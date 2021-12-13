Log in
    OMK   SGXE74791307

VIVIDTHREE HOLDINGS LTD.

(OMK)
Placements::Proposed Placement - Receipt of Listing And Quotation Notice

12/13/2021 | 11:58pm EST
VIVIDTHREE HOLDINGS LTD.

Registration No. 201811828R

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF 37,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AT A PLACEMENT PRICE OF S$0.05832 PER SHARE

  • RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE
  1. INTRODUCTION
    The Board of Directors ("Board") of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") refers to its announcement on 19 November 2021 in relation to the proposed placement of 37,500,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company
    ("Placement Shares") ("Proposed Placement") at a placement price of S$0.05832 per Placement Share ("Placement Price") pursuant to the placement agreement dated 19 November 2021 entered into between the Company and the Placees ("Placement Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Placement Announcement.
  2. RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE
    Further to the Placement Announcement, the Board wishes to announce that the Singapore
    Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") has, by way of a listing and quotation notice ("LQN") dated 13 December 2021, granted its approval in-principle for the listing and quotation for 37,500,000 Placement Shares on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST.
    The LQN stipulates that the Placement Shares have to be placed out within seven (7) market days from the date of the LQN.
    The LQN is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed Placement, the Placement Shares, the Company and/or its subsidiaries and their securities.

By Order of the Board

Yeo Eng Pu, Charles

Managing Director

14 December 2021

This Announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the

Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently

verified the contents of this announcement.

This Announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lay Shi Wei - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24- 02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
