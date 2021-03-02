Log in
VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC.

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC.

(VIVE)
Viveve Medical : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

03/02/2021 | 08:36am EST
Viveve to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference
March 02, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that Scott Durbin, chief executive officer, will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9 - 10, 2021. Mr. Durbin will deliver the Viveve corporate presentation and meet with investment community members during the conference. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all presentations and meetings will be virtual at the conference.

Event:
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
March 9 -10, 2021 (Virtual)

Presentation Webcast:
Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 7:00 AM ET
(start of on-demand webcast availability)

The virtual corporate presentation will be available starting at 7:00 AM ET on the Investor section of the Viveve website at ir.viveve.com. Interested parties may continue to access an archived version of the presentation on the Company's website for 90 days after the event concludes.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in more than 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Recently reported U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved changes to the U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial protocol are intended to strengthen the overall study and its potential to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Study changes including an increase in the trial's size and more strict patient selection criteria were a result of guidance from Viveve's Clinical Advisory Board upon review of positive results from the Company's SUI feasibility and preclinical studies. Viveve received FDA approval of its IDE application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol as reported on December 10, 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported on January 21, 2021 and subject enrollment is underway. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.

For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus termed COVID-19 on our clinical development and regulatory review and clearances and on the manufacturing, placements and patient utilization of our Viveve Systems, the performance of management and our employees, the outcome of our assessment of strategic alternatives, our ability to obtain financing, our evaluation of strategic alternatives, our ability to obtain approval or clearance for sale of our medical device for all indications sought, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, unless required by law.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

Investor Relations contacts:
Amato and Partners, LLC
Investor Relations Counsel
admin@amatoandpartners.com

Media contact:
Bill Berry
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253-8881
bberry@berrypr.com

SOURCE: Viveve Medical, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632862/Viveve-to-Participate-in-the-HC-Wainwright-Global-Life-Sciences-Virtual-Conference

Released March 2, 2021

Disclaimer

Viveve Medical Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 13:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
