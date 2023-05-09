Vivid Seats : Q1 2023 Earnings Report Presentation

Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Fey, Chief Financial Officer
Business Highlights & Updates
Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer
Q1 2023 Highlights
Marketplace GOV 1
Revenues
Adjusted EBITDA2
$856M
$161M
$42M
Excellent start to 2023 with strong growth, profitability and cash flow reflecting superior execution and traction from investments
Robust demand continued amongst exciting event supply (plentiful top artist concert line-up, World Baseball Classic)
Growing cash balance enables numerous pathways to build long-term value (+$52M in Q1)
Marketplace GOV represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace segment orders placed on our platform in a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes, and net of event cancellations that occurred during that period.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined under GAAP. See the appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss). Q1'23 Net income was $30.3M and Q1'22 Net income was $3.1M.