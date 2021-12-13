Placements::Proposed Placement - Receipt of Listing And Quotation Notice

VIVIDTHREE HOLDINGS LTD.

PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF 37,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AT A PLACEMENT PRICE OF S$0.05832 PER SHARE

RECEIPT OF LISTING AND QUOTATION NOTICE

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors (" Board ") of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (" Company ", and together with its subsidiaries, " Group ") refers to its announcement on 19 November 2021 in relation to the proposed placement of 37,500,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

(" Placement Shares ") (" Proposed Placement ") at a placement price of S$0.05832 per Placement Share (" Placement Price ") pursuant to the placement agreement dated 19 November 2021 entered into between the Company and the Placees (" Placement Announcement "). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Placement Announcement. RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE

Further to the Placement Announcement, the Board wishes to announce that the Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX-ST ") has, by way of a listing and quotation notice (" LQN ") dated 13 December 2021, granted its approval in-principle for the listing and quotation for 37,500,000 Placement Shares on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST.

The LQN stipulates that the Placement Shares have to be placed out within seven (7) market days from the date of the LQN.

The LQN is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed Placement, the Placement Shares, the Company and/or its subsidiaries and their securities.

