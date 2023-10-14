Vivid Mercantile Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Vivid Mercantile Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 48.06 million compared to INR 1.13 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 64.11 million compared to INR 8.98 million a year ago. Net income was INR 14.73 million compared to INR 2.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.47 compared to INR 0.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.47 compared to INR 0.23 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 67.02 million compared to INR 20.09 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 88.71 million compared to INR 33.58 million a year ago. Net income was INR 19.15 million compared to INR 6.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.91 compared to INR 0.67 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.91 compared to INR 0.67 a year ago.