director or officer in connection with any such action, suit or proceeding. Section 145 permits corporations to pay expenses (including attorneys' fees) incurred by directors and officers in advance of the final disposition of such action, suit or proceeding. In addition, Section 145 provides that a corporation has the power to purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of its directors and officers against any liability asserted against them and incurred by them in their capacity as a director or officer, or arising out of their status as such, whether or not the corporation would have the power to indemnify the director or officer against such liability under Section 145. The registrant has adopted provisions in the registrant's certificate of incorporation that limit or eliminate the personal liability of the registrant's directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as it now exists or may in the future be amended. Consequently, a director or officer will not be personally liable to the registrant or its stockholders for monetary damages or breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability for: • any breach of the director's duty of loyalty to the registrant or its stockholders; • any act or omission not in good faith or that involves intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law; • any unlawful payments related to dividends or unlawful stock purchases, redemptions or other distributions; or • any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. These limitations of liability do not alter director liability under the federal securities laws and do not affect the availability of equitable remedies such as an injunction or rescission. In addition, the registrant's bylaws provide that: • the registrant will indemnify its directors, officers and, in the discretion of its board of directors, certain employees to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as it now exists or may in the future be amended; and • the registrant will advance reasonable expenses, including attorneys' fees, to its directors and, in the discretion of its board of directors, to its officers and certain employees, in connection with legal proceedings relating to their service for or on behalf of the registrant, subject to limited exceptions. II-1 The registrant has entered into indemnification agreements with or has contractual rights to provide indemnification to each of its directors and intends to enter into such agreements with certain of its executive officers. These agreements provide that the registrant will indemnify each of its directors, certain of its executive officers and, at times, their affiliates, to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL. The registrant will advance expenses, including attorneys' fees (but excluding judgments, fines and settlement amounts), to each indemnified director, executive officer or affiliate in connection with any proceeding in which indemnification is available and the registrant will indemnify its directors and executive officers for any action or proceeding arising out of that person's services as a director or officer brought on behalf of the registrant and/or in furtherance of the registrant's rights. Additionally, certain of the registrant's directors may have certain rights to indemnification, advancement of expenses or insurance provided by their affiliates, which indemnification relates to and might apply to the same proceedings arising out of such director's services as a director referenced herein. Nonetheless, the registrant has agreed in the indemnification agreements that the registrant's obligations to those same directors are primary and any obligation of the affiliates of those directors to advance expenses or to provide indemnification for the expenses or liabilities incurred by those directors are secondary. The registrant also maintains general liability insurance which covers certain liabilities of its directors and officers arising out of claims based on acts or omissions in their capacities as directors or officers, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Item 16. Exhibits Exhibit Incorporated by Reference Filed Number Exhibit Description Form Date Number Herewith 1.1* Form of Underwriting Agreement 3.1 Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Registrant 8-K 8/16/2017 3.1 3.2 Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation dated September 17, 2019 8-K 9/18/2019 3.1 3.3 Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2020 8-K 12/1/2020 3.1 3.4 Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series B Preferred Stock S-1/A 11/21/2019 3.7 3.6 Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Registrant 8-K 8/16/2017 3.2 3.7 Amendment to Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Registrant 8-K 6/16/2021 3.1 4.1 Specimen Common Stock Certificate S-8 10/5/2017 4.1 4.12* Form of Certificate of Designations 4.13* Form of Warrant Agreements 4.14* Form of Unit Certificate 4.15* Form of Unit Agreement 4.16* Form of Preferred Stock Certificate 5.1 Opinion of Goodwin Procter LLP S-3 7/2/2022 5.1 23.1 Consent of BPM LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm X 23.2 Consent of Goodwin Procter LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 hereto) S-3 7/2/2022 23.2 24.1 Power of Attorney (included on the signature pages to this registration statement) S-3 7/2/2022 24.1 107 Filing Fee Table X * To be filed, if necessary, by amendment or as an exhibit to a document to be incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this registration statement, including a Current Report on Form 8-K. Item 17. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: (a) (1) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: (i) To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; (ii) To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; and (iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i), (a)(l)(ii) and (a)(1)(iii) of this section do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(i), (1)(ii) and (1)(iii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), that are incorporated by reference in this registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of this registration statement. (2) That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof; (3) To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering; (4) That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser: (i) Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and (ii) Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(l)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof; provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date; II-2 (5) That, for the purpose of determining liability of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities, the undersigned registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser: (i) Any preliminary prospectus or prospectus of the undersigned registrant relating to the offering required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424; (ii) Any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned registrant; (iii) The portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant; and (iv) Any other communication that is an offer in the offering made by the undersigned registrant to the purchaser; (6) That, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof; (7) Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue; and (8) To file an application for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the trustee to act under subsection (a) of Section 310 of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939. II-3 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Englewood, State of Colorado, on September 23, 2022. VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. By: /s/ Scott Durbin Scott Durbin, Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) By: /s/ Jim Robbins Jim Robbins, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration (Principal Accounting and Financial Officer) Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ Scott Durbin Chief Executive Officer September 23, 2022 Scott Durbin (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ Jim Robbins Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration September 23, 2022 Jim Robbins (Principal Accounting and Financial Officer) * Chairman of the Board of Directors September 23, 2022 Steven Basta * Director September 23, 2022 Arlene Morris * Director September 23, 2022 Debora Jorn * Director September 23, 2022 Sharon Collins Presnell * Pursuant to power of attorney By: /s/Scott Durbin Scott Durbin II-5 Attachments Original Link

