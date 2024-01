Vivid Seats Inc. is an online ticket marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect fans of live events with ticket sellers. Its segments include Marketplace and Resale. In its Marketplace segment, it acts as an intermediary between ticket buyers and sellers through which it processes ticket sales on its Website and mobile applications and initiates sales through its numerous distribution partners. Its Marketplace segment also includes its daily fantasy sports offering, where users partake in contests by making picks from a variety of sport and player matchups. In its Resale segment, it acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces, including its own. Its Resale segment also provides internal research and development support for Skybox, an ERP tool used by the majority of its ticket sellers. Skybox is a free-to-use system that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces.

Sector Internet Services